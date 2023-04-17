Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast
The Center for Urban Renewal and Education
  • "Israel at 75: A Milestone"
    Join us for the second installment of CURE America with Star Parker at the 2023 NRB Conference of Christian Communicators! This episode we kick off with the annual breakfast to honor Israel. Hear from E.J. Kimball, Director of Christian Engagement at the Combat Anti-Semitism movement. Elan Carr follows up as the former U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism. Carr negotiated groundbreaking agreements with foreign governments and convened the first-ever U.S. government sponsored conference on combating online hate. Following the breakfast, Star sits down with returning guest David Closson to discuss his new book and video series Male and Female He Created Them: A Study on Gender, Sexuality & Marriage. The show is capped off with Jack Hibbs, Founder & President of Real Life Ministry, and the stories he has to share on his path in ministry.
    6/5/2023
    55:18
  • NRB's Orlando Twist: DeSantis Takes Center Stage
    Get ready for an exhilarating episode of "Cure America with Star Parker"! Join Star and our TV crew as we journey to Orlando, Florida for NRB 2023 Expo. Witness the awe-inspiring presence of Governor Ron DeSantis as he takes the stage, sharing his visionary plans for the future. Gain profound insights from former Ambassador Sam Brownback as he addresses the critical challenges faced by the United States and the global stage. And don't miss the captivating Dr. Frank Wright, Chairman of NRB and founder of Deep Scan Media, as he delves into a range of topics, including the transformative power of his groundbreaking new company. Discover firsthand what Deep Scan Media is doing for many companies and how it may help you. Prepare to be informed, inspired, and empowered as we embark on this extraordinary episode of "Cure America with Star Parker"!
    5/30/2023
    57:30
  • For Israel & Against Critical Race Theory
    In this week’s episode of CURE America, we dive deep into the violence in the Middle East and compare the success of Israel to that of its neighbors and show what a miracle the current country is.  But, the attacks by Hamas and the Palestinian authority has shown the true colors of some people in the United States. Some Members of Congress are viciously calling for sanctions on Israel, the U.N. is investigating Israel for war crimes, college campuses are shutting down any support for the State of Israel on campus and anti-Semitic violence is taking place in the streets of America. This change in attitude towards our greatest ally in the Middle East is disturbing to many and causes us to look closely at what is happening here and abroad.  Movements like BDS – the “boycott, divestment and sanction” effort of all Israeli and international companies is closely tied to the Black Lives Matter movement and the critical race theory in an effort to pit one race against another.     It's so much easier to hate and blame than to take personal responsibility to create and build.  Our country is at a critical point to choose which way we will go.  The in-depth conversation on all these issues is helped by leading experts Matthew Brodsky with the Gold Institute for International Strategy, Jonathan Alexandre of Liberty Counsel Action, Jack Beyrer of the Washington Free Beacon, and Benjamin Weil of the Endowment for Middle East Truth.  
    5/15/2023
    50:25
  • Pressing into Government with the hope of positive change
    With so much happening in D.C. and in the media, this week on CURE America Jonathan Alexandre is back in the guest host seat with several guests to sort through the noise of the news and find the truth. EJ Antoni joins us once again from the Heritage Foundation to make sense of what’s happening with the debt limit, and more importantly, what needs to be done to move towards a path of financial stability. Dan Stein from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is back on the show as well to take us through Biden’s recent visit to the southern border, just how dire the situation is getting, and the lack of leadership or even acknowledgement from the Left (the Secretary of Homeland Security seems to be very proud of a new app they designed, even though it breaks the law). Richard Manning is joined by Phil Kerpen from American Commitment and the Committee to Unleash Prosperity to guide us through what we’ve heard from our experts. Jonathan ends the show by sitting down with Pastor Charles Moodie and his wife to hear their story, their testimony, and how God led them to move to the south side of Chicago and speak his Gospel and do His work, including with a new maternity house to aide mothers who are expecting.
    4/24/2023
    56:56
  • Uncovering Russia's Endgame in Ukraine
    Over a year of breaking updates and harrowing stories in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, or as Reagan called them, the “Evil Empire.” What’s been going on, what’s the history that’s brought us here, and what’s to be done now? Moreover, what is our role as Christians, as Americans, in confronting this evil abroad? Pavel Unguryan, a Ukraine Ministry Leader & Former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, joins to discuss the history of Christianity in Ukraine, how we are united in faith, and the history that brought us here to this moment of Russia’s invasion and what needs to be done. Star also sits down with Rebekah Koffler to hear her remarkable story. Born in the former Soviet Union, she moved to the United States as a young woman, becoming an officer in the Defense Intelligence Agency, dedicated to the fight for freedom. Having written a book on Russian President Vladimir Putin just last year, she shares her insight, experience, and views on what’s to be done, the role of the U.S., and the many failures of President Biden that have emboldened Russia in its conquest. Frequent guest and friend of the show Richard Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government, stops by to share his insight on developing issues. With a Ukrainian, a former citizen of the Soviet Union, and an American on the show, perhaps we can get a little closer to the truth on a war that has rocked the globe.
    4/17/2023
    54:28

More Government podcasts

About CURE America with Star Parker

More than fifty years after the Civil Rights movement and nearly 160 years after the Civil War, racial tension in the country is at an all-time high. Riots, police reform, and racial equity are all topics of national debate. Syndicated columnist and author of four books analyzing government impact on poverty in our urban communities, Star Parker, delves deep into national issues that impact America’s most distressed communities and the power and political will needed to fix them. This is a podcast of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, a non-profit think tank fighting poverty and restoring dignity through scholarship supporting faith, freedom, and personal responsibility.
