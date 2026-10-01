Podcast AlTanmiya | بودكاست التنمية

6 episodes
الحلقة الخامسة: من الأحياء إلى المدن: كيف تخطط وزارة البلدية لاحتياجات المستقبل؟ - Episode 5: From Neighborhoods to Cities: How Is the Ministry of Municipality Planning for the Future?10/01/2026 | 1h 12 mins.في الحلقة الخامسة من بودكاست التنمية نستضيف سعادة السيد علي بن محمد بن علي العلي وكيل وزارة البلدية، في حوار حول دور التخطيط العمراني وخدمات البلدية في تطوير المدن وتحسين جودة الحياة في دولة قطر.تناقش الحلقة دور التخطيط الذكي وتوظيف البيانات والتقنيات في فهم الاحتياجات ومن ثم تطوير الخدمات وإتاحتها بسهولة ويسر للسكان، مع تسليط الضوء على جهود تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية والأمن الغذائي ومواءمة التوسع السكاني مع التحديات المناخية مستقبلاً وفق مستهدفات استراتيجية التنمية الوطنية الثالثة ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030.شاهدوا الحلقة وكونوا جزءاً من الحوار.In episode 5 of Podcast AlTanmiya, we discuss with H.E. Mr. Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Ali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality, how urban planning and municipal services are shaping Qatar's cities and enhancing quality of life.This episode explores how smart planning, data and technology are helping anticipate people's needs and deliver more accessible, efficient services. It also highlights efforts to advance environmental sustainability and food security, while ensuring that population growth and urban expansion are planned with future climate challenges in mind, all in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.Watch the full episode and be part of the dialogue.
الحلقة الخامسة: من الأحياء إلى المدن: كيف تخطط وزارة البلدية لاحتياجات المستقبل؟ - Episode 5: From Neighborhoods to Cities: How Is the Ministry of Municipality Planning for the Future?10/01/2026 | 1h 12 mins.في الحلقة الخامسة من بودكاست التنمية نستضيف سعادة السيد علي بن محمد بن علي العلي وكيل وزارة البلدية، في حوار حول دور التخطيط العمراني وخدمات البلدية في تطوير المدن وتحسين جودة الحياة في دولة قطر.تناقش الحلقة دور التخطيط الذكي وتوظيف البيانات والتقنيات في فهم الاحتياجات ومن ثم تطوير الخدمات وإتاحتها بسهولة ويسر للسكان، مع تسليط الضوء على جهود تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية والأمن الغذائي ومواءمة التوسع السكاني مع التحديات المناخية مستقبلاً وفق مستهدفات استراتيجية التنمية الوطنية الثالثة ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030.شاهدوا الحلقة وكونوا جزءاً من الحوار.In episode 5 of Podcast AlTanmiya, we discuss with H.E. Mr. Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Ali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality, how urban planning and municipal services are shaping Qatar's cities and enhancing quality of life.This episode explores how smart planning, data and technology are helping anticipate people's needs and deliver more accessible, efficient services. It also highlights efforts to advance environmental sustainability and food security, while ensuring that population growth and urban expansion are planned with future climate challenges in mind, all in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.Watch the full episode and be part of the dialogue.
بودكاست التنمية - الحلقة الرابعة: من المواعيد إلى الطوارئ.. كيف تعمل منظومة الصحة؟08/27/2026 | 1h 35 mins.في الحلقة الرابعة من بودكاست التنمية، نستضيف سعادة السيد محمد بن خليفة السويدي، المدير العام لمؤسسة حمد الطبية، في حوار يتناول واقع القطاع الصحي في دولة قطر، والتحديات التي تواجه منظومة الرعاية الصحية، والجهود المبذولة للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمرضى.
تناقش الحلقة دور البيانات ومؤشرات الأداء في قياس جودة الخدمات واتخاذ القرارات، وكيف تمتد متابعة الأداء من مستوى المؤسسة والمستشفى وصولاً إلى الأقسام والأطباء، إلى جانب تتبع رحلة المريض ومواجهة تحديات المواعيد وقوائم الانتظار.
كما يتناول الحوار آلية التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والعاجلة، وأهمية توجيه المرضى إلى المنشأة الصحية المناسبة بحسب احتياجاتهم، إضافة إلى أساليب قياس تجربة المريض ومراقبة جودة الخدمات على أرض الواقع.
حلقة تسلّط الضوء على الملف الصحي في قطر من منظور الإدارة والتطوير، وعلى دور القياس والمتابعة المستمرة في بناء منظومة صحية أكثر كفاءة وجودة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات استراتيجية التنمية الوطنية الثالثة ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030.
شاهدوا الحلقة كاملة، وكونوا جزءاً من الحوار.
n Episode 4 of Podcast AlTanmiya, we sit down with H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation, to explore the state of healthcare in Qatar, key challenges facing the system, and ongoing initiatives to elevate patient care.
This episode examines how data and key performance indicators drive quality and decision-making, showing how tracking flows from the institutional and hospital levels down to individual departments and physicians. We also dive into the end-to-end patient journey, tackling scheduling hurdles and reducing wait times.
The discussion covers emergency response protocols, the importance of guiding patients to the right care facility and how patient feedback and service quality are monitored on the ground.
It is an insightful look at Qatar’s healthcare sector through the lens of leadership and strategic growth, highlighting how continuous evaluation builds a more efficient, high-performing system aligned with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.
Watch the full episode and be part of the dialogue.
الحلقة الثالثة: حوار حول التعليم وبناء رأس المال البشري في قطر Episode 3: A Dialogue on Education and Building Human Capital in Qatar07/02/2026 | 1h 29 mins.في حوار حول واقع التعليم ومستقبله في دولة قطر، يستضيف بودكاست التنمية في حلقته الثالثة سعادة الأستاذ الدكتور إبراهيم بن صالح النعيمي، وكيل وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي، للحديث عن جودة التعليم ومهارات المستقبل ودور المنظومة التعليمية في إعداد رأس مال بشري قادر على الابتكار والمنافسة، تماشياً مع مستهدفات استراتيجية التنمية الوطنية الثالثة.
In a conversation exploring the current landscape and future of education in Qatar, the third episode of Podcast AlTanmiya hosts H.E. Prof. Ibrahim Bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The episode discusses educational quality, next-gen skills and the education system’s vital role in building the innovative, competitive human capital needed to meet the goals of the Third National Development Strategy.
الحلقة الثانية: حوار حول ريادة الأعمال وتمكين القطاع الخاص في قطر Episode 2: A Dialogue About Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Empowerment in Qatar05/31/2026 | 1h 44 mins.في حوارٍ حول ريادة الأعمال وتمكين القطاع الخاص ومستقبل المشاريع الصغيرة والمتوسطة في دولة قطر، يستضيف بودكاست التنمية في حلقته الثانية السيد عبدالرحمن بن هشام السويدي، الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك قطر للتنمية، للحديث عن التمويل والاستشارات والتحديات الحقيقية الكامنة وراء بناء المشاريع الناجحة.
In the second episode of Podcast AlTanmiya, we dive into entrepreneurship, private sector empowerment and the future of SMEs in Qatar. Joining us is Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank, to discuss financing, strategic advisory and the real-world challenges of building successful businesses.
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