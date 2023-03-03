Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Bestie, the Podcast

Podcast Bestie, the Podcast

Podcast Podcast Bestie, the Podcast
Podcast Podcast Bestie, the Podcast

Podcast Bestie, the Podcast

Courtney Kocak
Podcast Bestie is a best friend to podcasters trying to grow and monetize their show. First, a popular Substack, now also a podcast! Hosted by Podcast Bestie founder Courtney Kocak.
Podcast Bestie is a best friend to podcasters trying to grow and monetize their show. First, a popular Substack, now also a podcast! Hosted by Podcast Bestie fo... More

  • Cross-Media Promotions for Your Podcast with Anna Van Valin of Every Day is a Food Day
    Hey Besties! Today, we're taking an out-of-the-box approach to podcast collaborations. Our guest is Anna Van Valin, an independent podcast producer, consultant, and host of the Every Day is a Food Day podcast. Anna is an advocate for cross-media promotions, which is a different way to go about the whole promo swap strategy. In this episode, she shares how she got started, some great case studies, and tips for pitching brands for this type of collaboration. Plus, we discuss whether Instagram Reels are worth it for indie podcasters.* Connect with Anna @annavanvalin on Twitter and Instagram.* Check out Anna’s podcast, Every Day is a Food Day.* Sign up for my Pandemic University Grow Your Show and Make Money Podcasting One-Day Intensive.Here’s a link to the TRANSCRIPT.If you missed the last episode, check out From Zero to 100K Real Quick: How Mina AF Engaged Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Existing Audience with Producer Megan Hayward.Sign up for the Podcast Bestie newsletter here: https://podcastbestie.substack.com/welcomeThanks to Michael Castañeda for mixing and mastering this episode. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @plasticaudio.A big thanks to our BFF for sponsoring this episode:* mowPod is an effective, targeted way to promote your show. It's already trusted by industry giants like Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, and HubSpot Podcast Network, and that's because it works. But mowPod isn’t just for the big guys — mowPod Boost is perfect for indie podcasters. It’s actually been my favorite paid advertising experiment to date, and you can try it for just $100. Plus, if you are a Bestie, you get 10% off with this link: https://boost.mowpod.com/?referrer=podcastbestie. Try it, and let me know what you think!If you want to sponsor a future newsletter AND episode, you can purchase your ad spot here.I’ve also got a FREE promo opportunity for the Besties: Leave a five-star rating with a review on Apple Podcasts, email me a screenshot with your name and the name of your podcast, and you’ll get a free shout-out on the next episode.So… ROLL CALL! 🗣Have you tried any cross-media promotions for your podcast? If so, what were the results?Follow me @courtneykocak on Twitter and Instagram. For more, check out my website courtneykocak.com.💸 Wanna advertise on Podcast Bestie? Visit podcastbestie.com/advertise for info about offerings and rates. Get full access to Podcast Bestie at podcastbestie.substack.com/subscribe
    4/26/2023
    34:07
  • From Zero to 100K Real Quick: How Mina AF Engaged Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Existing Audience with Producer Megan Hayward
    Hi Besties! Today’s special guest is Megan Hayward from editaudio. We are very lucky because she has a delightful British accent that is very easy on the ears! Megan is here because last month (March 14th, to be exact), I saw on Twitter that the show she’s producing hit 100K downloads. The show is called Mina AF, and it’s hosted by HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk. In this episode, we discuss how Megan and the team approach the creative and producing on this new show, plus how they engaged Mina’s pre-existing audience (and tapped a podcasting headliner) for a successful launch. Megan also shares tips on how to get started in freelance producing, the software tools that help her stay organized, her philosophy on video’s place in podcasting — a hot-button topic right now — and more.* Subscribe to editaudio’s monthly newsletter.* Visit Megan and the editaudio team at The Podcast Show 2023 on May 24th and May 25th in London. Check out thepodcastshowlondon.com for more information.* Sign up for my Pandemic University Grow Your Show and Make Money Podcasting One-Day Intensive.Here’s a link to the TRANSCRIPT.If you missed the last episode, check out The Art of Podcast Marketing with Devin Andrade from Tink Media.Sign up for the Podcast Bestie newsletter here: https://podcastbestie.substack.com/welcomeThanks to Michael Castañeda for mixing and mastering this episode. