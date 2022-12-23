Welcome to your fashion news comedy podcast! Finance writer Lisa Rowan and retail journalist (and former stylist) Kaarin Vembar discuss fashion news, pop cultur... More
Rerelease: The Biggest Diamond Heist Ever
Welcome to the story of the Antwerp Diamond Vault heist of 2003. It's a wild one! www.popfashionpodcast.com
4/26/2023
39:35
Fashion Inferno
We discuss the Schiaparelli couture show, Italy fining Yoox Net-a-Poerter, and the staying power of the skinny jean. There's a new washing machine that claims to fight microplastics, and we enjoy a lightning round of listener notes. Plus: Some deatils on the future of Pop Fashion. Come hang out! www.popfashionpodcast.com Instagram: @popfashionpodcast
2/27/2023
40:18
Fashion Leadership Lazy Susan
There's a leadership shake-up at Dior, a report says to stop buying clothes, and Tom Ford has a new house. New York banned "forever chemicals" in clothing, and we discuss a list of 2023 trends. Come hang out! www.popfashionpodcast.com Insta: @popfashionpodcast
1/27/2023
39:00
Innocent Until Proven Gaudy
Gucci opened a luggage store, the Bling Bishop got charged with fraud, workwear is on trend, and footwear has a long way to go to be more inclusive. And 90s blowouts are back! Allegedly. Come hang out! www.popfashionpodcast.com Insta: @popfashionpodcast
1/6/2023
41:03
You Can't Always Get What You Want in Fashion
A former fashion exec was found guilty of cooking the books. The Rolling Stones called off a retail collaboration, Christina Ricci used her handbags to pay for her divorce, and Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci. Plus: Amazon's new app feature and Lisa has deep feelings about romcom core. Come hang out! www.popfashionpodcast.com Instagram: @popfashionpodcast