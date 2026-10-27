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589 episodes
- Sam and Max dial in with Brisbane Alt-Pop singer-songwriter Lottie McLeod off the back of her latest EP, The Boathouse. They cover how Lottie's first international co-write mixed up the release, how she unpacks all the Lottie Lore, and which subject she's specialising in for pub trivia.
Connect with Lottie McLeod on Instagram and TikTok, and listen to her latest EP, "The Boathouse" on Spotify and Apple Music.
Discover more new music and hear your favourite artists with 78 Amped on Instagram and TikTok.
Watch episodes on our YouTube channel and don't forget to like and subscribe.
- Sam's reviewing the latest album from Madeon, taking the wild ride through all the sub-genres of electronic music. Will he enjoy the trip, or will it all become a little much in the end?
Relisten to "Victory" on Spotify and Apple Music.
Discover more new music and hear your favourite artists with 78 Amped on Instagram and TikTok.
Watch episodes on our YouTube channel and don't forget to like and subscribe.
- Ahead of their Australian tour, Nick Harmer from the alt-rock icons Death Cab for Cutie dials in with Sam. They dive deep into how this album was a deliberate resistance against adding "more paint to the canvas", why Nick is both in the band while being a fan of the band, and discover how their next show might be a dance floor spectacular.
Connect with Death Cab for Cutie on Instagram and TikTok, or listen to their most recent record "I Built You A Town" on Spotify and Apple Music. Get tickets to their upcoming Australian tour at Secret Sounds.
Discover more new music and hear your favourite artists with 78 Amped on Instagram and TikTok.
Watch episodes on our YouTube channel and don't forget to like and subscribe.
- Sam and Max are back on their BS this week with some fresh new tunes paired nicely with some fresh new tour announcements. Then, Max brings everyone up to speed on what is sure to be the year's biggest music event, while Sam touches that special emotion with a run down of some melancholy classics.
Follow along with the songs we discuss in this week's Spotify playlist.
Discover more new music and hear your favourite artists with 78 Amped on Instagram and TikTok.
Watch episodes on our YouTube channel and don't forget to like and subscribe.
- Sam dials in with Garrett and Wells from the North Carolina Possum Rockers while they were Down Under on their first Australian tour. They cover how the band came together, how their debut record is shaping up, and which critters they've cuddled.
Connect with Cigarettes @ Sunset on Instagram and TikTok, and listen to to "Carolina Shakedown" on Spotify and Apple Music.
Discover more new music and hear your favourite artists with 78 Amped on Instagram and TikTok.
Watch episodes on our YouTube channel and don't forget to like and subscribe.
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About 78 Amped
Helping you find the next great song in your playlist. Each week, the team from 78 Amped bring you the news, reviews and interviews you need to find the next great song for your favourite playlists!Podcast website
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