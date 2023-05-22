Please Unfriend Me Now! with Kevin Seconds

Please Unfriend Me Now! podcast with Kevin Seconds / Episode 1 with guest Chris Shary

Episode 1 of Please Unfriend Me Now! podcast with Kevin Seconds. This episode features special guest and dear friend Chris Shary, legendary punk rock/hardcore artist who has worked with The Descendents, Devo, T.S.O.L., Dead Milkmen, Agent Orange and many more. Enjoy and thank you for watching/listening!