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @plasticaudio.A big thanks to our BFF for sponsoring this episode:* mowPod is an effective, targeted way to promote your show. It's already trusted by industry giants like Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, and HubSpot Podcast Network, and that's because it works. But mowPod isn’t just for the big guys — mowPod Boost is perfect for indie podcasters. It’s actually been my favorite paid advertising experiment to date, and you can try it for just $100. Plus, if you are a Bestie, you get 10% off with this link: https://boost.mowpod.com/?referrer=podcastbestie. Try it, and let me know what you think!If you want to sponsor a future newsletter AND episode, you can purchase your ad spot here.I’ve also got a FREE promo opportunity for the Besties: Leave a five-star rating with a review on Apple Podcasts, email me a screenshot with your name and the name of your podcast, and you’ll get a free shout-out on the next episode.Thank you to the following Bestie for their review:* Kyrin Down of Mere Mortals PodcastSo… ROLL CALL! 🗣What are YOUR favorite software tools for staying organized and making great podcasts?Follow me @courtneykocak on Twitter and Instagram. For more, check out my website courtneykocak.com.💸 Wanna advertise on Podcast Bestie? Visit podcastbestie.com/advertise for info about offerings and rates. Get full access to Podcast Bestie at podcastbestie.substack.com/subscribe
    4/19/2023
    27:59
  • The Art of Podcast Marketing with Devin Andrade from Tink Media
    Hey Besties! I’ve got Devin Andrade on the podcast today. She’s from Tink Media—Lauren Passell’s company that crushes it on the podcasting marketing side—so we discuss the creative side of podcast promotion and marketing lessons she’s picked up from working at Tink, including a great cross-promo example. Devin also shares her top tip for indie podcasters trying to grow their shows, how to make your content more accessible, some of her favorite recent podcast discoveries, and more.* Subscribe to Devin’s newsletter Pod Stack on Substack.* Find out how to participate in Tink Media’s Adopt-A-Listener Month at tinkmedia.co/adopt.* Check out the latest episode of Pod-At-Me and call 1-844-POD-AT-ME to leave a message for a chance to be featured on the show.Here’s a link to the TRANSCRIPT.If you missed the last episode, check out From Globetrotting Travel Photographer to Daily Podcaster with 13 Million Downloads with Gary Arndt of Everything Everywhere Daily.Sign up for the Podcast Bestie newsletter here: https://podcastbestie.substack.com/welcomeThanks to Michael Castañeda for mixing and mastering this episode. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @plasticaudio.A big thanks to our BFF for sponsoring this episode:* mowPod is an effective, targeted way to promote your show. It's already trusted by industry giants like Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, and HubSpot Podcast Network, and that's because it works. But mowPod isn’t just for the big guys — mowPod Boost is perfect for indie podcasters. It’s actually been my favorite paid advertising experiment to date, and you can try it for just $100. Plus, if you are a Bestie, you get 10% off with this link: https://boost.mowpod.com/?referrer=podcastbestie. Try it, and let me know what you think!If you want to sponsor a future newsletter AND episode, you can purchase your ad spot here.I’ve also got a FREE promo opportunity for the Besties: Leave a five-star rating with a review on Apple Podcasts, email me a screenshot with your name and the name of your podcast, and you’ll get a free shout-out on the next episode.Thank you to the following Besties for their reviews:* Kate Lavender of Lizzie Borden Audio* Angie Griffith of 4 Things for Your Podcast (Stay tuned for more about her upcoming rebrand!)So… ROLL CALL! 🗣Smash that like button, and share your favorite out-of-the-box podcast collaboration in the comments below.Follow me @courtneykocak on Twitter and Instagram. For more, check out my website courtneykocak.com.💸 Wanna advertise on Podcast Bestie? Here’s info about offerings and rates. Get full access to Podcast Bestie at podcastbestie.substack.com/subscribe
    4/11/2023
    29:33
  • From Globetrotting Travel Photographer to Daily Podcaster with 13 Million Downloads with Gary Arndt of Everything Everywhere Daily
