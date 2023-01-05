A podcast series about the history of some of the most controversial and polarizing bands and musicians of all-time. Hosted by comedians Adam Tod Brown, Travis ... More
Oasis Pt. 5 - Still Familiar To Millions
Adam, Andy and Travis wrap up the series by examining the disparity between Oasis' post 2000s following in the United States versus the rest of the world Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/youdontmusic.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
1:14:48
Oasis Pt. 4 - Chinning George Harrison
Adam, Travis and Andy cover a whole lot of ground while discussing the release of the highly controversial third Oasis album, Be Here Now Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/youdontmusic.
5/1/2023
1:14:04
Oasis Pt. 3 - The Biggest F***in' C**ts In the World
Adam, Andy, and Travis discuss the recording and release of Oasis' seminal album, What's the Story Morning Glory?, and the shocking series of events that led to the band performing as a four piece on Letterman. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/youdontmusic.
5/1/2023
1:15:07
Oasis Pt. 2 - Definitely Maybe
Adam, Andy, and Travis discuss the recording and release of the first Oasis album, Definitely Maybe. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/youdontmusic.
5/1/2023
1:13:36
Oasis Pt. 1 - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Adam, Andy, and Travis discuss the early years of the Gallagher Brothers and the formation of Oasis. It's a podcast about Oasis! Listen to it! Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/youdontmusic.
