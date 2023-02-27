Do you ever look at successful people and get stuck in their highlight reel? We then look at our own mess ups and feel alone, broken and not cut out for the job...
A New Season with Phoebe Robinson: Redefining Success in Hollywood
Hey Pluckies! Welcome back to a new season on this journey with me. I'm so excited to share these new conversations filled with insights and wisdom from some of the most influential and inspirational guests.
As always, we’ll see trailblazers being vulnerable and open - sharing their pluck-ups!
Today, I'm joined by Phoebe Robinson. She's a standup comedian, actress, author and host of the popular podcast, Two Dope Queens.
In our conversation, Phoebe opens up about her childhood and genuine passion for the entertainment industry.
She speaks about how she stumbled upon and immediately fell in love with stand-up comedy.
This was one of my favorite episodes yet! Phoebe opens up her heart and truly explains how she discovered what contentment in her work means to her today.
Take a listen!
8/3/2023
1:10:02
Marie Forleo on Being Free From Our Mind’s Prison
Do we tend to shape our lives according to the expectations of others? Why do we stop engaging ourselves with things that actually make us joyful? Our guest today knows exactly how that feels! And as a successful life coach, she understands how we can get ourselves to be more present in the process of self-care.Marie Forleo was named by Oprah as a thought leader for the next generation. A best-selling author of the book, ‘Everything is Figureoutable,’ Marie is a successful life and career coach.Marie talks to me about life lessons from her difficult childhood experiences - like being kicked out of the house at the age of 13. She explains how we can stop becoming the prisoners in our minds’ torture chambers by not focusing on successes or failures. In our season finale, our guest really brings to us an extremely honest and heartwarming conversation.Check it out now!-- Love the podcast? Please follow us or subscribe for FREE, rate, and leave us a review! Follow Liz on Instagram: @lizbohannon @ssekodesigns. This podcast is produced by Hueman Group Media. Follow us on IG @huemangroupmedia and Twitter @hueman_media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/20/2023
51:17
Zainab Salbi on Self-Discovery By Empowering Others
“I am a women’s rights activist at heart and I shall die trying…I will always fight for women’s rights, resources and voices.” This is just one of the many powerful quotes from our inspirational guest today, Zainab Salbi.The co-founder of Women for Women International, Zainab worked to empower women from war torn countries for more than 20 years. After helping nearly a half a million women survivors of conflicts, Zainab now works with women to solve climate change issues through her Daughters for Earth organization.Zainab talks to me about her struggle escaping Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and how a near-death experience recently allowed her to accept herself and redefined her purpose.I was inspired to learn how she started her organization at the age of 23 but knew exactly when to leave from the leadership role as well. This conversation was therapeutic, transparent and motivational.Listen to the full episode now!Learn more about Zainab and her new book here.-- Love the podcast? Please follow us or subscribe for FREE, rate, and leave us a review! Follow Liz on Instagram: @lizbohannon @ssekodesigns. This podcast is produced by Hueman Group Media. Follow us on IG @huemangroupmedia and Twitter @hueman_media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/13/2023
53:33
Samantha Skey on Why Being No. 2 is a Win
In today’s episode, I spoke with a business leader who showed me that my own entrepreneurial abilities as a business owner can be used in so many aspects of my life. Our guest today is Samantha Skey, the CEO of SHE Media, a top five lifestyle media company which reaches 88 million women each month.Samantha has been an innovator and pathbreaker in the digital media landscape providing avenues and opportunities for women empowerment and voices through the brand.By launching SHE Media’s social initiatives and expanding on the company’s brands like SheKnows, STYLECASTER and BlogHer, Samantha strives to make content representative, inspirational and empowering for all women.In the episode, she guides us through her journey in the media world. And while she wasn’t the founder of the media company, she explains the importance of being the #2 in any project or business.We chatted about the importance of thinking critically, amplifying entrepreneurs to reach a goal and the value of balancing gratefulness with ambition. Take a listen now!Learn more about Samantha Skey here. --Love the podcast? Please follow us or subscribe for FREE, rate, and leave us a review! Follow Liz on Instagram: @lizbohannon @ssekodesigns. This podcast is produced by Hueman Group Media. Follow us on IG @huemangroupmedia and Twitter @hueman_media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/6/2023
52:58
Jane Elliott on The Reality of Discrimination in America
How does an elementary school classroom exercise conducted by a teacher more than 50 years ago continue to impact, teach and remain socially relevant today?For that, you’ll need to listen to our guest, Jane Elliott.The educator and social activist famously conducted the ‘blue eye-brown eye’ exercise with her classroom in 1968, to teach the young students the foolishness and sad reality of discrimination and racism in America.Elliott went on to conduct the social experiment in other classrooms, with college students, at The White House and broadcasted shows like ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ Despite the backlash, Elliott sought to prove the absurdity of discrimination and push for us to break walls of division.She talks to me about her childhood, the struggles she and her family faced and why she believes in only the ‘human race.’Be prepared for an unabashed, blunt, honest and transparent conversation. I learned from a trailblazer who was ahead of her time and yet still holds on to that youthful spirit.Learn and listen to the full conversation!Learn more about Jane Elliott here.-- Love the podcast? Please follow us or subscribe for FREE, rate, and leave us a review! Follow Liz on Instagram: @lizbohannon @ssekodesigns. This podcast is produced by Hueman Group Media. Follow us on IG @huemangroupmedia and Twitter @hueman_media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
