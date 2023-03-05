Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
An R-Rated question & answer show with two real therapists on a mission to destigmatize mental health.Are you tired of mental health podcasts with stodgy monoto... More
An R-Rated question & answer show with two real therapists on a mission to destigmatize mental health.Are you tired of mental health podcasts with stodgy monoto... More

Available Episodes

  • #278: Post Partum Depression, Medicine Requests, Pity Party Friend
    The crew discusses how to help a friend with post partum depression, how to talk to your therapist about medicine, and how to deal with a friend who is constantly seeking pity from others Listen ad-free, get the show a day early and enjoy the pre-show hang out on the same app you're using RIGHT NOW at www.Patreon.com/Therapy where you can also access our vast library of deep dives, interviews, skill shares, reviews and rants as well as our live discord chat!Interested in Nick's mental health approach to fitness? Check out www.MentalFitPersonalTraining.comCheck out Dr. Jim's book "Dadvice: 50 Fatherly Life Lessons" at www.DadviceBook.comGrab some swag at our store, www.PodTherapyBaitShop.comSubmit questions to:www.Po[email protected] us on Social Media:www.Facebook.com/PodTherapywww.Instagram.com/PodTherapyGuyswww.Twitter.com/PodTherapyGuysResources:Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255.Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255.Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline - (1-800-662-HELP (4357)OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline - 1 (800) 273-TALKU.S. Mental Health Resources Hotline - 211
    5/3/2023
    1:25:36
  • #277: Losing Interest in Friends, Whether to be a Mother, Unhearing Boyfriend's Sexual Thoughts
    The crew takes on questions about when friends become tasks, whether to have a baby at 39 years old, and unhearing a boyfriend's sexual fantasies. Listen ad-free, get the show a day early and enjoy the pre-show hang out on the same app you're using RIGHT NOW at www.Patreon.com/Therapy where you can also access our vast library of deep dives, interviews, skill shares, reviews and rants as well as our live discord chat!Interested in Nick's mental health approach to fitness? Check out www.MentalFitPersonalTraining.comCheck out Dr. Jim's book "Dadvice: 50 Fatherly Life Lessons" at www.DadviceBook.comGrab some swag at our store, www.PodTherapyBaitShop.comSubmit questions to:[email protected] us on Social Media:www.Facebook.com/PodTherapywww.Instagram.com/PodTherapyGuyswww.Twitter.com/PodTherapyGuysResources:Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255.Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255.Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline - (1-800-662-HELP (4357)OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline - 1 (800) 273-TALKU.S. Mental Health Resources Hotline - 211
    4/27/2023
    1:13:10
  • #276: Draining Friends, OCD, Losing Libido in Relationship
    The crew readies for their Reddit AMA on May 3rd. We have questions on lettign go of friends, defining OCD, and loss of sex in a relationship. Listen ad-free, get the show a day early and enjoy the pre-show hang out on the same app you're using RIGHT NOW at www.Patreon.com/Therapy where you can also access our vast library of deep dives, interviews, skill shares, reviews and rants as well as our live discord chat!Interested in Nick's mental health approach to fitness? Check out www.MentalFitPersonalTraining.comCheck out Dr. Jim's book "Dadvice: 50 Fatherly Life Lessons" at www.DadviceBook.comGrab some swag at our store, www.PodTherapyBaitShop.comSubmit questions to:[email protected] us on Social Media:www.Facebook.com/PodTherapywww.Instagram.com/PodTherapyGuyswww.Twitter.com/PodTherapyGuysResources:Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255.Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255.Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline - (1-800-662-HELP (4357)OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline - 1 (800) 273-TALKU.S. Mental Health Resources Hotline - 211
    4/20/2023
    1:20:37
  • #275: Back Seat Drivers, ADHD Excuses, Feedback from Friends
    Whitney and the boys are joined by OG Theraproducer Smitty Scoop to answer questions on how to deal with backseat drivers, how to handle a spouse who had ADHD and uses it as an excuse, and whether to seek feedback from friends to understand why they are pulling away. Listen ad-free, get the show a day early and enjoy the pre-show hang out on the same app you're using RIGHT NOW at www.Patreon.com/Therapy where you can also access our vast library of deep dives, interviews, skill shares, reviews and rants as well as our live discord chat!Interested in Nick's mental health approach to fitness? Check out www.MentalFitPersonalTraining.comCheck out Dr. Jim's book "Dadvice: 50 Fatherly Life Lessons" at www.DadviceBook.comGrab some swag at our store, www.PodTherapyBaitShop.comSubmit questions to:[email protected] us on Social Media:www.Facebook.com/PodTherapywww.Instagram.com/PodTherapyGuyswww.Twitter.com/PodTherapyGuysResources:Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255.Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255.Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline - (1-800-662-HELP (4357)OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline - 1 (800) 273-TALKU.S. Mental Health Resources Hotline - 211
    4/13/2023
    1:40:11
  • #274: Lust in Marriage, Loneliness, Existential Nihilism
    This week the team is answering questions on loneliness, bringing back lust in marriage, and how to deal with existential nihilism. Listen ad-free, get the show a day early and enjoy the pre-show hang out on the same app you're using RIGHT NOW at www.Patreon.com/Therapy where you can also access our vast library of deep dives, interviews, skill shares, reviews and rants as well as our live discord chat!Interested in Nick's mental health approach to fitness? Check out www.MentalFitPersonalTraining.comCheck out Dr. Jim's book "Dadvice: 50 Fatherly Life Lessons" at www.DadviceBook.comGrab some swag at our store, www.PodTherapyBaitShop.comSubmit questions to:[email protected] us on Social Media:www.Facebook.com/PodTherapywww.Instagram.com/PodTherapyGuyswww.Twitter.com/PodTherapyGuysResources:Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255.Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255.Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline - (1-800-662-HELP (4357)OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline - 1 (800) 273-TALKU.S. Mental Health Resources Hotline - 211
    4/6/2023
    1:19:50

About Pod Therapy

An R-Rated question & answer show with two real therapists on a mission to destigmatize mental health.

Are you tired of mental health podcasts with stodgy monotone hosts? Do you wish therapists were relatable and real instead of academic and sanitized? Can you handle curse words, tangential humor and ball busting?

If you answered yes to the above then Pod Therapy might be for you!

Good natured and genuine, Pod Therapy is a show for people who enjoy mental health served up with a sense of humor. Guaranteed better than placebo!

Ask your questions anonymously at www.PodTherapy.net.
