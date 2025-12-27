478 - Stephen Bartlett, Diary of a CEO, and The Myth of Six Simple Tips for Podcast Success
12/26/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
In this episode, I respond to a popular video from Stephen Bartlett, host of The Diary of a CEO, where he shares how his podcast generates seven figures a year and suggests that "anyone else can do it too" by following six simple tips for podcast success. Let me be clear. I respect Stephen immensely. He’s built something extraordinary, and much of the advice he shares is genuinely solid. Consistency matters. Quality matters. Reaching new audiences matters. But what I want to unpack in this episode is the part of the story that often gets lost. Stephen’s podcast success did not begin with a microphone, a YouTube channel, or six simple tips. It began years earlier with a decade of advantage building, brand recognition, media exposure, financial resources, a powerful network, and refined communication skills that most podcasters simply do not have when they launch their first show. When someone with that level of momentum says, “Here’s how you can do the same,” it’s easy for new and aspiring podcasters to underestimate the gap between where they are and where that kind of success actually starts. In this episode, I walk through Stephen’s advice point by point, sharing what I agree with, where I think context matters, and why “simple” does not mean transferable or repeatable for everyone. I also talk honestly about the risks of assuming that adding video, hiring a team, or booking big guests will automatically lead to growth or revenue. Most importantly, I share what I believe is missing from the conversation. Practical, realistic ways everyday podcasters can consistently get in front of new audiences without celebrity status, massive budgets, or full production teams. This episode is about clarity. It’s about protecting you from dangerous assumptions while still empowering you with strategies that actually work. How to Get Your Podcast in Front of a New Audience Often Here is the advice I shared for solving the real growth challenge most podcasters face: Be a guest on other podcasts that already serve your ideal listener. This remains the most effective way to gain new subscribers who already understand and value podcasts. Show up and serve in niche-specific communities such as Facebook groups, Reddit threads, Discord servers, Slack channels, and forums where your audience already gathers. Use strategic keyword targeting in podcast titles, episode titles, and descriptions so your show can be discovered through search inside podcast apps. The title of this episode alone will reach thousands of new potential listeners.. Create platform-native short-form content designed specifically for TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube. Focus on building influence on each platform, not just pushing people to your podcast. Build and nurture an email newsletter so you can consistently invite people into your episodes through story-driven recommendations. Cross-promote with other creators through newsletter swaps, content collaborations, and mutual mentions. Write guest articles and long-form content for blogs, Substack, LinkedIn, and industry publications that link back to your podcast episodes. Speak on stages and virtual events, including conferences, webinars, masterminds, and workshops where trust transfers quickly. Encourage listener referrals by explicitly inviting people to share episodes and recognizing those who do. Experiment with paid promotion in podcast apps or niche-targeted ads with small, intentional budgets. Niche down further so word of mouth, authority, and search all work in your favor faster. Podcast success is all about understanding your starting point and choosing strategies that actually match it. And that’s the conversation I share with you in this episode. Ready to Build a Podcast the Right Way? If you’re serious about launching a podcast or taking an existing one to the next level, Podcasting A to Z is where I work with you personally to build a show that fits your goals, your resources, and your real life. I do not focus on chasing algorithms, copying celebrity podcasters, or investing in gear you don’t need. Over four focused weeks, I’ll help you: Clarify your podcast concept and audience Create a sustainable production workflow you can actually maintain Launch or refine a podcast that sounds professional and earns trust Avoid the costly mistakes that slow most podcasters down for years You don’t need six or seven simple tips. You need a solid foundation, clear direction, and experienced guidance. That’s exactly what Podcasting A to Z provides. If you’re ready to stop guessing and start building something real, visit PodcastingAtoZ.com and join me for the next session.
477 - Why I Moved the Podcast Answer Man Website to Podpage
12/19/2025 | 38 mins.
Podpage Features For Podcasts: In this episode, I share the full story behind why I’ve rebuilt the Podcast Answer Man website using Podpage and why I now believe it’s an excellent turn-key solution for podcasters who don’t want to deal with custom design, WordPress architecture, CSS, plug-ins, developers, maintenance, or the expense and complexity of building a fully customized site. For three decades, I've used everything from WordPress to managed VPS hosting to Kajabi to power my online presence. Recently, I discovered Podpage and decided to rebuild my PodcastAnswerMan.com site on their platform. Today’s conversation walks you through: Why I moved away from WordPress and external hosting The limitations I ran into inside Kajabi for podcast website needs How Podpage works as a complete website builder for podcasters The features that immediately sold me on switching How Podpage integrates with podcast feeds automatically Why Podpage is now the home of PodcastAnswerMan.com Practical reasons Podpage may be a good fit for your show too If you’re a podcaster looking to build a professional presence online, without spending years managing plugins, code, hosting, updates, backups, and design headaches, Podpage is the solution I recommend you to try out. Try Podpage Using My Affiliate Link You can begin testing Podpage instantly by importing your RSS feed and seeing a live preview of your show website: https://PodcastAnswerMan.com/podpage This is my affiliate link. If you sign up using it, I will earn a commission. Links Mentioned In This Episode Podpage: https://PodcastAnswerMan.com/podpage Kajabi: https://PodcastAnswerMan.com/kajabi Kit (Formerly ConvertKit): https://PodcastAnswerMan.com/kit My Podcast Reviews: - http://PodcastAnswerMan.com/reviews Ready To Launch Your Podcast? If you want to launch a podcast but feel stuck, unsure where to start, or overwhelmed by the tech, Podcasting A to Z was created for you. This is a live, four-week guided experience where I personally help you launch a great-sounding podcast with clarity and confidence. Learn more and see if Podcasting A to Z is right for you at PodcastingAtoZ.com.
