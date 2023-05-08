Join us on our journey through the world of modular synthesis. We will be chatting with synthesists, module manufacturers/designers and synth shop owners to see...
Episode 260: Daedelus Part FIVE
Daedelus returns to chat about their new album and the state of modular!
https://daedelusmusic.bandcamp.com/album/xenopocene
Madrona Labs: https://youtube.com/@madrona-labs
PORCHFEST Tacoma (https://tacomaporchfest.org/)
Tim's Intro To Eurorack Workshop at Patchwerks: https://www.patchwerks.com/blogs/events/friday-august-18th-intro-to-eurorack-with-tim-held
SUPPORT POD MOD ON PATREON
(https://www.patreon.com/podularmodcast)
Bastl Instruments Basil: https://bastl-instruments.com/eurorack
Thank you:
4ms: https://4mscompany.com/
After Later Audio: http://afterlateraudio.com/
Patchwerks: https://patchwerks.com/
NOVATION: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/summit
WAVEFORM MAGAZINE: https://waveformmagazine.com/
8/5/2023
1:14:59
Episode 259: Dan Bitney of Tortoise
This week we chat with Dan Bitney (https://www.instagram.com/danbitney.music/?hl=en) of Tortoise (http://www.trts.com/)!
GAY DAISY CARNIVAL 2023 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gay-daisy-carnival-tickets-671596281557)
PORCHFEST Tacoma (https://tacomaporchfest.org/)
7/27/2023
1:21:58
Episode 258: Red Means Recording (Jeremy Blake)
Jeremy Blake (Red Means Recording) joins us to get deep!
https://youtu.be/OiT7yo3qo2o
Featured Artist: Le Morte d'Abby
https://lemortedabby.bandcamp.com/
7/19/2023
1:33:23
Episode 257: Greg Saunier of Deerhoof
Greg from Deerhoof joins us on Pod Mod this week!
Check out Deerhoof's tour schedule here: https://deerhoof.website/
Featured Artist:Mountain Singers
https://aethersound.bandcamp.com/album/the-nature-of-the-flame
7/7/2023
1:26:42
Episode 256: New Systems Instruments
New Systems Instruments joins me for a beer-garden chat after the PDX Synth Expo
https://nsinstruments.com/
Lachlan's stuff: lachlanfletcher.bandcamp.com
instagram.com/lachlanfletcher
https://soundcloud.com/lachlanfletcher
Featured Artist: Daryl Groetsch
https://darylgroetsch.bandcamp.com/album/frozen-waste
