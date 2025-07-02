Building a Brighter Prescott Valley: Smart Growth with Jamie Kerr | PV Talks
In this episode of PV Talks, host Steve Bracety sits down with Jamie Kerr, Prescott Valley's new Economic Development Administrator, to explore how thoughtful economic planning is shaping the town's future.PV Talks is part of the CAST11 Podcast Network of Prescott. Check out the podcast network website with ALL the shows at: https://CAST11.com
--------
13:15
--------
13:15
Behind the Chutes: Marketing the World's Oldest Rodeo | PV Talks
On this episode of PV Talks, join host Steve Bracety, President and CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, as he chats with Donna Werking of Northern Arizona Social.Dive deep into the history, excitement, and behind-the-scenes magic of Prescott Frontier Days—the World's Oldest Rodeo. Donna shares how her digital marketing agency helps keep this iconic event thriving year after year.What it takes to maintain consistent branding, and how community events and attractions like the Whiskey Row Boot Race and trick-riding Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls keep fans coming back from across the globe.Whether you're a rodeo rookie or a seasoned fan, this episode offers a front-row seat to the heart of Arizona's cowboy culture.PV Talks is part of the CAST11 Podcast Network of Prescott. Check out the podcast network website with ALL the shows at: https://CAST11.com
--------
11:31
--------
11:31
Prescott Valley Days: A Weekend of Culture and Community | PV Talks
In this episode of PV Talks, host Steve Bracety previews Prescott Valley Days (May 8–10) with guests Nobero Cabrera of Aztec Market and Gloria Grose from the Prescott Early Bird Lions Club. Prescott Valley Days is more than an event—it’s a community tradition. Tune in to learn how you can join the fun! PV Talks is part of the CAST11 Podcast Network of Prescott. Check out the podcast network website with ALL the shows at: https://CAST11.com
--------
9:32
--------
9:32
Yavapai College Is Changing the Game in Prescott Arizona | PV Talks
In this powerful episode of PV Talks, Steve Bracety sits down with Yavapai College's dynamic senior leadership team—Dr. Lisa Rhine, Dr. Marylou Mercado, and Dr. Doug Barry—to explore how innovation, affordability, and community impact are reshaping the future of higher education in Arizona. PV Talks is part of the CAST11 Podcast Network of Prescott. Check out the podcast network website with ALL the shows at: https://CAST11.com
--------
26:43
--------
26:43
From Rehearsal to Spotlight: Inside Fiddler on the Roof | PV Talks
In this heartwarming episode of PV Talks, Host Steve Bracety sits down with Dave Evans and Amanda Mo, stars of the timeless musical Fiddler on the Roof. With opening night just hours away, the cast reflects on the excitement, nerves, and deep cultural resonance behind this beloved show.Catch Fiddler on the Roof at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center – but hurry, tickets are selling fast! Visit ycpac.com to reserve your seat.PV Talks is part of the CAST11 Podcast Network of Prescott. Check out the podcast network website with ALL the shows at: https://CAST11.com