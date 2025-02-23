Back to Basics: A lesson from Jay H, Chooch, and the "Mayor of Postal Beantown" Mailman Derek

Welcome back to another episode of THE POSTAL POWER HOUR. On this fourth episode, we welcome back Mailman Derek (along with a short cameo from his lovely mother) LOL and as always the GOAT Jay H and wanna-be GOAT Chooch to run through the gauntlet of questions thought up by Jay and not pre-screened whatsoever by Derek or Chooch. 100% honesty is what we do and how we live, We love what we do and want to convey the same effect to all of our craft postal brothers and sisters, and even management if you can believe that. While you may or may not agree with what we say, we have lived and breathed USPS life for many years and have seen and felt the high's and low's of both current and past times while maintaining our care and concern for the well being of the USPS and it's hard working employees. Helping you along any way we can!! Thanks as always for listening and we look forward to having many more guests along the way!!