Pokésports: A Competitive Pokémon Podcast

173 - NAIC 2023 with SBJ from It's Super Effective!
In this wildly special and much-requested episode, we're joined by Steve from "It's Super Effective!" in Ohio! We absolutely had to meet in-person with Steve for a podcast, so behold as we narrowly evade catastrophe by having Mike, who couldn't get on his flight, appear magically in front of them through the power of the internet!
It's time for 2023's largest and most influential Pokemon tournament in North America - NAIC! Kevin, Mike & Steve will recant previous highlights of their time in competitive Pokemon, and Steve will give the low-down on how Pokemon Go has evolved over the years! Also, don't worry - we'll talk about Pokemon Sleep. We had to!
Go check out Steve's Podcast, "It's Super Effective!"
00:00:20 - Introduction
00:07:00 - Old Tournament Stories
00:14:00 - Our Podcasts
00:14:30 - Shiny Gimmighoul
00:29:20 - What is GO Fest
00:33:50 - Scarlet/Violet Update
00:47:00 - Pokémon Sleep / Detective Pikachu
01:07:00 - NAIC Teams
01:18:00 - Post Credits
7/3/2023
1:19:11
172 - Will the DLC change competitive?
It's The Pokésports Corner! Harrison from TheGameCornerVGC joins Kevin as a guest host for this week's episode! In this episode, they discuss the new DLC trailers & all the Pokemon inside them! Trailers are a great way to get a hint of what Pokemon will be coming back. You just need to watch closely.
6/28/2023
1:03:39
171 - Yokohama FOMO & AMA!
In this episode, Kevin and Mike lament over the Worlds Festivities. They look awesome, and they're unlikely to be there for them. It's alright though, because in the meantime, they've got plenty of questions to answer! I believe this is our longest episode to date. Yeesh. 2x speeders rejoice!
6/21/2023
1:28:41
170 - Regulation D is full of bears!
We had a disagreement and it resulted in the two of them getting WAY too into Regulation D. Now we're ready to talk about the best new Pokemon in the upcoming format! But don't worry - we've got plenty of current format stuff to talk about as well. All of the Pokemon used in recent regionals have been updated, and you'd better believe we're getting into it!
Check us out at Pokesports.info!
6/14/2023
1:02:35
169 - Milwaukee, Korea & Regirock
What do these three places all have in common? Not much, usually! Today, they all live on the podcast. We discuss Kevin's Milwaukee adventure, the Korea Pokemon Incident, and Regirock crashing a wedding.
Check us out at Pokesports.info!
