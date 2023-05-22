Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Please Unfriend Me Now! with Kevin Seconds

Podcast Please Unfriend Me Now! with Kevin Seconds
Kevin Seconds
Friendly conversations between hardcore punk rock frontman Kevin Seconds and people he likes More
  • Please Unfriend Me Now! podcast with Kevin Seconds / Episode 1 with guest Chris Shary
    Episode 1 of Please Unfriend Me Now! podcast with Kevin Seconds. This episode features special guest and dear friend Chris Shary, legendary punk rock/hardcore artist who has worked with The Descendents, Devo, T.S.O.L., Dead Milkmen, Agent Orange and many more. Enjoy and thank you for watching/listening!
    5/22/2023
    1:27:17

