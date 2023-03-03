Cross-Media Promotions for Your Podcast with Anna Van Valin of Every Day is a Food Day
Hey Besties! Today, we're taking an out-of-the-box approach to podcast collaborations. Our guest is Anna Van Valin, an independent podcast producer, consultant, and host of the Every Day is a Food Day podcast. Anna is an advocate for cross-media promotions, which is a different way to go about the whole promo swap strategy. In this episode, she shares how she got started, some great case studies, and tips for pitching brands for this type of collaboration. Plus, we discuss whether Instagram Reels are worth it for indie podcasters.* Connect with Anna @annavanvalin on Twitter and Instagram.* Check out Anna's podcast, Every Day is a Food Day.* Sign up for my Pandemic University Grow Your Show and Make Money Podcasting One-Day Intensive.Here's a link to the TRANSCRIPT.If you missed the last episode, check out From Zero to 100K Real Quick: How Mina AF Engaged Mina Starsiak Hawk's Existing Audience with Producer Megan Hayward.Thanks to Michael Castañeda for mixing and mastering this episode. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @plasticaudio.Have you tried any cross-media promotions for your podcast? If so, what were the results?