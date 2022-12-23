Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kaarin Vembar and Lisa Rowan
Welcome to your fashion news comedy podcast! Finance writer Lisa Rowan and retail journalist (and former stylist) Kaarin Vembar discuss fashion news, pop cultur... More
ArtsFashion & BeautyNewsBusiness News
  • Rerelease: The Biggest Diamond Heist Ever
    Welcome to the story of the Antwerp Diamond Vault heist of 2003. It's a wild one!  www.popfashionpodcast.com 
    4/26/2023
    39:35
  • Fashion Inferno
    We discuss the Schiaparelli couture show, Italy fining Yoox Net-a-Poerter, and the staying power of the skinny jean. There's a new washing machine that claims to fight microplastics, and we enjoy a lightning round of listener notes. Plus: Some deatils on the future of Pop Fashion. Come hang out!  www.popfashionpodcast.com  Instagram: @popfashionpodcast 
    2/27/2023
    40:18
  • Fashion Leadership Lazy Susan
    There's a leadership shake-up at Dior, a report says to stop buying clothes, and Tom Ford has a new house. New York banned "forever chemicals" in clothing, and we discuss a list of 2023 trends. Come hang out!  www.popfashionpodcast.com Insta: @popfashionpodcast 
    1/27/2023
    39:00
  • Innocent Until Proven Gaudy
    Gucci opened a luggage store, the Bling Bishop got charged with fraud, workwear is on trend, and footwear has a long way to go to be more inclusive. And 90s blowouts are back! Allegedly. Come hang out!  www.popfashionpodcast.com  Insta: @popfashionpodcast 
    1/6/2023
    41:03
  • You Can't Always Get What You Want in Fashion
    A former fashion exec was found guilty of cooking the books. The Rolling Stones called off a retail collaboration, Christina Ricci used her handbags to pay for her divorce, and Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci. Plus: Amazon's new app feature and Lisa has deep feelings about romcom core. Come hang out!  www.popfashionpodcast.com  Instagram: @popfashionpodcast 
    12/23/2022
    45:11

Welcome to your fashion news comedy podcast! Finance writer Lisa Rowan and retail journalist (and former stylist) Kaarin Vembar discuss fashion news, pop culture, business, and creativity.
