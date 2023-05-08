Join us on our journey through the world of modular synthesis. We will be chatting with synthesists, module manufacturers/designers and synth shop owners to see...

New Systems Instruments joins me for a beer-garden chat after the PDX Synth Expo https://nsinstruments.com/ Lachlan's stuff: lachlanfletcher.bandcamp.com instagram.com/lachlanfletcher https://soundcloud.com/lachlanfletcher Featured Artist: Daryl Groetsch https://darylgroetsch.bandcamp.com/album/frozen-waste SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack New Systems Instruments Triphase Oscillator: (https://nsinstruments.com/modules/triphase.html) Setonix Synth/Tidbit Audio :https://www.setonixsynth.com/ ​ Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/

Greg from Deerhoof joins us on Pod Mod this week! Check out Deerhoof's tour schedule here: https://deerhoof.website/ Featured Artist:Mountain Singers https://aethersound.bandcamp.com/album/the-nature-of-the-flame SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/

Jeremy Blake (Red Means Recording) joins us to get deep! https://youtu.be/OiT7yo3qo2o Featured Artist: Le Morte d'Abby https://lemortedabby.bandcamp.com/ SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/

This week we chat with Dan Bitney (https://www.instagram.com/danbitney.music/?hl=en) of Tortoise (http://www.trts.com/)! GAY DAISY CARNIVAL 2023 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gay-daisy-carnival-tickets-671596281557) PORCHFEST Tacoma (https://tacomaporchfest.org/) SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/

Daedelus returns to chat about their new album and the state of modular! https://daedelusmusic.bandcamp.com/album/xenopocene Madrona Labs: https://youtube.com/@madrona-labs PORCHFEST Tacoma (https://tacomaporchfest.org/) Tim's Intro To Eurorack Workshop at Patchwerks: https://www.patchwerks.com/blogs/events/friday-august-18th-intro-to-eurorack-with-tim-held SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/

About Podular Modcast

Join us on our journey through the world of modular synthesis. We will be chatting with synthesists, module manufacturers/designers and synth shop owners to see how modular has impacted their life. And of course we will be doing some patching.