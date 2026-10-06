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Portcast with Ron Bennington

Ron Bennington
ComedyHealth & Wellness
Portcast with Ron Bennington
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Portcast with Ron Bennington

    Michael Che Gets an SNL Cue Card Surprise

    10/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che pulls up a chair with Ron Bennington for a conversation about comedy, cancer, caregivers, and finding reasons to laugh when life gets serious. Che talks about the influence of Patrice O’Neal, growing up broke and funny, why laughter helps us process pain, and the strange healing power of getting onstage. Ron opens up about the unexpected fellowship he’s found since his diagnosis—and why having comedians visit him during treatment has become such an important part of PORTCAST. Then Ron has a surprise for Che: SNL’s legendary Wally the Cue Card Guy shows up in the chemo room, cue cards in hand. Portcast is recorded during Ron Bennington's chemotherapy treatment, filmed in an active chemotherapy suite. Some abrupt cuts and unusual visual changes are sometimes necessary to protect the privacy of patients, and staff, and to facilitate Ron’s medical care. SiriusXM host Ron Bennington was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2026. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Portcast with Ron Bennington

    Jessica Kirson Keeps Shaking Up Ron's Cancer

    09/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    Jessica Kirson | Ep 003 | Portcast (Full Episode)

    Comedian Jessica Kirson pulls up a chair to sit with Ron Bennington during his chemotherapy and makes him laugh so much, he’s worried his cancer will spread faster. They also talk all the non controversial topics like religion, sexuality and gender, doing cocaine by yourself, and Jessica has something she's willing to do, for Ron.

    Portcast is recorded during Ron Bennington's chemotherapy treatment, filmed in an active chemotherapy suite. Some abrupt cuts and unusual visual changes are sometimes necessary to protect the privacy of patients, and staff, and to facilitate Ron’s medical care.

    SiriusXM host Ron Bennington was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Portcast with Ron Bennington

    Stavros Halkias Grabs the Chemo Ball | Portcast (Full Episode)

    09/22/2026 | 33 mins.
    Stavros Halkias | Ep 002 | Portcast (Full Episode)

    Comedian, actor, and podcaster Stavros Halkias pulls up a chair to sit with Ron Bennington during a chemotherapy sesh. Ron and Stavy talk “Tony” and Matt Johnson, “Tires," almost quitting comedy, and stories from the Red Carpet in Cannes.

    Portcast is recorded during Ron Bennington's chemotherapy treatment, filmed in an active chemotherapy suite. Some abrupt cuts and unusual visual changes are sometimes necessary to protect the privacy of patients, and staff, and to facilitate Ron’s medical care.

    SiriusXM host Ron Bennington was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2026.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Portcast with Ron Bennington

    Shane Gillis Gets Emotional on Ron Bennington’s New Podcast

    09/15/2026 | 24 mins.
    Comedian, actor, and podcaster Shane Gillis (Tires) pulls up a chair to sit with Ron Bennington during chemotherapy. Shane gets candid about how he feels about hospitals, how he thinks he'll go out, and why he and Nate Bargatze decided to go the UFC event at the White House. Ron and Shane also get into "Tires", blue collar jobs, and Shane's highest and lowest comedy moments.

    Portcast is recorded during Ron Benningtons chemotherapy treatment, filmed in an active chemotherapy suite.

    SiriusXM Host Ron Bennington was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer in March 2026, and decided to invite his comedy friends into the chemo suite to talk, while he receives treatment.

    #cancer #chemotherapy #comedy #pullupachair

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Portcast with Ron Bennington

    The Portcast Trailer

    09/12/2026 | 1 mins.
    Introducing Portcast with Ron Bennington. The only comedy podcast recorded while the host receives chemotherapy in a drug trial, for Stage Four Colon Cancer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Portcast with Ron Bennington
PORTCAST is the only comedy podcast recorded while the host undergoes chemotherapy for Stage 4 Colon Cancer, while participating in a trial.Legendary broadcaster and comedian Ron Bennington shares his treatment time with some of comedy's funniest voices—including Stavros Halkias, Dave Attell, Joe List, Jim Norton, Shane Gillis, Sal Vulcano, Tim Dillon and more—Ron talks about cancer, comedy, family, friendship and finding laughter when life gets serious. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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