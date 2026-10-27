Ahead of their Australian tour, Nick Harmer from the alt-rock icons Death Cab for Cutie dials in with Sam. They dive deep into how this album was a deliberate resistance against adding "more paint to the canvas", why Nick is both in the band while being a fan of the band, and discover how their next show might be a dance floor spectacular.

Connect with Death Cab for Cutie on Instagram and TikTok, or listen to their most recent record "I Built You A Town" on Spotify and Apple Music. Get tickets to their upcoming Australian tour at Secret Sounds.

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