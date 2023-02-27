Marie Forleo on Being Free From Our Mind’s Prison

Do we tend to shape our lives according to the expectations of others? Why do we stop engaging ourselves with things that actually make us joyful? Our guest today knows exactly how that feels! And as a successful life coach, she understands how we can get ourselves to be more present in the process of self-care.Marie Forleo was named by Oprah as a thought leader for the next generation. A best-selling author of the book, 'Everything is Figureoutable,' Marie is a successful life and career coach.Marie talks to me about life lessons from her difficult childhood experiences - like being kicked out of the house at the age of 13. She explains how we can stop becoming the prisoners in our minds' torture chambers by not focusing on successes or failures. In our season finale, our guest really brings to us an extremely honest and heartwarming conversation.Check it out now!