Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Podular Modcast in the App
Listen to Podular Modcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Podular Modcast

Podular Modcast

Podcast Podular Modcast
Podcast Podular Modcast

Podular Modcast

Podular Modcast
add
Join us on our journey through the world of modular synthesis. We will be chatting with synthesists, module manufacturers/designers and synth shop owners to see...
More
MusicMusic InterviewsMusicMusic History
Join us on our journey through the world of modular synthesis. We will be chatting with synthesists, module manufacturers/designers and synth shop owners to see...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 267
  • Episode 260: Daedelus Part FIVE
    Daedelus returns to chat about their new album and the state of modular! https://daedelusmusic.bandcamp.com/album/xenopocene Madrona Labs: https://youtube.com/@madrona-labs PORCHFEST Tacoma (https://tacomaporchfest.org/) Tim's Intro To Eurorack Workshop at Patchwerks: https://www.patchwerks.com/blogs/events/friday-august-18th-intro-to-eurorack-with-tim-held SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/
    8/5/2023
    1:14:59
  • Episode 259: Dan Bitney of Tortoise
    This week we chat with Dan Bitney (https://www.instagram.com/danbitney.music/?hl=en) of Tortoise (http://www.trts.com/)! GAY DAISY CARNIVAL 2023 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gay-daisy-carnival-tickets-671596281557) PORCHFEST Tacoma (https://tacomaporchfest.org/) SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/
    7/27/2023
    1:21:58
  • Episode 258: Red Means Recording (Jeremy Blake)
    Jeremy Blake (Red Means Recording) joins us to get deep! https://youtu.be/OiT7yo3qo2o Featured Artist: Le Morte d'Abby https://lemortedabby.bandcamp.com/ SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/
    7/19/2023
    1:33:23
  • Episode 257: Greg Saunier of Deerhoof
    Greg from Deerhoof joins us on Pod Mod this week! Check out Deerhoof's tour schedule here: https://deerhoof.website/ Featured Artist:Mountain Singers https://aethersound.bandcamp.com/album/the-nature-of-the-flame SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/
    7/7/2023
    1:26:42
  • Episode 256: New Systems Instruments
    New Systems Instruments joins me for a beer-garden chat after the PDX Synth Expo https://nsinstruments.com/ Lachlan's stuff: lachlanfletcher.bandcamp.com instagram.com/lachlanfletcher https://soundcloud.com/lachlanfletcher Featured Artist: Daryl Groetsch https://darylgroetsch.bandcamp.com/album/frozen-waste SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON (https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast) Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack New Systems Instruments Triphase Oscillator: (https://nsinstruments.com/modules/triphase.html) Setonix Synth/Tidbit Audio :https://www.setonixsynth.com/ ​ Thank you: 4ms: https://4mscompany.com/ After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/ Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/ NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/
    6/27/2023
    1:18:46

More Music podcasts

About Podular Modcast

Join us on our journey through the world of modular synthesis. We will be chatting with synthesists, module manufacturers/designers and synth shop owners to see how modular has impacted their life. And of course we will be doing some patching.
Podcast website

Listen to Podular Modcast, The Joe Budden Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Podular Modcast

Podular Modcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store