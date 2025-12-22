Welcome back to Plot Twist Please, where we sip, flip, and spill the tea on books and booze! In Volume I, Chapter XI, we’re diving into pure chaos — our first ever Hot Takes & Debates episode.From the eternal war over Do audiobooks count as reading? to the guilt-free DNF life, overwriting, book boyfriends, reading slumps, tropes we love (and hate), and every spicy opinion in between… we’re laying it ALL out. And of course, we’re answering a full lineup of your most asked questions — from playlists to Kindle vs. physical, underrated gems to the books that left us disappointed.If you love drama, discourse, and unhinged bookish energy… pull up a chair. This one’s for you.📚 Spoiler alert: there may be some spoilers of other books in here! ✨ Today’s cocktail: a mystery mix — everyone’s sipping something different 🎧 Tune in, sip with us, and remember — keep your glass, your bookshelf, and your TBR full._____________________________________________________________________________Welcome to Plot Twist, Please – the ultimate bookish podcast for readers who love deep discussions, honest book reviews, and trending BookTok favourites. We talk fantasy books, romance books, thrillers, YA series, and everything in between whilst sipping on our favourite cocktails. From old favourites to the latest viral reads, we’re here for all the plot twists.✨ Weekly episodes featuring book recommendations, character analysis, and spoiler-filled discussions. If you love BookTok, BookTube, and Bookstagram, this is your space!📚 Follow for more bookish content and reading inspo 🎧 Available on all major podcast platforms 📺 YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@plottwistpleasepod📱 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/plottwistpleasepodFor inquiries or requests, email [email protected] TO PLAYLISTSSusie (Classial Reading Playlist) https://music.apple.com/ca/playlist/reading-music/pl.b526fcb6e4a44ebe95867e5a79b17029Susie (Fantasy Playlist) https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5gmcpMlhNfoQOynwH5Wx3L?si=WLiKesplQ5SL4iyZaJ7hNQSusie (Remember to Rest Youtube Channel) https://www.youtube.com/@remember2restBeth (Celtic Beats)https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5aW57i9xvKa80MHF9CydnY?si=u1xR_sv_SZKt4iIKIwmNQwCass (Fantasy Playlists)https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6gmDVEzTtyoaezXbCJEbi2?si=eTRQwasxSGyp2GjPUVb27Qhttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/4yvDfXjXogct61UwCyxVLc?si=bN67ozP8QrW5hPWBR8aaZQhttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/3kUQ1pgC5AC5i2obFJFReY?si=yVWeSyI4SDa2x53L0BToCQINTROMusic by TossedOnion — Just Vibin’ — https://thmatc.co/?l=0191967DSupport the show