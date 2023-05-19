Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pod of Greed

Podcast Pod of Greed
Team APS
  • New Yu-Gi-Oh Toys, PlayStation Games Recap, Pokemon and MTG Controversy
    Today we discuss Yu-Gi-Oh, PlayStation, and some more controversy in the Pokemon TCG and Magic the Gathering communities. Plus ANOTHER new card game releasing soon in Shadowverse!
    5/27/2023
    1:22:47
  • Overpriced Yu-Gi-Oh Products, The Best Selling TCG Sales, AI in College, and Overwatch Woes
    We discuss new Yu-Gi-Oh TCG accessories that are interesting but expensive, analyze of list of the best selling Trading Card Games, and talk about a story of AI mishaps in the college classroom.
    5/27/2023
    1:12:34
  • Rental Girl Plays Yu-Gi-Oh, Star Wars TCG Announced, Banlist Season - Pod of Greed Episode 2
    Paul and Alec discuss a controversial story of a rental girlfriend who meets the love of her life through Yu-Gi-Oh, the announcement of the new Star Wars TCG, and more.
    5/27/2023
    55:40
  • Yu-Gi-Oh Adds New Type, Pokémon Shop Bans Adults, Wizards of the Coast Drama
    Welcome to the pilot episode of the Pod of Greed, a podcast where Paul and Alec discuss card game and other tabletop news and events.
    5/19/2023
    50:11

About Pod of Greed

The Pod of Greed is a weekly podcast that's all about the world of card games, hosted by Paul and Alec from the popular YouTube channel Team APS. If you're a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, or any other trading card game, then this is the podcast for you! Each episode, Paul and Alec dive into the latest news and trends in the world of card games, and share their personal experiences and insights on the games they love. But it's not just all about cards - they also chat about gaming, anime, and other pop culture topics that are relevant to the card game community. With a fun and casual approach to their discussions, Paul and Alec make the Pod of Greed an entertaining and informative listen for anyone who's passionate about card games. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started in the hobby, you're sure to find something to enjoy in each episode of the Pod of Greed!

