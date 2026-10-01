Podcast AlTanmiya | بودكاست التنمية

في الحلقة الرابعة من بودكاست التنمية، نستضيف سعادة السيد محمد بن خليفة السويدي، المدير العام لمؤسسة حمد الطبية، في حوار يتناول واقع القطاع الصحي في دولة قطر، والتحديات التي تواجه منظومة الرعاية الصحية، والجهود المبذولة للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمرضى.

تناقش الحلقة دور البيانات ومؤشرات الأداء في قياس جودة الخدمات واتخاذ القرارات، وكيف تمتد متابعة الأداء من مستوى المؤسسة والمستشفى وصولاً إلى الأقسام والأطباء، إلى جانب تتبع رحلة المريض ومواجهة تحديات المواعيد وقوائم الانتظار.

كما يتناول الحوار آلية التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والعاجلة، وأهمية توجيه المرضى إلى المنشأة الصحية المناسبة بحسب احتياجاتهم، إضافة إلى أساليب قياس تجربة المريض ومراقبة جودة الخدمات على أرض الواقع.

حلقة تسلّط الضوء على الملف الصحي في قطر من منظور الإدارة والتطوير، وعلى دور القياس والمتابعة المستمرة في بناء منظومة صحية أكثر كفاءة وجودة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات استراتيجية التنمية الوطنية الثالثة ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030.

شاهدوا الحلقة كاملة، وكونوا جزءاً من الحوار.



n Episode 4 of Podcast AlTanmiya, we sit down with H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation, to explore the state of healthcare in Qatar, key challenges facing the system, and ongoing initiatives to elevate patient care.



This episode examines how data and key performance indicators drive quality and decision-making, showing how tracking flows from the institutional and hospital levels down to individual departments and physicians. We also dive into the end-to-end patient journey, tackling scheduling hurdles and reducing wait times.



The discussion covers emergency response protocols, the importance of guiding patients to the right care facility and how patient feedback and service quality are monitored on the ground.



It is an insightful look at Qatar’s healthcare sector through the lens of leadership and strategic growth, highlighting how continuous evaluation builds a more efficient, high-performing system aligned with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.



Watch the full episode and be part of the dialogue.