    📣 Attention: Season one of Podcast Bestie, the Podcast is now in session! New episodes will drop every Monday in April and May. Today, I’ve got Gary Arndt of Everything Everywhere Daily on the show unpacking his journey from globetrotting travel photographer and blogger to daily podcaster. His latest podcast was a lucky pandemic pivot that now has 13 million downloads and counting. Gary shares his strategies for making Everything Everywhere Daily a successful show — everything from shorter episodes to paid advertising to promo swaps to joining a network. Here’s a link to the TRANSCRIPT.If you missed the last episode, check out Podcast Websites That Convert, Plus SEO for the Web & Podcast Players with James Cridland of Podnews.Sign up for the Podcast Bestie newsletter here: https://podcastbestie.substack.com/welcomeThanks to Michael Castañeda for mixing and mastering this episode. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @plasticaudio. A big thanks to our BFF for sponsoring this episode:* mowPod is an effective, targeted way to promote your show. It's already trusted by industry giants like Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, and HubSpot Podcast Network, and that's because it works. But mowPod isn’t just for the big guys — mowPod Boost is perfect for indie podcasters. It’s actually been my favorite paid advertising experiment to date, and you can try it for just $100. Plus, if you are a Bestie, you get 10% off with this link: https://boost.mowpod.com/?referrer=podcastbestie. Try it, and let me know what you think!If you want to sponsor a future newsletter AND episode, you can purchase your ad spot here.I’ve also got a FREE promo opportunity for the Besties: Leave a five-star rating with a review on Apple Podcasts, email me a screenshot with your name and the name of your podcast, and you’ll get a free shout-out on the next episode.Thank you to the following Besties for their reviews:* Ken Volante of Something (Rather Than Nothing) Podcast* Gene Liverman of Volunteer Technologist* Matt Gilhooly of The Life Shift Podcast* D'Ana Joi Spencer of Multi-Passionate Mastery * Lauren Passell of Tink Media and Podcast the Newsletter* Arielle Nissenblatt of Earbuds Podcast Collective and The Trailer Park Podcast* Madison Lewis of Just A Person* Becky Taylor of This Sounds A Bit Woo Woo To Me* Jodi Murphy of Dorktales StorytimeSo… ROLL CALL! 🗣Smash that like button, and let me know what you think of this episode in the comments below! What were your big takeaways? What do you want to learn next?Follow me @courtneykocak on Twitter and Instagram. For more, check out my website courtneykocak.com.💸 Wanna advertise on Podcast Bestie? Here’s info about offerings and rates. Get full access to Podcast Bestie at podcastbestie.substack.com/subscribe
    4/3/2023
    48:03
  • Podcast Websites That Convert, Plus SEO for the Web & Podcast Players with James Cridland of Podnews
    Hi Besties!Today is the day… Podcast Bestie, the Podcast has officially dropped its debut episode.I’ve got James Cridland of Podnews on the show today talking all about SEO for websites and podcast apps, how he’s helping audit your podcast, press release tips, and more. First, we discuss James’s place in podcasting history, which I found very interesting, but if you’re just here for the tips and the fish ‘n’ chips references, jump ahead to the six-and-a-half-minute mark.Here’s a link to the TRANSCRIPT.For more from James, check out his previous Podcast Bestie Q&A: Business & Tech 101 for Indie Podcasters.Sign up for the Podcast Bestie newsletter here: https://podcastbestie.substack.com/welcomeA big thanks to our BFFs for sponsoring this episode:* What happens when the watchdog tasked with overseeing the largest law enforcement agency in the country looks the other way? In Bad Watchdog, host Maren Machles exposes a series of shocking cover-ups at the Department of Homeland Security. Listen now.* Hey Canadian Podcasters! Are you tired of feeling like the podcasting space is fractured between indies and networks? Pod the North is the Canadian podcasting newsletter that's changing all of that. Read the latest issue!* Pop Culture Retrospective Podcast - In March of 2019, host Amy Lewis lost her sister. She decided to use her grief for something productive and fun, so she started a podcast as a way to re-live and share memories from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.* Soothe your promotional aches and pains with a FREE subscription to the Podcast Clinic from Podspike. Get monthly tips, tricks & articles to help your podcast marketing become that little bit easier.If you want to sponsor a future newsletter AND episode, you can purchase your ad spot here.I’ve also got a FREE promo opportunity for the Besties: Leave a five-star rating with a review on Apple Podcasts, email me a screenshot with your name and the name of your podcast, and you’ll get a free shout-out on the next episode.So… ROLL CALL! 🗣Smash that like button, and let me know what you think of this first episode in the comments below! What do you want to learn next?Follow me @courtneykocak on Twitter and Instagram. For more, check out my website courtneykocak.com.💸 Wanna advertise on Podcast Bestie? Here’s info about offerings and rates. Get full access to Podcast Bestie at podcastbestie.substack.com/subscribe
    3/3/2023
    40:52

About Podcast Bestie, the Podcast

Podcast Bestie is a best friend to podcasters trying to grow and monetize their show. First, a popular Substack, now also a podcast! Hosted by Podcast Bestie founder Courtney Kocak.

podcastbestie.substack.com
