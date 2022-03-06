Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pod and Market
A Newark Podcast
The "Pod & Market" podcast grew out of several conversations amongst Newarkers, lamenting the decline of traditional forms of media and journalism in Newark...
Government News Society & Culture History
  • Newark's Climbers: A Conversation and Interview with Rich Song of Method Climbing
    Method Climbing is a unique space in Newark. You wouldn’t believe it but the basement of Walker House hosts a 12,000 square-foot rock climbing facility and gym. The space is a draw for rock climbing and bouldering enthusiasts, as well as many people who are interested but not experienced in the sport. On top of that, they operate a full-service café seven days a week.Rich Song, one of the partners in the business, comes onto the podcast to discuss how the gym came about, opportunities and challenges that have faced them along the way, and what he hopes the space will be.
    7/28/2023
    50:31
  An Episode 3, But No Episode 4: A Conversation with Tehsuan Glover
    We are turning the tables this time! Tehsuan Glover, a local journalist and sartorial savant, recorded this conversation with our host, Manny Antunes, in May 2022. While there are some dated references, the conversation remains fresh and topical. We covered nearly everything under the sun: Manny's journey through his careers; Newark elections; rap and hip & hop; the artistic process; cocktails; our ambitions.Note: We recorded during a thunderstorm. We apologize for the shock!Guest:Tehsuan Glover—Tehsuan is the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Newark Times, a locally-based and sourced publication that covers the news and events of Newark. He is also an excellent dresser.Background & Articles: The Newark Times: hereRobert Caro's LBJ Series: hereManny's Newarker Piece about the 2022 Election: hereManny's Newarker Piece about the Equalization Tables: here
    5/5/2023
  Policy and Politics: A Conversation with Mark Bonamo on the 2023 State of the City
    On April 18, Mayor Ras Baraka gave the annual State of the City at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the ninth of his tenure as chief executive of the city. Mark Bonamo joins the podcast this episode—our first in almost a year—to talk through the speech, the questions it raised, the swirling rumors about a potential run by the mayor for Governor of New Jersey, and the overall state of the city.
    4/21/2023
  Tying the Institutions of This City to This City: An Interview and Conversation with Evan Weiss
    In 1999, the Newark Alliance was founded to lead efforts around the ongoing economic revitalization of Newark, with the goal of "transform[ing Newark] into a better and safer place to work, live, learn, play, and do business." Part of this vision includes turning Newark into a true "regional city" through efforts in four broad strategic areas. The Alliance is supported by several, major private sector institutions including Audible, Mars Wrigley, RWJBarnabas, Prudential, and PSEG, as well as several public sector institutions like NJIT, Rutgers, NJPAC, University Hospital, and the MCJ Amelior Foundations. The Alliance leads many marquee programs, including the Newark Anchor Collaborative, Hire Newark, Live Local, and Career Works. Evan Weiss became the President and CEO of the Newark Alliance in December 2021. He previously was the Senior Advisor for Finance and Major Projects to Governor Phil Murphy, where he led the state's fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was the point person for key initiatives in Newark, Trenton, and Atlantic City. Evan joins the podcast to discuss his vision for the Alliance and what his plans for the organization are. Guest:Evan Weiss—Evan is the President and CEO of the Newark Alliance, assuming the role in December 2021. He was Senior Advisor for Finance for Major Projects to Governor Murphy. Before that, he was Director at the Pennsylvania Economy League and HJA Strategies. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago. Background & Articles:Website for the Newark Alliance: hereNews about the Greenway: hereThe Newark Gift Card: hereQuote:"It was clear now why Yahweh had not struck down the tower, had not punished men for wishing to reach beyond the bounds set for them: for the longest journey would merely return them to the place whence they'd come."—Stories of Your Life by Ted Chiang
    6/3/2022
    52:47
  Candidate Interview: LaMonica McIver (Central Ward)
    Newark's municipal elections are in full swing. Walking around the city, you will see political advertisements promoting the different candidates running for office. . According to the city clerk's office, there are 25 candidates running for 10 offices, including mayor, councilperson at large, and councilperson for the respective wards across the city. You may see debates on local television, read profiles in newspapers, engage with campaign volunteers on the street, or even attend events with the candidates. Here, on the podcast, we are striving to do our part in highlighting the importance of this election with interviews of candidates who have accepted our invitation to come on. Today, we have Councilwoman LaMonica McIver on to talk about her bid for re-election, her campaign for office, and her platform. Councilwoman McIver represents the Central Ward—which encompasses areas traditionally considered downtown, the area around University Hospital, much of Springfield Avenue, and most of Lower Broadway.Guest:LaMonica McIver—Councilwoman McIver currently represents the Central Ward (which happens to be my district) on the Newark City Council, a seat she has held since 2018, when she was first elected to the position. She grew up in the Central Ward and is a graduate of Central High School, Bloomfield College, and Seton Hall University. Before holding elected office, she worked in Newark Public Schools, serving as a clerk, a system analyst, and eventually as a Human Resources Regional Partners. She founded Newark GALS, Inc. in 2021, a nonprofit that provides enrichment camps for young women in Newark. Councilwoman McIver is also running on the Team Baraka ticket, which includes candidates endorsed by Mayor Baraka.Background & Articles:McIver's Candidate Website: hereNewark Election Registration: here
    4/29/2022

About Pod and Market

The "Pod & Market" podcast grew out of several conversations amongst Newarkers, lamenting the decline of traditional forms of media and journalism in Newark (like newspapers) and the lack of a central forum for discussion of issues facing the City of Newark. While not the first or only discussion podcast in Newark, the topics of the podcast can be as general as gentrification and as narrow as the construction of a single building. The only connection between episodes will be their connection to Newark.
