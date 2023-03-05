An R-Rated question & answer show with two real therapists on a mission to destigmatize mental health.Are you tired of mental health podcasts with stodgy monoto... More
#278: Post Partum Depression, Medicine Requests, Pity Party Friend
The crew discusses how to help a friend with post partum depression, how to talk to your therapist about medicine, and how to deal with a friend who is constantly seeking pity from others
5/3/2023
1:25:36
#277: Losing Interest in Friends, Whether to be a Mother, Unhearing Boyfriend's Sexual Thoughts
The crew takes on questions about when friends become tasks, whether to have a baby at 39 years old, and unhearing a boyfriend's sexual fantasies.
4/27/2023
1:13:10
#276: Draining Friends, OCD, Losing Libido in Relationship
The crew readies for their Reddit AMA on May 3rd. We have questions on lettign go of friends, defining OCD, and loss of sex in a relationship.
4/20/2023
1:20:37
#275: Back Seat Drivers, ADHD Excuses, Feedback from Friends
Whitney and the boys are joined by OG Theraproducer Smitty Scoop to answer questions on how to deal with backseat drivers, how to handle a spouse who had ADHD and uses it as an excuse, and whether to seek feedback from friends to understand why they are pulling away.
4/13/2023
1:40:11
#274: Lust in Marriage, Loneliness, Existential Nihilism
This week the team is answering questions on loneliness, bringing back lust in marriage, and how to deal with existential nihilism.
An R-Rated question & answer show with two real therapists on a mission to destigmatize mental health.
Are you tired of mental health podcasts with stodgy monotone hosts? Do you wish therapists were relatable and real instead of academic and sanitized? Can you handle curse words, tangential humor and ball busting?
If you answered yes to the above then Pod Therapy might be for you!
Good natured and genuine, Pod Therapy is a show for people who enjoy mental health served up with a sense of humor. Guaranteed better than placebo!