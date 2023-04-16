The Platinum Perspective is all about beauty, travel, luxury, psychology, parenting, and more! Dr. Megan and Sarah are two best friends who put in the work and ... More
Available Episodes
Clean Beauty
Best friends Megan and Sarah talk all about makeup, specifically clean beauty! This topic merges Sarah's expertise and passion in beauty with Megan's expertise on chemicals of concern and endocrine disruptors. The duo discuss what "clean beauty" is, why it is important to be educated on the topic, what to look for when buying beauty products, and they share their favorite clean beauty brands and products!Book: The New Puberty, by Louise Greenspan and Julianna DeardorffClean beauty brands we love!bareMineralsHaus LabsIliaLawless BeautyTower 28Milk MakeupLira SkincareEvolvhProducts mentioned episodeShu Umerea Silk Bloom Shampoo & ConditionerKulfi Shimmer eyeshadow pot
5/9/2023
54:24
Disneyland Trip Recap
Megan and Sarah took a trip together to Disneyland with their families over Spring Break. The trip to Disneyland, California Adventures, and The Grand Californian Hotel was expertly researched and planned with luxury in mind by the best friend duo. Highlights from the trip are discussed, including optimal rooms within the resort, utilizing the incredible VIP services offering (No lines for rides?! Yes please!), best shows and dining, and overall how to make a traditionally child focused vacation fun and enjoyable for parents too!
4/25/2023
1:26:41
Lake Tahoe
Megan and Sarah took a trip together to Tahoe with their families over New Years Eve. The trip to Northstar Resort was expertly researched and planned by the best friend duo. However, weather, ski conditions, and child dynamics caused hilarious twists and turns that were unexpected. Highlights (and lowlights) from the trip are discussed, as well as how to afford and plan a next trip to the Ritz.
4/16/2023
1:24:15
Facial Treatments
Megan and Sarah share their experience with different facial treatments they have tried. Sarah is feeling fresh and new after a Halo facial laser treatment, and Megan has never tried facial lasers or facials for that matter! Megan interviews Sarah about treatments she has done, including different face lasers, facials, and Botox. Megan chimes in with her experience with Botox and lip fillers.
4/16/2023
1:09:29
Disneyland Resort
Megan and Sarah both have a trip planned to Disneyland together with their families. Megan has decades of experience going to Disney parks, whereas this is Sarah's first time bringing her family to Disneyland. Sarah interviews Megan about whether Disneyland is worth the expense, how to plan a trip to Disneyland, and how to elevate a trip to Disneyland. The friends discuss how to get park pass reservations, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, restaurant reservations you can't pass up, as well as the VIP experience at Disneyland and Disney Vacation Club.