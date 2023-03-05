Filmmaker / Author Mick Garris, best known for his Stephen King adaptations and creating the "Masters Of Horror" television series, dives deep into the devious ... More
Rob Savage
Rob Savage

British film director and screenwriter Rob Savage makes his much anticipated return to the Post Mortem slab! A certifiable member of the next class of high tier horror directors, Savage made a splash with his previous unique horror films 'HOST' and 'DASHCAM'. Now, he's here to discuss his adaptation of Stephen King's all time classic 'THE BOOGEYMAN", coming to theaters June 2nd! They chat about the making of the film, how Rob got offered the picture, what he's learned since his previous films and much more!
5/31/2023
59:45
Ask Mick Anything
Ask Mick Anything

NEW bonus content! FUN SIZE Post Mortem: Ask Mick Anything — Producer Joe Russo has a fresh mailbag of your fan-submitted queries for famed writer, director and producer Mick Garris! This episode they discuss the consistent quality of PSYCHO sequels, what "kills" a horror film for them, Mick's trophy cache, working with R2D2, and much more.
5/24/2023
32:17
Stephen King - Rerelease
Stephen King - Rerelease

Due to our esteemed slab keeper Mick Garris coming down with COVID, we've decided to serve up a classic Post Mortem episode with one of the most brilliant minds in all of horror - Stephen King! In this episode, Mick and Stephen discuss the (then) 25th anniversary of the legendary television adaption of THE STAND!
5/17/2023
58:05
Ask Mick Anything
Ask Mick Anything

NEW bonus content! FUN SIZE Post Mortem: Ask Mick Anything — Producer Joe Russo has a fresh batch of your fan-submitted questions for the horror host himself, Mick Garris. This episode they discuss all things the WGA writer's strike. What's really at stake? What is "scabbing"? What does Disney and Warner Bros. have to do with it? And much more!
5/10/2023
45:49
Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Top shelf writer, director and actor Tom Holland makes his much needed second appearance on the Post Mortem slab! Known the world over for his cult classic FRIGHT NIGHT, penning the first sequel to Alfred Hitchcock's PSYCHO, as well as creating the CHILD'S PLAY franchise, and adapting Stephen King's THINNER. Tom chats with Mick about his creative process, the challenges of his past works, how he got discovered and much more!
