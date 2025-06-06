The Secret Life of a (cannabis) Lobbyist

ur very first episode focuses on a hot button political topic - Cannabis. Join us as the Lobbyist Lady, Sabrina Noah, interviews one of the country's titans and OGs of cannabis policy - Jordan Wellington. Jordan is the Managing Partner of Strategies 64 and host of the WeedWonks Podcast.Join us next week for a thoughtful discussion patient advocacy with Eric Berlin of Dentons.