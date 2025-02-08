In this episode, we speak with Chief Manny Marino, regarding his vision for the police department and his past experiences in law enforcement.

The latest episode of the Orange Juice Podcast features an important conversation on mental health in law enforcement. Nate Ingram, a former officer, and his wife Kim, a therapist, share their insights on how the demands of the job can impact mental health and the treatment options available for officers.The theme music for this episode is created and performed by Mick Neals. Copyrighted non-published works Michael Neals 2024.

On this episode of Orange Juice, we interview Coach Vic of Bully Me Now, Jiu Jitsu gym. Coach Vic explains the importance of Jiu Jitsu for law enforcement, as well the curriculum he teaches locally to multiple law enforcement agencies.

About Port Orange Police Department Podcast

Started in 2024, the Port Orange Police Department's podcast not only features members from our department, but also community members and partnerships, along with leaders in the law enforcement profession around the country. Our podcast will give you a glimpse in to what our department does and has to offer and also have important discussions with community members and leaders.The theme music for this podcast was created and performed by Mick Neals. Copyrighted non-published works Michael Neals 2024.