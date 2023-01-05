Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen in the App
Listen to Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Podcast Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen
Podcast Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen
add
Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious... More
True Crime
Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious... More

Available Episodes

5 of 124
  • Jose "Pepe" Falcon
    5/8/2023
    37:00
  • James Klein
    5/1/2023
    33:33
  • Corey Ahia
    Corey Abraham Ahia was 25 years old at the time when he attempted to solicit a decoy who was posing as a 12-year-old girl named "Chrissy." The two converse informally about life, school, and other relatively benign subjects. The conversation is not altogether harmless, though, Ahia soon inquired about the decoy's history of having sex. The decoy first refused to answer the question, but after Ahia pressed for details, she broke down and confessed to having sex with her mom's 33-year-old boyfriend.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    41:09
  • Mike Vestal
    37-year-old Mike Vestal, a married man, began a chat with a decoy who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He told the decoy he was "kinda big down there," and sent a picture of his penis. Mike informed the decoy that she wouldn't want to have sex with boys her age once they met.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/17/2023
    33:41
  • Aladdin Shamoun
    45-year-old Aladdin Shamoun, using the screen name "the_sphinx59", started a sexually graphic chat with a girl he believed to be twelve years old name Sarah. He asked the decoy several graphic questions, including if he could penetrate her when they had sex. Aladdin appears at the sting home. Chris welcomes him as he waits for the decoy to emerge. Chris' hand is shaken by Aladdin, who then takes a seat on the stool. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/10/2023
    34:34

More True Crime podcasts

About Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious cases and providing a “Where are they now?” update. Email Chris directly with your comments, suggestions, and questions: [email protected] Research is courtesy of "To Catch A Predator Wiki." Visit the site for all things TCAP at www.ToCatchAPredator.Fandom.com (http://www.tocatchapredator.fandom.com/)
Podcast website

Listen to Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen, Judgy Crime Girls and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen: Podcasts in Family