Portal Orange Podcast

Satoshi opened a portal into cyberspace. We're going through it. Join us. More
Technology
  MICHAEL SAYLOR - Satoshi Opened A Portal Into Cyberspace
    Michael Saylor is the Founder and Chairman of MicroStrategy, a NASDAQ listed company in the United States. Michael has been a tech entrepreneur and visionary for several decades, developing products, building companies, and correctly calling (and capitalizing on) the mobile computing revolution, as captured in his 2012 book, 'The Mobile Wave'. In 2020, Michael began to appreciate the enormous significance of bitcoin, and under his leadership, MicroStrategy became the first publicly-traded company to put bitcoin on its balance sheet, and has continued doing so ever since. Since that time, Michael has become a profound, articulate, and inspirational speaker on the topic of bitcoin, helping many to understand why it's so special and unique. Michael is also a friend of ours, and we could think of no better guest to get this show kicked-off. As he has famously said - 'There is no second best!' Welcome to Portal Orange. Enjoy! P.S. The first 40 seconds of audio was from the camera mic. It switches over to the dedicated mic and sounds much better after that. Sorry for the ear pain! -- Subscribe to the Portal Orange YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PortalOrange21 Follow Portal Orange: TWITTER: ⁠@PortalOrange21⁠ INSTAGRAM: @PortalOrange21 Follow the guys on Twitter: MICHAEL: @saylor JOHN: @johnkvallis ROB: @Breedlove22 ERIK: @ErikCason HODL: @americanhodl8
    6/16/2023
    2:17:20

About Portal Orange

Satoshi opened a portal into cyberspace. We're going through it. Join us.
