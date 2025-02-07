Powered by RND
Politics After Dark

Podcast Politics After Dark
Politics After Dark
Politics After Dark dives into the pressing political topics of the day with candid conversations, fresh perspectives, and unfiltered insights.
  • Episode 3: Shifting Gears, Same Fire: Let’s Talk Politics
    From elections left in limbo to Trump's new tariffs, from RFK JR's wild takes to DEI under attack, I am breaking it all down. Plus, a major update about the podcast. 👀 What's next? Tap in to find out. 🎧 Listen now, download and don't forget to: ✅ Follow the podcast for unfiltered political breakdowns ✅ Turn on notifications so you never miss an episode ✅ Share with your network-because these conversations matter Let's talk about it. Tap the link & tune in now! #PoliticsAfterDark #StayWoke Follow us on IG: @thepoliticsafterdark
    --------  
    26:35
  • Unhinged Executive Order: Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
    In this episode, we’re diving deep into the chaos of recent executive orders aimed at stripping away birthright citizenship.😤 From the political games being played to the real-life impacts on immigrant families, we’re breaking it all down. 🧩 What’s at stake? Who’s really pulling the strings? And why should we all care? 🤔💭 Tune in as we bring you the truth, the history, and our unfiltered opinions on these dangerous moves. It’s about more than just policy—it’s about our future. 🌍✊🏾 #UnhingedOrders #BirthrightCitizenship #ExecutiveChaos #PoliticsAsUsual #StayWoke #ImmigrantRights #FightThePower #BlackVoicesMatter
    --------  
    34:24
  • How Did We Get Here....Again
    🎙️ *Think 2016 was wild?* Buckle up, because the next four years might just break the political chaos scale 🚨👀. Our favorite felon ex-president is making moves for a White House comeback—are we ready for this ride? 🏛️🤯 ✨ Stay in the loop and join the convo: 📲 TikTok: *Politics After Dark* 📸 Instagram: *@ThePoliticsAfterDark* ▶️ YouTube: *Politics After Dark 25* 💌 Got hot takes, recommendations, or want to be a guest? Slide into our DMs or email us at: **[email protected]**. Let’s talk! 💬🎉
    --------  
    34:46

About Politics After Dark

Politics After Dark dives into the pressing political topics of the day with candid conversations, fresh perspectives, and unfiltered insights. Whether you’re winding down from a long day or looking for thoughtful commentary on current events, this podcast delivers the perfect mix of engaging dialogue and in-depth analysis. Join us as we break down the headlines, explore the stories shaping our world, and uncover the truth—no matter how late it gets. 🎙️ New episodes every Monday! Let’s talk politics, after dark.
