Delivering in the Dark safe?? Longtime Carrier gives her opinion
This episode, Jay sits down with 21 year letter carrier Treel (tree-elle) 😁 to discuss the long-standing argument of whether delivering mail in the dark is a safety hazard or just a normal part of a letter carriers duties. Chooch and Derek could not be present for this interview because they happen to be still out delivering mail in the dark with their trusty headlamps so gracefully provided by our wonderful management team. All opinions are welcome, so remember to click that follow button On Spotify to enjoy more upcoming postal hour episodes and leave us a comment in the reviews section. Safety first as always correct USPS management??🙄 BREAKING NEWS: Postal Power Hour is now also available on Apple Podcasts!!
STOP THIS MADNESS!! Jay H, Mailman Derek, and Seasoned clerk, Mr. D break it all down.
On this episode, Jay H and Mailman Derek come out swinging with the assistance and knowledge of USPS clerk Mr. D who joins in the conversation and did not disappoint!! So many management, so little experience... how and why does this fly at USPS and what can be done to end this toxicity that plagues the USPS year after year. Thanks for all your support and Special Thanks to Mr. D for joining our conversation!! Remember to click that follow button and check out new episodes each week on Spotify and Amazon Music. Search "POSTAL POWER HOUR"
Back to Basics: A lesson from Jay H, Chooch, and the "Mayor of Postal Beantown" Mailman Derek
Welcome back to another episode of THE POSTAL POWER HOUR. On this fourth episode, we welcome back Mailman Derek (along with a short cameo from his lovely mother) LOL and as always the GOAT Jay H and wanna-be GOAT Chooch to run through the gauntlet of questions thought up by Jay and not pre-screened whatsoever by Derek or Chooch. 100% honesty is what we do and how we live, We love what we do and want to convey the same effect to all of our craft postal brothers and sisters, and even management if you can believe that. While you may or may not agree with what we say, we have lived and breathed USPS life for many years and have seen and felt the high's and low's of both current and past times while maintaining our care and concern for the well being of the USPS and it's hard working employees. Helping you along any way we can!! Thanks as always for listening and we look forward to having many more guests along the way!!
Jay H and Chooch sit down to further discuss carrier life and what truly needs to be addressed to carriers going forward
Welcome to Episode 3 of the Postal Power Hour!! On this episode, Jay H and Chooch take a deeper dive into how good work habits and following protocols put in place by both NALC and USPS management. You are allotted time to take you breaks and lunches which is so very important to know and do. Jay also hits Chooch with some rapid fire Q and A's. EPISODE 4 coming at you tonight, and the "Boston Massacre" aka MAILMAN DEREK is back in the hot seat with Jay and Chooch to discuss a bevy of topics including Renfroe's Hail Mary rap sessions turning into expletive filled town hall meetings. Don't miss this one!!
Building UNITY AND AWARENESS amongst City Carriers!!
Jay H sits with long-time City Carriers Chooch and Yaya to all discuss their thoughts on NALC President Brian Renfroe's past and recents comments along with sharing each of their own personal experiences in dealing with harassment, double standards, and why City Carriers need proper training in the execution of their daily duties as well as knowing their Union contractual rights. Knowing how to do your job properly along with taking the proper amount of LUNCH AND BREAK TIMES allotted by USPS management is key to your success as the face of the USPS. CHANGE THE CULTURE!! Check us out on SPOTIFY each week for new content, SEARCH: "POSTAL POWER HOUR"
Let's talk to each other and get it all out, This podcast is something different, unique, and here to create a better educated USPS Letter Carrier. We can talk about whatever is on your mind... such as the woes of dealing with management, how you feel about the current state of your station, and what can you do to stand up for yourself when no one else will. We may disagree, we may get a little heated, but remember who you work for and what we do for a living and I'm sure you'll find this to be a fun & educational Podcast!!