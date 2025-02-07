Episode 3: Shifting Gears, Same Fire: Let’s Talk Politics
From elections left in limbo to Trump's new tariffs, from RFK JR's wild takes to DEI under attack, I am breaking it all down. Plus, a major update about the podcast. 👀
What's next? Tap in to find out.
🎧 Listen now, download and don't forget to:
✅ Follow the podcast for unfiltered political breakdowns
✅ Turn on notifications so you never miss an episode
✅ Share with your network-because these conversations matter
Let's talk about it. Tap the link & tune in now! #PoliticsAfterDark #StayWoke
Follow us on IG: @thepoliticsafterdark
--------
26:35
Unhinged Executive Order: Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
In this episode, we’re diving deep into the chaos of recent executive orders aimed at stripping away birthright citizenship.😤 From the political games being played to the real-life impacts on immigrant families, we’re breaking it all down. 🧩 What’s at stake? Who’s really pulling the strings? And why should we all care? 🤔💭
Tune in as we bring you the truth, the history, and our unfiltered opinions on these dangerous moves. It’s about more than just policy—it’s about our future. 🌍✊🏾
#UnhingedOrders #BirthrightCitizenship #ExecutiveChaos #PoliticsAsUsual #StayWoke #ImmigrantRights #FightThePower #BlackVoicesMatter
--------
34:24
How Did We Get Here....Again
🎙️ *Think 2016 was wild?*
Buckle up, because the next four years might just break the political chaos scale 🚨👀. Our favorite felon ex-president is making moves for a White House comeback—are we ready for this ride? 🏛️🤯
✨ Stay in the loop and join the convo:
📲 TikTok: *Politics After Dark*
📸 Instagram: *@ThePoliticsAfterDark*
▶️ YouTube: *Politics After Dark 25*
💌 Got hot takes, recommendations, or want to be a guest? Slide into our DMs or email us at: **[email protected]**. Let’s talk! 💬🎉
Politics After Dark dives into the pressing political topics of the day with candid conversations, fresh perspectives, and unfiltered insights. Whether you’re winding down from a long day or looking for thoughtful commentary on current events, this podcast delivers the perfect mix of engaging dialogue and in-depth analysis. Join us as we break down the headlines, explore the stories shaping our world, and uncover the truth—no matter how late it gets.
🎙️ New episodes every Monday! Let’s talk politics, after dark.