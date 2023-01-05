Power Your Parenting: Moms With Teens

Colleen O'Grady, MA. is a speaker, trainer and author of the award-winning and best-selling book Dial Down the Drama: Reduce Conflict and Reconnect with Your Te... More
Available Episodes
5 of 217
# 217 How Girls Can Bloom Fully
The middle school years can be tough on our kid's self-esteem. So how can you build confidence in your tween? Where does self-confidence come from? Is it possible for tweens to be self-aware and become attuned to their conscience? How do you help your tween deal with failures, disappointment, and hard emotions?
Our guests today have a passion for middle school kids to bloom fully.
Katie, Becky, and Allie are three moms who know what it's like to raise a family, with a total of 17 children between them. They're also successful businesswomen as co-founders of "I Believe in Me," an online mentoring program for tween girls. The program focuses on strengthening and protecting girls in today's uncertain and often destructive social climate. With backgrounds in business, health, and beauty, Katie, Becky, and Allie have the perfect combination of skills to mentor girls during this critical time in their lives. Katie is the CEO of Singers Company, which has been building confidence in little girls through singing and dancing for over 30 years. Becky is a fitness trainer and habits coach who empowers women of all ages with systems and strategies to organize their lives. Allie is a beauty business owner who is passionate about helping girls and women look and feel confident. Their unique mentoring program, "I Believe in Me," promotes self-motivation and resilience through a garden-themed approach.
https://www.bloomfully.com/
https://www.instagram.com/ibelieveinmegirls/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/15/2023
55:17
# 216 Set Yourself Up for Summer
I recently asked a mom about her summer plans, and she said, "I can't even go there." I completely understand this, we are so busy with the craziness of May that we can't see past the end of school.
We may think about signing our kids up for camp or planning the family vacation and that's about it.
But if you want to set yourself up for success this summer you need to be intentional about what you want before you are in the middle of the summer. These questions can help.
What do you need to recover from the school year?
What are your top priorities or values for the summer?
What season am I in? (Knowing this helps shape your expectations.)
How can I improve my relationship with my teen this summer?
What does my kid need this summer?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/8/2023
30:17
# 215 Tips From a College Admissions Expert
The college admissions process can be stressful and intimidating for both parents and teens. I've brought in an expert who can help us understand what today's colleges are really looking for. This episode will give you practical and tactical advice.
.Sam Hassell holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California and is a published research scientist, having spent four years in psychology and neuroscience research at Columbia University. In his research, he investigated topics such as vicarious emotion processing; the role of mindset in influencing various domains from physical performance to mental experience; and the effects of misinformation. Building upon his experiences in academia and over a decade in educational services, Sam spearheaded the Great Minds Advising program, a premium college consulting service at Westchester Prep, where he is also currently an owner. His college advising team leverages cutting-edge strategy and insight into the college review process while helping students intricately craft the intellectual depth, niches, and admissions stories that set them apart at even the most elite colleges. For the most recent 2022-23 application cycle, 100% of the Great Minds Advising team’s students applied early decision and were accepted. Over the past 3 years, Sam and his team’s students have earned admission to Columbia, Yale, Stanford, Penn, Duke, Dartmouth, Vanderbilt, WashU, UC-Berkeley, and many other top institutions, gained admission to the Ivy League at a rate of 11x the national average, and earned over $1M in merit scholarships.
Episode Highlights:
The unique challenges of students applying in 2023 and beyond
Is taking optional tests an advantage for college applicants
Difference between hard factors or metrics versus soft factors in admissions
Does putting pressure on our teens make any difference
Ideal age for students and parents to start thinking about college admissions and where a child's passions and abilities lie
Encouragement to the listeners
Contact Sam:
website: westchesterprep.com
company email: [email protected]
email (mine): [email protected]
company phone: (914) 495-8648
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
48:06
# 214 Keep Teens Safe From Sextortion
How do we keep our teens safe from sexting and sextortion? More importantly, how can our kids recover from the utter humiliation and shame when a sext has been shared around school, or a teen has been exploited by a predator?
Parents need to know about the rise in cases of online child/teen “sextortion” in which adult predators posing as minors on social media and gaming networks essentially trick kids into sending them explicit images and then turn around to threaten them with exposure if they don’t pay.
According to the FBI, which recently issued a rare public safety alert to parents about this alarming trend, there were 18,000 reported cases of child sextortion last year alone.
Despite the subject matter, this is an uplifting and comforting episode that focuses on protecting our teens and how teens can recover when they've been exploited.
Our guest today is Jennifer Kelman -
Jennifer Kelman is a mental health expert on JustAnswer, where she has provided online support to those in need since 2012. In addition to her work on JustAnswer, Kelman has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for more than 30 years and maintains a private practice specializing in relationships, parenting, and children’s mental health issues. She is also a children’s book author having written three books that delicately weave in themes of trust, vulnerability, and hope in her stories. Kelman has lectured extensively around the country and appeared on news and television programs covering a range of issues including relationships, parenting, body-image, eating disorders and children’s mental health. For more information about Jennifer’s work on JustAnswer, visit
You can contact Jennifer at:
https://www.justanswer.com/relationship/expert-therapistjen/
https://www.jenniferkelman.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
52:29
# 213 Does Your Teen Have ADHD?
Today we are going to talk about all things ADHD. If you have a child that has problems focusing, frequently forgets things, and procrastinates, well they may have ADHD. In this episode, I interview an international expert on ADHD. We talk about the best treatment for ADHD. We discuss medications and their pros and cons. We even talk about why there was an Adderal shortage. You will find this podcast very helpful.
Dr. Ann Childress, MDDr. Childress is president of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, Inc. where about 80% of her practice is research-based. She also has adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and Touro University of Nevada College of Medicine. She is board certified in psychiatry, with a subspecialty in child and adolescent psychiatry.
Dr. Childress has authored more than 80 articles in scientific journals and a book chapter. As a co-principal investigator, she has participated in more than 180 clinical trials. Her research has focused on the treatment of children and adolescents with mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, autism, and Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder.
Dr. Childress is President-elect of the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders, Education Director for the Nevada Psychiatric Association, a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
Dr. Childress is an internationally recognized expert in the treatment of ADHD.
You can contact Dr. Ann Childress at https://www.drannchildress.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Colleen O'Grady, MA. is a speaker, trainer and author of the award-winning and best-selling book Dial Down the Drama: Reduce Conflict and Reconnect with Your Teenage Daughter---A Guide for Mothers Everywhere. Colleen shares her wisdom from twenty-five years of experience as a licensed marriage and family therapist which translates into over 50,000 hours of working with parents and teens. Colleen, known as the parent-teen relationship expert helps you raise the bar of what's possible for the teenage years. Colleen not only knows this professionally she has been a mom in the trenches with her own teenage daughter. You really can improve your relationship with your teen and dial up the joy, peace, and delight at home and work. Every episode is geared to uplift you, give you practical parenting tips that you can apply right away and keep you current on the latest in teen research and trends.