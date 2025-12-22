VOLUME I CHAPTER XIV: "My name is Saeris Fane, and I am your Queen" 👑 | BRIMSTONE BY CALLIE HART
12/22/2025 | 59 mins.
In this episode of Plot Twist Please, we're diving headfirst into Brimstone by Callie Hart — a dark romantasy sequel that seriously tested our patience… and then completely hooked us anyway.📚 Spoiler alert: we're covering both books! ✨ Today's cocktail: BRIMSTONE SPRITZ!
VOLUME I CHAPTER XIII: The Most CHAOTIC Episode We’ve Ever Done | A Master of Salt & Bones by Keri Lake
12/15/2025 | 58 mins.
Welcome back to Plot Twist Please, where we sip, flip, and spill the tea on books and booze! 🥂Today, we're stepping into the eerie, gothic world of Master of Salt & Bones by Keri Lake — a dark romance steeped in secrets, obsession, and whispered town rumors. From a reclusive manor ruled by a man the town calls the Devil, to a slow-burn, age-gap romance wrapped in trauma and mystery, we're breaking down every unsettling twist, morally gray moment, and haunting reveal this story delivers.📚 Spoiler alert: we're covering the book in full! ✨ Today's cocktail: Salt & Shadow Rum Sipper — sultry, simple, and absolute chef's kiss.🎧 Tune in, sip with us, and remember — keep your glass, your bookshelf, and your TBR full.
VOLUME I CHAPTER XII: “He’s her enemy. She’s his everything” | NIGHTSHADE
12/08/2025 | 1h
Welcome back to Plot Twist Please, where we sip, flip, and spill the tea on books and booze! 🥂This week, we're heading straight into the misty, broody, secret-soaked halls of Sorrowsong University as we break down Nightshade by Autumn Woods — a dark academia, enemies-to-lovers, murder-mystery slow burn set against the haunting beauty of the Scottish Highlands. Think castles, conspiracies, campus royalty, and a heroine on a mission for revenge who absolutely did not plan to catch feelings.📚 Spoiler alert: we're covering all twists in the book! ✨ Today's cocktail: The Nightshade Kiss🎧 Tune in, sip with us, and remember — keep your glass, your bookshelf, and your TBR full.
VOLUME I CHAPTER XI: HOT TAKES & DEBATES, Viewer Questions & More!
11/24/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
Welcome back to Plot Twist Please, where we sip, flip, and spill the tea on books and booze! In Volume I, Chapter XI, we're diving into pure chaos — our first ever Hot Takes & Debates episode.From the eternal war over Do audiobooks count as reading? to the guilt-free DNF life, overwriting, book boyfriends, reading slumps, tropes we love (and hate), and every spicy opinion in between… we're laying it ALL out. And of course, we're answering a full lineup of your most asked questions — from playlists to Kindle vs. physical, underrated gems to the books that left us disappointed.If you love drama, discourse, and unhinged bookish energy… pull up a chair. This one's for you.📚 Spoiler alert: there may be some spoilers of other books in here! ✨ Today's cocktail: a mystery mix — everyone's sipping something different 🎧 Tune in, sip with us, and remember — keep your glass, your bookshelf, and your TBR full.
VOLUME I CHAPTER X: “To fight a monster, I needed a monster” | SPELLCASTER
11/17/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
Welcome back to Plot Twist Please, where we sip, flip, and spill the tea on books and booze! 🥂Today, we're diving into the magical, secret-steeped world of Spellcaster by Jaymin Eve: a story filled with legacy magic, dangerous monsters, family feuds, and one very broody spellcaster who is absolutely the definition of enemies-to-lovers fuel. From Weatherstone College's golden halls to the shadows stalking Paisley Hallistar, we're breaking down every twist, secret, and spark of forbidden chemistry this book throws our way.📚 Spoiler alert: we're covering both books! ✨ Today's cocktail: Golden Spell (AKA WITCH WINE)— a shimmering elixir that feels like bottled sunlight.🎧 Tune in, sip with us, and remember — keep your glass, your bookshelf, and your TBR full.
