Practical Politics
Practical Politics

  • The Secret Life of a (cannabis) Lobbyist
    ur very first episode focuses on a hot button political topic - Cannabis. Join us as the Lobbyist Lady, Sabrina Noah, interviews one of the country's titans and OGs of cannabis policy - Jordan Wellington. Jordan is the Managing Partner of Strategies 64 and host of the WeedWonks Podcast.Join us next week for a thoughtful discussion patient advocacy with Eric Berlin of Dentons.
    54:52

About Practical Politics

Step behind the curtain of politics with Sabrina, a seasoned lobbyist sharing real stories, expert interviews, podcasts, and educational content about public policy, lobbying, and the power plays that shape our world. Whether you're a policy pro, student, or just politically curious, this channel gives you insider access to the world of influence and impact.
