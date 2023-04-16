Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Platinum Perspective

Podcast Platinum Perspective
Platinum Perspective

Megan & Sarah
The Platinum Perspective is all about beauty, travel, luxury, psychology, parenting, and more! Dr. Megan and Sarah are two best friends who put in the work and ... More
  • Clean Beauty
    Best friends Megan and Sarah talk all about makeup, specifically clean beauty! This topic merges Sarah's expertise and passion in beauty with Megan's expertise on chemicals of concern and endocrine disruptors. The duo discuss what "clean beauty" is, why it is important to be educated on the topic, what to look for when buying beauty products, and they share their favorite clean beauty brands and products!Book: The New Puberty, by Louise Greenspan and Julianna DeardorffClean beauty brands we love!bareMineralsHaus LabsIliaLawless BeautyTower 28Milk MakeupLira SkincareEvolvhProducts mentioned episodeShu Umerea Silk Bloom Shampoo & ConditionerKulfi Shimmer eyeshadow potPlease rate, like, subscribe, and share this podcast with your friends!Follow Platinum Perspective on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/platinumperspectivepodcast Email feedback to: [email protected]
    5/9/2023
    54:24
  • Disneyland Trip Recap
    Megan and Sarah took a trip together to Disneyland with their families over Spring Break. The trip to Disneyland, California Adventures, and The Grand Californian Hotel was expertly researched and planned with luxury in mind by the best friend duo. Highlights from the trip are discussed, including optimal rooms within the resort, utilizing the incredible VIP services offering (No lines for rides?! Yes please!), best shows and dining, and overall how to make a traditionally child focused vacation fun and enjoyable for parents too!Please rate, like, subscribe, and share this podcast with your friends!Follow Platinum Perspective on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/platinumperspectivepodcast Email feedback to: [email protected]
    4/25/2023
    1:26:41
  • Lake Tahoe
    Megan and Sarah took a trip together to Tahoe with their families over New Years Eve. The trip to Northstar Resort was expertly researched and planned by the best friend duo. However, weather, ski conditions, and child dynamics caused hilarious twists and turns that were unexpected. Highlights (and lowlights) from the trip are discussed, as well as how to afford and plan a next trip to the Ritz.Please rate, like, subscribe, and share this podcast with your friends!Follow Platinum Perspective on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/platinumperspectivepodcast Email feedback to: [email protected]
    4/16/2023
    1:24:15
  • Facial Treatments
    Megan and Sarah share their experience with different facial treatments they have tried. Sarah is feeling fresh and new after a Halo facial laser treatment, and Megan has never tried facial lasers or facials for that matter! Megan interviews Sarah about treatments she has done, including different face lasers, facials, and Botox. Megan chimes in with her experience with Botox and lip fillers. Please rate, like, subscribe, and share this podcast with your friends!Follow Platinum Perspective on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/platinumperspectivepodcast Email feedback to: [email protected]
    4/16/2023
    1:09:29
  • Disneyland Resort
    Megan and Sarah both have a trip planned to Disneyland together with their families. Megan has decades of experience going to Disney parks, whereas this is Sarah’s first time bringing her family to Disneyland. Sarah interviews Megan about whether Disneyland is worth the expense, how to plan a trip to Disneyland, and how to elevate a trip to Disneyland. The friends discuss how to get park pass reservations, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, restaurant reservations you can’t pass up, as well as the VIP experience at Disneyland and Disney Vacation Club.Please rate, like, subscribe, and share this podcast with your friends!Follow Platinum Perspective on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/platinumperspectivepodcast Email feedback to: [email protected]
    4/16/2023
    1:08:15

About Platinum Perspective

The Platinum Perspective is all about beauty, travel, luxury, psychology, parenting, and more! Dr. Megan and Sarah are two best friends who put in the work and do the research so you don't have to.

