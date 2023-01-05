Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious... More
Jose "Pepe" Falcon
5/8/2023
37:00
James Klein
5/1/2023
33:33
Corey Ahia
Corey Abraham Ahia was 25 years old at the time when he attempted to solicit a decoy who was posing as a 12-year-old girl named "Chrissy." The two converse informally about life, school, and other relatively benign subjects. The conversation is not altogether harmless, though, Ahia soon inquired about the decoy's history of having sex. The decoy first refused to answer the question, but after Ahia pressed for details, she broke down and confessed to having sex with her mom's 33-year-old boyfriend.
4/24/2023
41:09
Mike Vestal
37-year-old Mike Vestal, a married man, began a chat with a decoy who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He told the decoy he was "kinda big down there," and sent a picture of his penis. Mike informed the decoy that she wouldn't want to have sex with boys her age once they met.
4/17/2023
33:41
Aladdin Shamoun
45-year-old Aladdin Shamoun, using the screen name "the_sphinx59", started a sexually graphic chat with a girl he believed to be twelve years old name Sarah. He asked the decoy several graphic questions, including if he could penetrate her when they had sex. Aladdin appears at the sting home. Chris welcomes him as he waits for the decoy to emerge. Chris' hand is shaken by Aladdin, who then takes a seat on the stool.
