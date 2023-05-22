Please Unfriend Me Now! with Kevin Seconds

Friendly conversations between hardcore punk rock frontman Kevin Seconds and people he likes More
Please Unfriend Me Now! podcast with Kevin Seconds / Episode 1 with guest Chris Shary
Episode 1 of Please Unfriend Me Now! podcast with Kevin Seconds.
This episode features special guest and dear friend Chris Shary, legendary punk rock/hardcore artist who has worked with The Descendents, Devo, T.S.O.L., Dead Milkmen, Agent Orange and many more.
Enjoy and thank you for watching/listening!
