Mark 13:1-23

Today’s Scripture: Mary is reading Mark 13:1-23 in the WEB. Access Pray Every Day every single day on the Pray Every Day App! Not only can you listen, but I’ve created 365 daily devotions you can read as well–all about connecting deeply with Jesus, finding healing, and experiencing His presence. Download the app here: Google […] The post Mark 13:1-23 appeared first on Mary DeMuth.