Practical AI: The Capacity for Good, is a podcast that explores the positive side of artificial intelligence. We speak with thought leaders about the intersecti... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
How AI Impacts and Scales Customer Success with Ayman Husain, Director of Customer Success, Data, AI, and Advanced Analytics at Microsoft
In this episode of Practical AI: The Capacity for Good, Ayman Husain, Director of Customer Success, Data, AI, and Advanced Analytics at Microsoft, joins James Diel to explore how AI can impact your customer success strategy and help scale your efforts.
6/7/2023
43:32
AI and B2B CX: A Deep Dive with Dan Gingiss, Chief Experience Officer at The Experience Maker
In this episode of Practical AI: The Capacity for Good, Dan Gingiss, Chief Experience Officer at The Experience Maker, joins James Diel to answer questions about B2B customer experience, including the impact of AI-automated customer support on the B2B experience.
6/7/2023
44:16
How to Stand Out in a Competitive Market: AI-Driven Customer Experience Strategies with Ian Golding, CEO and Founder of Customer Experience Consultancy
In this episode of Practical AI: The Capacity for Good, Ian Golding, CEO and Founder of Customer Experience Consultancy, joins James Diel to unveil the key elements that make a customer experience memorable and differentiate it from its competitors, as well as the frameworks organizations might use to incorporate AI into their customer journey for an enhanced customer experience.
6/7/2023
42:38
Trailer
It's not uncommon to see AI depicted as the antagonist in mainstream media. Terminator, Blade Runner, and Ex Machina are just a few examples. But AI actually has the potential to transform our lives for the better.
On Practical AI: The Capacity for Good we explore the positive side of artificial intelligence. In each episode our host James Diel speaks with customer experience experts, diving into their real-life stories of how AI has improved people's lives. Make sure to follow so you don’t miss any episodes.
Practical AI: The Capacity for Good, is a podcast that explores the positive side of artificial intelligence. We speak with thought leaders about the intersection of AI automation, customer support, and customer experience. We dive into real-life stories of how AI has improved people's lives. Join us as we explore the many ways in which AI can be a force for good and hear from those who are using it to make a positive impact on the world.