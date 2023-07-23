Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pray Every Day

Podcast Pray Every Day
Mary DeMuth
Pray through the Bible verse by verse with Mary DeMuth. When life overwhelms you, unburden yourself through prayer and experience God's nearness. God is listening.
Available Episodes

  • Mark 13:1-23
    Today's Scripture: Mary is reading Mark 13:1-23 in the WEB.
    7/27/2023
    6:23
  • Mark 12:35-44
    Today's Scripture: Mary is reading Mark 12:35-44 in the WEB.
    7/26/2023
    5:32
  • Mark 12:18-34
    Today's Scripture: Mary is reading Mark 12:18-34 in the WEB.
    7/25/2023
    5:46
  • Mark 12:1-17
    Today's Scripture: Mary is reading Mark 12:1-17 in the WEB.
    7/24/2023
    6:29
  • Mark 11:15-33
    Today's Scripture: Mary is reading Mark 11:15-33 in the WEB.
    7/23/2023
    6:04

About Pray Every Day

Pray through the Bible verse by verse with Mary DeMuth. When life overwhelms you, unburden yourself through prayer and experience God’s nearness. God is listening.
