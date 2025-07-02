Behind the Chutes: Marketing the World's Oldest Rodeo | PV Talks

On this episode of PV Talks, join host Steve Bracety, President and CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, as he chats with Donna Werking of Northern Arizona Social.Dive deep into the history, excitement, and behind-the-scenes magic of Prescott Frontier Days—the World's Oldest Rodeo. Donna shares how her digital marketing agency helps keep this iconic event thriving year after year.What it takes to maintain consistent branding, and how community events and attractions like the Whiskey Row Boot Race and trick-riding Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls keep fans coming back from across the globe.Whether you're a rodeo rookie or a seasoned fan, this episode offers a front-row seat to the heart of Arizona's cowboy culture.PV Talks is part of the CAST11 Podcast Network of Prescott. Check out the podcast network website with ALL the shows at: https://CAST11.com