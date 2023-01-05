Post Show Recaps: TV & Movie Podcasts from Josh Wigler and Friends

When your favorite show ends, we’re just getting started. Josh Wigler and friends lead recaps of the biggest TV hits, from genre favorites on HBO to binge-shows... More
Available Episodes
5 of 150
Succession Deep Dive Into the Final Season Episode 6, ‘Living+’
In this podcast, Grace Leeder (@HiFromGrace) and Dr. Amanda (@dramandar), with special guest Lindsay Wilson, dive deep into the Final Season Episode 6, "Living+," exploring all the nooks and crannies the final season has to offer.
The post Succession Deep Dive Into the Final Season Episode 6, ‘Living+’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
5/2/2023
1:49:54
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Part 1
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Part 1 Post Show Recaps is staying put in a Galaxy far far away for the next few months as DM Filly (@DMFilly) & Austin Smith (@AustinFSmith8) recap their play through of the highly anticipated upcoming video game Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. A follow up to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 game Jedi […]
The post Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Part 1 appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
5/1/2023
1:44:12
Mrs. Davis Director Owen Harris Breaks Down Episode 5
This week, Josh discusses episode 5 with director, Owen Harris.
The post Mrs. Davis Director Owen Harris Breaks Down Episode 5 appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
5/1/2023
36:01
Exploring the Trauma of Yellowjackets
This week, Jess, Marissa, and special guest, Melissa (@melissaw28) take a break from deep diving to analyze the way in which the characters of Yellowjackets process the trauma they experienced.
The post Exploring the Trauma of Yellowjackets appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
5/1/2023
1:45:36
Ted Lasso Season 3 Feedback Special
Ted Lasso Season 3 Feedback Special A “Ted Lasso” podcast? You better believe it! Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and Antonio Mazzaro (@acmazzaro) are hitting the field to talk about “Ted Lasso” season three on Apple TV+. Join Josh and Antonio all season long for their analysis of all things AFC Richmond, from the March 15 premiere all the […]
The post Ted Lasso Season 3 Feedback Special appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
About Post Show Recaps: TV & Movie Podcasts from Josh Wigler and Friends
When your favorite show ends, we’re just getting started. Josh Wigler and friends lead recaps of the biggest TV hits, from genre favorites on HBO to binge-shows on streaming platforms and far beyond. Post Show Recaps comes from veteran entertainment journalist Josh Wigler and Rob Cesternino of Rob Has a Podcast.