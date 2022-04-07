Episode 141: Air Plants, with Emily Allsop of the Volunteer Park Conservatory

At long last, The Plant Daddies will break their silence… and talk about Air Plants. We've discussed other Bromeliads in the past, so how has it taken this long to cover perhaps the most popular genus?! Perhaps it's because we don't consider ourselves great Air Plant growers, so we brought Tillandsia expert, Emily Allsop from Volunteer Park Conservatory in Seattle, to help! There’s a lot of varying care advice for these, so what does she recommend? What have our experiences and/or struggles been? And what are some ideas for more experienced growers? Then on the After Show, do we feel more compelled to buy plants that contain the names of family and friends? To listen, head over to Patreon - Official Patrons get to listen ad-free with exclusive access to our After Shows!https://www.patreon.com/plantdaddypodcastAre you in the Seattle area? Come see us live at the Volunteer Park Conservatory June 18th as we host a Pride Plant Parenthood Panel! Tickets at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-plant-parenthood-with-plant-daddy-podcast-tickets-341371761127Show notes: https://www.plantdaddypodcast.com/podcast-episodes/ep-141-air-plants