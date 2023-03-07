Pokésports: A Competitive Pokémon Podcast

173 - NAIC 2023 with SBJ from It's Super Effective!

In this wildly special and much-requested episode, we're joined by Steve from "It's Super Effective!" in Ohio! We absolutely had to meet in-person with Steve for a podcast, so behold as we narrowly evade catastrophe by having Mike, who couldn't get on his flight, appear magically in front of them through the power of the internet! It's time for 2023's largest and most influential Pokemon tournament in North America - NAIC! Kevin, Mike & Steve will recant previous highlights of their time in competitive Pokemon, and Steve will give the low-down on how Pokemon Go has evolved over the years! Also, don't worry - we'll talk about Pokemon Sleep. We had to! Go check out Steve's Podcast, "It's Super Effective!" 00:00:20 - Introduction 00:07:00 - Old Tournament Stories 00:14:00 - Our Podcasts 00:14:30 - Shiny Gimmighoul 00:29:20 - What is GO Fest 00:33:50 - Scarlet/Violet Update 00:47:00 - Pokémon Sleep / Detective Pikachu 01:07:00 - NAIC Teams 01:18:00 - Post Credits --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pokesports/message