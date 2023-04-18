NSC: State v. Wheeler: #Rule404 #CharacterEvidence; Schuemann v. Timperley #MedMal #SummaryJudgment #StatuteofLimitations; State v. Hamm: #WaiverOfAppeal #PleaDeals;
CoA: In Re Adoption Of Antaeus A.: #Adoption #Abandonment; State v. Lierman #Postconviction; State v. Barber: #PostConviction #Witnesses; State v. Brown #InsufficientEvidence #Excessivesentence; Fuller v. Burrito Builders Lincoln 102: #PremisesLiability #Fallen #Sidewalk; State v. Parks, Sr. #SpeedyTrial; Kaplan v. State: #IWon'tRegister #SovereignImmunity State v. Tucker #ProSe #MotionforNewEvidence
5/19/2023
25:58
Episode 24 - May 9, 2023 - May 12, 2023
NSC: Callahan v. Brant; #ValuePolicyStatute #StatutoryConstruction ;Charter West Bank v. Riddle; #CyberSquatting #LanhamAct #WhatIsDistinctive
CoA: Capital One Bank v. Tafoya; #WhoIsTheDefendant #CorporateVeil; In Re Interest of Jorge A.; #JuvenileTransfer; Valdivia-De Los Rios v. Valdivia; #Divorce #ShowMeTheMoney; State v. Bogard; #Criminal #Consent; Ulrich v. Arjo-Century Distributing; #WorkersCompensation #SeparateAccidents; State v. Hickman; #InSufficientEvidence #ExcessiveSentence; State v. Simonson; #Sentencing
5/12/2023
25:16
Episode 23 - May 2, 2023 - May 5, 2023
NSC: Carson v. Steinke; #MedMal #StandardofCare; State v. Vaughn #MTS #SmellyZipper; Paxton v. Paxton; #Arbitration #AppellateJurisdiction
CoA: State v. Wyrick #Miranda #Mentalincompetent; State v. Sierra #Postconviction #alibi; Neson v. Auston Bldg. & Design #Arbitration; State v. Yost; #speedytrial; State v. Manka #Selfdefense #Joinder; In Re Trust of Hunt #UndueInfluence #AttorneyFees; State v. Spangler #Goodtime; Koch v. Susan S. #HarassmentPO
5/6/2023
32:34
Episode 22 - April 25, 2023 - April 27, 2023
NSC: State v Cox: #JuryInstructions #PostConviction; Bohling v. Tecumseh Poultry LLC. #ResJudicata #WhatAWonderfulPhrase
CoA: State v Rashad: #SpeedyTrial; Kotas v. Barnett: #ChildSupport #Modification #Reversed; In re Interest of Yohanna G.: #Termination; State v. Codr: #ExcessiveSentence #IAOC; State v McGhee: #JuvenileTransfer #CriminalOrJuvenile
4/28/2023
20:50
Episode 21 - April 18, 2023 - April 21, 2023
NSC: Clark v. Scheels All Sports, Inc: #SummaryJudgement #PremisesLiability; In Re Manuel C. and Mateo S. v. Amber S and Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians #ICWA #FinalOrder
CoA:JH Enterprises v. Schroeder: #TitleDispute; In Re Zailee C. #TPR #BestInterests; State v. Weaver: #IneffectiveAssist #Sentencing