476 - Twenty Years In and We’re Still Arguing About This - The Real Definition of a Podcast
12/12/2025 | 24 mins.
The Real Definition of a Podcast Podcasting has been around for more than two decades. You would think the definition would be settled by now. Yet here we are in 2025, and people are still confidently giving advice in large Facebook groups while misunderstanding what actually makes a podcast a podcast. In this episode, I walk you through a recent thread inside a group, devoted to the topic of podcasting, with more than 103,000 members. Someone asked a simple question about whether video is required for podcasting. I explain how after reading the answers that followed, I felt compelled to jump in. I also share the exact comments I made, along with the misinformation that prompted them. You’ll hear the real definition of a podcast. Not the internet myth. The accurate definition that has been true since the beginning. A podcast is episodic media content (Audio, Video, and/or Even PDF) that is delivered through a media enclosure in an RSS feed. That is the foundation this entire industry was built on. I also talk about why this matters. When tens of thousands of newer creators are watching these conversations, I want them to understand the medium they are working with. I want them to know why audio only is still a powerful choice. I want them to see that video can play a role, but it isn’t required. And I want them to understand the technical heart of podcasting so they can make informed decisions rather than follow trends. Inside this episode, you’ll hear: Why the debate about “audio only” versus “video podcasts” keeps resurfacing. How misinformation spreads inside creator communities. The real, technical definition of a podcast. When video files can, in fact, can be a podcast. Why audio first is still my personal preference. A mention of two podcast episodes from 2024 where I have shared thoughts on the role of video in your content strategy. A reminder that Podcasting A to Z is officially back for a new session starting January 26. Links Mentioned In The Show Episode 469 - Is It Worth Having A Video Version of Your Audio Podcast? Episode 473 - The Magic of Audio First Content Production You can submit them through SpeakPipe - http://speakpipe.com/podcastanswerman Podcasting A to Z If you are ready to launch a podcast with clarity, confidence, and a proven step-by-step workflow, my next session of Podcasting A to Z begins soon. I will personally coach you through every stage of the process so your show is live by the end of our four weeks together. Register today at PodcastingAtoZ.com
475 - Podcast Answer Man Is Back. Your P4next Questions Answered
12/09/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
Your P4next Questions Answered After several years focused on business strategy and mindset coaching, I am stepping back into the role that shaped two decades of my work. Podcast Answer Man is officially back. This episode marks the beginning of a new chapter that honors my roots while embracing everything I have learned since. Inside this episode, I answer thirteen of the most common questions I’ve received about the Zoom PodTrak P4next. This tiny device has quickly become my favorite portable podcast studio, and today I walk you through what it can do, why it matters, and how it compares to the gear many of you already own. I also share a deeply meaningful update about my friend and mentor, Dan Miller. His impact on my life and on this community is immeasurable, and I am honored to tell you how he is being recognized on the podcast industry’s biggest stage. And near the end, I explain why now is the perfect time for me to return to Podcast Answer Man and what that means for the content I will be creating moving forward. Links Mentioned PodTrak P4next Amazon Affiliate Link Episode 474: My first impressions of the P4next Video walkthrough of the P4next on YouTube Podfest Expo Registration Link (Use Promo Code PAM for 10% off) My Keynote from Free the Dream: MindsetAnswerMan.com/free Connect If you are attending Podfest Expo, email me at [email protected] and let me know. I would love to meet you in person. Podcasting A to Z Podcasting A to Z is returning one week after I get back from Podfest Expo. This four-week program is the most comprehensive podcast training experience that has ever been available. Nearly 700 students have gone through it with me as their personal coach, and many of them credit this course as the reason they launched with clarity, confidence, and long-term momentum. For four weeks, you get direct access to me. No limits on your questions. No limits on the support you can ask for. If something is confusing, I will walk you through it. If you need strategy, gear advice, workflow help, or technical direction, I will guide you step by step. If you’re launching a podcast or you want to take your existing show to a higher level, this is the place to do it. I would love to work with you and help you build something you are proud to share. Learn more at PodcastingAtoZ.com. Closing Thought Thank you for being here for this chapter of the journey. I am grateful to be back behind the mic, and I cannot wait to serve you at the highest level in the years ahead.
Podcast Answer Man is Coming Back - Stay Subscribed!
12/05/2025 | 0 mins.
I am celebrating my 20th year in podcasting this month. To celebrate, I’m bringing back my Podcast Answer Man podcast into regular production starting next week. I’m also going to be brining back my Podcasting A to Z course starting in January. Stay tuned... New episode coming next week!
Podcast Answer Man