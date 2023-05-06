Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lorraine Candy & Trish Halpin
Kids & FamilyParentingArtsFashion & Beauty
  • Sex & finding new love in midlife with Anna Richardson
    Recorded live on stage in London, Trish and Lorraine chat to TV presenter and therapist Anna Richardson about turning 50, getting over her break up with Sue Perkins and finding love with a new man. She also shares her wisdom and professional advice on a host of midlife dilemmas - but you’ll have to listen in to find out what made the audience gasp! Plus! Travel special: Join Lorraine and Trish gadding about on their girls getaway in Brighton, in partnership with Sawdays. Check out our dedicated midlife travel site here.Contact us: [email protected] us on Instragram: @postcardsfrommidlifeJoin our private Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/681448662400206/Listen to Anna Richardson’s new podcast, It Can’t Just Be Me, here: https://link.chtbl.com/AnnaIf you enjoyed this episode we would really appreciate it if you would rate and review us subscribe, or simply spread the word! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/12/2023
    1:05:29
  • A cure for burn out, stress & overwhelm with Katherine May
    Trish and Lorraine meet author Katherine May to talk about coping with the never-ending day-to-day hustle of midlife, her strategies to recover from burn out, and the wonder of discovering who we really are and how we want to be in this world. She also opens up about her autism diagnosis and gives unique insights and advice for parenting neuro-diverse children. Plus: Fashion & home buys for a joyful summer & a close encounter with a Muppet!Contact us: [email protected] us on Instragram: @postcardsfrommidlifeJoin our private Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/681448662400206/If you enjoyed this episode we would really appreciate it if you would rate and review us, subscribe, or simply spread the word! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/5/2023
    59:11
  • Ruby Wax: ‘My mental car crash & fearless recovery’
    Recorded live on stage in London, Lorraine and Trish interview comedy legend Ruby Wax about her breakdown last year. The TV star admits she’s spent a lifetime pretending all is well and reveals the epiphany that has finally brought her peace. Expect laughter, tears and some very valuable life lessons . . .Plus: Behind the scenes at the Postcards From Midlife live show - the first and biggest gathering of midlife women in the UK, Trish & Lorraine round up their best bits and bloopers and share backstage secrets. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/29/2023
    54:45
  • Midlife Book Exclusive: My Perimenopause Unravelling, As Read From Her New Book By Lorraine
    We have a treat for you! Enjoy your free audio extract of Lorraine's new book "What's Wrong With Me? 101 things Midlife Women Need to Know', which is available now. We've popped it here as an extra episode of your favourite podcast to thank all the wonderful women of our midlife community who have been so supportive of our show and of Lorraine's new book which is on sale today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/25/2023
    57:59
  • Choosing to be childfree & midlife reinventions with designer Amanda Wakeley
    Trish and Lorraine catch up with celebrity fashion designer Amanda Wakeley who reveals how she is bouncing back from the most stressful years of her life, which saw the closure of her business and the loss of her brother, and why she is now able to take stock of her achievements and look forward to her second act adventures. Plus: everything you need to know about testosterone; summer treats guide  & dialling up a Nostalgia NoodleContact us: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/22/2023
    53:42

About Postcards From Midlife

Are you living in a hormonal hothouse, feeling a little overwhelmed and in need of some positive, uplifting and comforting guidance on how to lead a more magnificent midlife?

Well, you're not alone and this podcast is for you. Hosts Lorraine and Trish chat with celebrities and experts on all things midlife, from menopause and perimenopause to parenting teens via fashion, beauty, wellness, nutrition, fitness, careers, relationships and finances.

The witty duo, who have been editing glossy magazines for more than two decades, have six children, two husbands, two dogs and one cat between them. They share their personal stories alongside the advice and wisdom of spirited women with extraordinary stories to tell. And they ask experts all the questions you need answered to have a healthier, happier and more harmonious second act.



