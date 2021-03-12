Power Athlete Radio is the premier podcast is strength and conditioning. The show is hosted by Power Athlete CEO, John Welbourn and Tex McQuilkin. Each week the... More
Ep 565 – 5 Juicy Reasons You Need a Nutrition Coach
“Good nutrition is key, without it you will get nothing.” Your diet goals are failing for 1 reason: You’re in charge. Stop being so stubborn. Nutrition is the foundation for which strength, health, and aesthetics are built, so why not trust an expert to coach you up? The Power Athlete Nutrition Ninjas join John and…
12/7/2021
51:05
Ep 564 – Weightlifting, Movies, and Travis Mash
“A coach will impact more people in a year than the average person will in an entire lifetime”. Training to be the best in your sport is one thing, coaching is a whole other animal. Hear how former powerlifter Travis Mash learned to invoke a healthy shit talking environment, his thoughts on the International Olympic…
12/3/2021
2:02:00
Ep 563 – Austere Training & Getting Strong Away From the Gym
“Strength is where you find it.” Austere Training is the practice of strength and conditioning in resource-constrained, perhaps harsher, environments. And no, we are not talking about the water dispenser flashing its red “need a new filter” light or the WiFi going down. We mean spaces like the wilderness, limited hotel gyms, or day one…
11/30/2021
41:31
Ep 562 – Jay Cutler, Literally our Biggest Guest Yet
“Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there”. When it comes to bodybuilding, there are just a few names that stand out. Jay Cutler has distinguished himself among greats like Dorian Yates, Arnold Schwarzenegger and of course, his lifelong rival, Ronnie Coleman. Growing up in small town Massechusettes, Jay still pinches himself…
11/26/2021
1:28:09
Ep 561 – Cast Iron Care & Body Fat Bodybuilding
“If my answers frighten you then you should cease asking scary questions.” We got a twofer Power Athlete hotline episode as John and Tex take a call all about cast iron pan care and why animal fats help meat taste far better than any oils out there. John also takes on a common bulking bodybuilding…
Power Athlete Radio is the premier podcast is strength and conditioning. The show is hosted by Power Athlete CEO, John Welbourn and Tex McQuilkin. Each week the team ignites earbuds across the globe with world class coaches, authors, scientists and more. This weekly podcast infects you, the listener, with the advice, anecdotes, allegories, parables, movie quotes, jokes and more, proven to empower your performance.