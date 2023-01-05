Potted Together is where plants and friendship converge. Our hosts, Adam, Nicole, and Becca will cover new planty topics every Monday, educating and entertainin... More
Plants we have Misjudged
Ever buy a plant and think, "No way that's surviving..." and then, it does? Not only does it survive, but it THRIVES! Today we chat about plants in our collections we have heavily misjudged. What are some of yours? Head over to IG to discuss on todays post!
5/1/2023
1:22:10
Vacations, Appendicitis and the Crumbling Economy
Well, we HAD a whole episode planned, but because it had been THREE weeks since we all chatted in depth, we had a lot of catching up to do. So this episode turned into a chatty one! If you love a good Ketchup & Mustard, this is for you. If not, we have a fun eppie planned for next Monday! :)
4/24/2023
1:13:52
Plants that appear to thrive on neglect alone.
Hello! Today we chat about plants we always seem to forget to take care of. "I'll get to it later" becomes an on-going thing sometimes, yet, some plants don't seem to care!We also go a bot off the rails at the end, so stick around if you want to hear what Patreon episodes sound like. Haha!
4/10/2023
1:18:11
You're a Prick.
Hi everyone! The title of today's episode is abrasive for a good reason... cactus are prickly! And today's episode is all about Cactus! What our favorites are, what soil we use, how we care for them from season to season and some wishlist cactus of ours. Head over to our IG post today to let us know what your favorite cactus is!
4/3/2023
1:18:40
Houseplants that BLOOM!
Happy Spring everyone!In today's episode, we discuss all of our houseplants that bloom, and some of which we hope to own one day. Which of your houseplants flower? Head over to our IG page and let's chat about it on today's post!