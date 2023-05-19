About Pod of Greed

The Pod of Greed is a weekly podcast that's all about the world of card games, hosted by Paul and Alec from the popular YouTube channel Team APS. If you're a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, or any other trading card game, then this is the podcast for you! Each episode, Paul and Alec dive into the latest news and trends in the world of card games, and share their personal experiences and insights on the games they love. But it's not just all about cards - they also chat about gaming, anime, and other pop culture topics that are relevant to the card game community. With a fun and casual approach to their discussions, Paul and Alec make the Pod of Greed an entertaining and informative listen for anyone who's passionate about card games. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started in the hobby, you're sure to find something to enjoy in each episode of the Pod of Greed!