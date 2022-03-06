Tying the Institutions of This City to This City: An Interview and Conversation with Evan Weiss

In 1999, the Newark Alliance was founded to lead efforts around the ongoing economic revitalization of Newark, with the goal of "transform[ing Newark] into a better and safer place to work, live, learn, play, and do business." Part of this vision includes turning Newark into a true "regional city" through efforts in four broad strategic areas. The Alliance is supported by several, major private sector institutions including Audible, Mars Wrigley, RWJBarnabas, Prudential, and PSEG, as well as several public sector institutions like NJIT, Rutgers, NJPAC, University Hospital, and the MCJ Amelior Foundations. The Alliance leads many marquee programs, including the Newark Anchor Collaborative, Hire Newark, Live Local, and Career Works. Evan Weiss became the President and CEO of the Newark Alliance in December 2021. He previously was the Senior Advisor for Finance and Major Projects to Governor Phil Murphy, where he led the state's fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was the point person for key initiatives in Newark, Trenton, and Atlantic City. Evan joins the podcast to discuss his vision for the Alliance and what his plans for the organization are. Guest:Evan Weiss—Evan is the President and CEO of the Newark Alliance, assuming the role in December 2021. He was Senior Advisor for Finance for Major Projects to Governor Murphy. Before that, he was Director at the Pennsylvania Economy League and HJA Strategies. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago. Background & Articles:Website for the Newark Alliance: hereNews about the Greenway: hereThe Newark Gift Card: here