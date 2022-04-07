Your digital plant friends, here to help you take your indoor jungle/desert/bog to the next level since 2019!Plant Daddy Podcast is hosted by Stephen and Matthe... More
Caudex Plant Care with Growing Joy Podcast
*tap tap* ...Is this thing still on? Our hiatus has lasted slightly longer than we expected, but Maria from Growing Joy is on the very short list of people who can coax us out of podcast retirement. We hope you enjoy this conversation about caudex plants– a flavor we both love!From Growing Joy Podcast:"Are you ready to add some unique, eye-catching beauty to your plant collection? Meet the caudex plant—also known as the foot, Stephania erecta, or even the Potato Plant. While these plants may be stunning, they can be a handful to take care of without proper knowledge. Join us as we explore the world of caudex plants with expert guests Stephen and Matthew from the Plant Daddy Podcast. From the well-known Stephania erecta to other varieties that are more accessible and easy to care for, we'll share everything you need to know to be successful with caudex plants."Growing Joy with Maria Podcast - Empowering Plant Parents Worldwide
1/22/2023
1:22:11
Episode 144: Season 3 Finale Q&A
Our Season 3 finale is here, and we’re wrapping up with a Q&A show covering succulent substrates, flowering plants for beginners, opinions on “rare” and “status plants,” favorite moments from this season, and more! Remember Lightning Rounds? To Stephen’s delight, Matthew throws one in. Have we forgiven our Mandarin Plants yet? And have we forgiven ourselves for the Paperwhite episode? Let’s just say we’re ready for a vacation!Then on the After Show, we chat more about our summer plans – both planty and otherwise. To listen, head over to Patreon - Official Patrons get to listen ad-free with exclusive access to our After Shows!https://www.patreon.com/plantdaddypodcastHave a good summer, see you in August!
7/4/2022
51:58
Episode 143: Our Planty Summer Reading Lists, with Maria Failla
Now that Summer weather has finally reached us here in Seattle, we sit down to share our plant-oriented reading and listening lists. Then we welcome Maria Failla back on the show to tell us about her new book, Growing Joy: The Plant Lover’s Guide to Cultivating Happiness (and Plants), one we both loved! Remember almanacs? Which Plant Daddy gives Ortho some credit? And how are the Chinquapins doing? Happy Summer, y’all!Don't forget to pick up your copy of Growing Joy!https://bloomandgrowradio.com/bookThen on the After Show, we continue chatting with Maria to ask her a few more questions about the process of writing Growing Joy, and who she would have wanted to record the audio version if it hadn't been her. To listen, head over to Patreon - Official Patrons get to listen ad-free with exclusive access to our After Shows!https://www.patreon.com/plantdaddypodcastShow notes: https://www.plantdaddypodcast.com/podcast-episodes/ep-143-our-planty-summer-reading-lists
6/28/2022
45:33
Episode 142: So How Are Those Plant Resolutions Coming?
It’s truth time. Since we *so bravely* shared our plant goals earlier this year, have we made any progress? Stephen started using windows, and he finally has some results to report. And Matthew is doing a certain thing a lot more consistently. But do we still have those Mandarin Plants? Let’s just say you can tell we’re getting close to the end of our season! Also, what’s 2+3? Asking for a friend.And a special thank you to our new Patrons for the month of June! Head over to Patreon to become an Official Patron to listen ad-free, and get access to our exclusive After Shows!https://www.patreon.com/plantdaddypodcastNeed a plant sitter? We’ve teamed up with Watering Can App! https://www.wateringcanapp.comShow notes: https://www.plantdaddypodcast.com/podcast-episodes/ep-142-so-how-are-those-plant-resolutions-coming
6/22/2022
1:00:55
Episode 141: Air Plants, with Emily Allsop of the Volunteer Park Conservatory
At long last, The Plant Daddies will break their silence… and talk about Air Plants. We've discussed other Bromeliads in the past, so how has it taken this long to cover perhaps the most popular genus?! Perhaps it's because we don't consider ourselves great Air Plant growers, so we brought Tillandsia expert, Emily Allsop from Volunteer Park Conservatory in Seattle, to help! There’s a lot of varying care advice for these, so what does she recommend? What have our experiences and/or struggles been? And what are some ideas for more experienced growers? Then on the After Show, do we feel more compelled to buy plants that contain the names of family and friends? To listen, head over to Patreon - Official Patrons get to listen ad-free with exclusive access to our After Shows!https://www.patreon.com/plantdaddypodcastAre you in the Seattle area? Come see us live at the Volunteer Park Conservatory June 18th as we host a Pride Plant Parenthood Panel! Tickets at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-plant-parenthood-with-plant-daddy-podcast-tickets-341371761127Show notes: https://www.plantdaddypodcast.com/podcast-episodes/ep-141-air-plants
Your digital plant friends, here to help you take your indoor jungle/desert/bog to the next level since 2019! Plant Daddy Podcast is hosted by Stephen and Matthew, two passionate hobbyists who love sharing plant care experiences and stories that speak to plant parents of all experience levels. Whether you are just starting your houseplant journey or already managing an indoor jungle, we are here to share growing techniques and methods, new and unusual plants, or the background and history of familiar ones. Each host brings different perspectives and tastes in plants, but both have enjoyed the great privilege of learning their own local and online plant communities, and they seek to pay this forward to anyone interested in taking their hobby to the next level. Or just enjoy some geeky banter. Plants are enriching and fun, endlessly rewarding, and Plant Daddy Podcast is excited to be your digital plant friends!