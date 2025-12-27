In this episode, I respond to a popular video from Stephen Bartlett, host of The Diary of a CEO, where he shares how his podcast generates seven figures a year and suggests that "anyone else can do it too" by following six simple tips for podcast success. Let me be clear. I respect Stephen immensely. He’s built something extraordinary, and much of the advice he shares is genuinely solid. Consistency matters. Quality matters. Reaching new audiences matters. But what I want to unpack in this episode is the part of the story that often gets lost. Stephen’s podcast success did not begin with a microphone, a YouTube channel, or six simple tips. It began years earlier with a decade of advantage building, brand recognition, media exposure, financial resources, a powerful network, and refined communication skills that most podcasters simply do not have when they launch their first show. When someone with that level of momentum says, “Here’s how you can do the same,” it’s easy for new and aspiring podcasters to underestimate the gap between where they are and where that kind of success actually starts. In this episode, I walk through Stephen’s advice point by point, sharing what I agree with, where I think context matters, and why “simple” does not mean transferable or repeatable for everyone. I also talk honestly about the risks of assuming that adding video, hiring a team, or booking big guests will automatically lead to growth or revenue. Most importantly, I share what I believe is missing from the conversation. Practical, realistic ways everyday podcasters can consistently get in front of new audiences without celebrity status, massive budgets, or full production teams. This episode is about clarity. It’s about protecting you from dangerous assumptions while still empowering you with strategies that actually work. How to Get Your Podcast in Front of a New Audience Often Here is the advice I shared for solving the real growth challenge most podcasters face: Be a guest on other podcasts that already serve your ideal listener. This remains the most effective way to gain new subscribers who already understand and value podcasts. Show up and serve in niche-specific communities such as Facebook groups, Reddit threads, Discord servers, Slack channels, and forums where your audience already gathers. Use strategic keyword targeting in podcast titles, episode titles, and descriptions so your show can be discovered through search inside podcast apps. The title of this episode alone will reach thousands of new potential listeners.. Create platform-native short-form content designed specifically for TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube. Focus on building influence on each platform, not just pushing people to your podcast. Build and nurture an email newsletter so you can consistently invite people into your episodes through story-driven recommendations. Cross-promote with other creators through newsletter swaps, content collaborations, and mutual mentions. Write guest articles and long-form content for blogs, Substack, LinkedIn, and industry publications that link back to your podcast episodes. Speak on stages and virtual events, including conferences, webinars, masterminds, and workshops where trust transfers quickly. Encourage listener referrals by explicitly inviting people to share episodes and recognizing those who do. Experiment with paid promotion in podcast apps or niche-targeted ads with small, intentional budgets. Niche down further so word of mouth, authority, and search all work in your favor faster. Podcast success is all about understanding your starting point and choosing strategies that actually match it. And that’s the conversation I share with you in this episode. Ready to Build a Podcast the Right Way? If you’re serious about launching a podcast or taking an existing one to the next level, Podcasting A to Z is where I work with you personally to build a show that fits your goals, your resources, and your real life. I do not focus on chasing algorithms, copying celebrity podcasters, or investing in gear you don’t need. Over four focused weeks, I’ll help you: Clarify your podcast concept and audience Create a sustainable production workflow you can actually maintain Launch or refine a podcast that sounds professional and earns trust Avoid the costly mistakes that slow most podcasters down for years You don’t need six or seven simple tips. You need a solid foundation, clear direction, and experienced guidance. That’s exactly what Podcasting A to Z provides. If you’re ready to stop guessing and start building something real, visit PodcastingAtoZ.com and join me for the next session.