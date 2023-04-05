Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
American Association for Public Opinion Research
Welcome to the American Association for Public Opinion's new podcast, Public Opinion Podcast! Join us as we dive into the public opinion research field and cove... More
ScienceSocial Sciences
Welcome to the American Association for Public Opinion's new podcast, Public Opinion Podcast! Join us as we dive into the public opinion research field and cove... More

  • Technological Advances and Public Opinion Research Challenges with Courtney Kennedy, Jennifer Agiesta and Natalie Jackson
    On the first episode of POP, the Public Opinion Podcast, we tackle an issue that's had an incredible impact on the study of public opinion: technological advances. From landline phones in the latter part of the 20th century to online-based methods of today, three AAPOR members and industry experts discuss the opportunities and challenges fast-changing technology poses. Host: Natalie Jackson, PhD, Director of Research at Public Religion Research Institute Guests: Courtney Kennedy, Vice President of Methods and Innovation at Pew Research Center Jennifer Agiesta, Director of Polling and Election Analytics at CNN For more information visit: aapor.org
    4/26/2023
    17:09

Welcome to the American Association for Public Opinion's new podcast, Public Opinion Podcast! Join us as we dive into the public opinion research field and cover topics such as polling, advances in technology, and why surveys are imperative to society
