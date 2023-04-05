Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Planners and Wine

Planners and Wine

Podcast Planners and Wine
Podcast Planners and Wine

Planners and Wine

Megan and Myra
Join Megan and Myra as they talk mom life, organizing life through planners and celebrity gossip while usually enjoying some wine!
Join Megan and Myra as they talk mom life, organizing life through planners and celebrity gossip while usually enjoying some wine! More

  • Bold moves ft. Laurel Denise
    This week, Meg and Myra chats with Laurel Denise of Laurel Denise Planners to dicuss all this starting a business, being on the GoWild stage, adult friendship, and new Teacher planner release! Meg and Myra wrap up the show discussing #watertok, random jobs growing up, Mom-influencing convicted, RIP Harry Belafonte and Jerry Springer. Shop all thing Laurel Denise HERE * affiliate link Trigger warning: 1:06:00 to pretty much until the end of the show discussions false accusations, death, and racism Want to join in on our next live show? Head over to our Patreon to view the tiers that is best for you and join today! JOIN HERE! Follow us on IG: @plannersandwine Business inquiries: [email protected]  For more info, head to Plannersandwine.com ! Follow us on IG:@plannersandwine Megan’s IG: @megsgotaplan Myra’s IG: @myraplansit Special thanks to this episode’s sponsors: Ferncreek stickers- use code PandW for 15% off your order Maria Talian Plans- use code PAW20 for [email protected] off your order Spotify for Podcasters --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planners-and-wine/message
    5/4/2023
    1:26:43
  • It's the climb
    This week, Megan and Myra discuss Erin Condren Life Planner Launch, new Aura Estelle x Annie Plans planners, Planners and Wine is a TX Planner Babe giveaway sponsor, Netflix latest mess up, Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, trying Wing stop Hot Box and Simply Spiked Peach, Meghan T says F teachers, and Love is Blind contestants are over worked. Check out Plum Paper.com for their Teacher Appreciation week sale from May 1- May 5 for 20% off site wide. Let them know Planners and Wine sent you! Want to join in on our next live show? Head over to our Patreon to view the tiers that is best for you and join today! JOIN HERE! Follow us on IG: @plannersandwine Business inquiries: [email protected]  For more info, head to Plannersandwine.com ! Follow us on IG:@plannersandwine Megan’s IG: @megsgotaplan Myra’s IG: @myraplansit Thank you to the sponsors of this episode Plum Paper and Spotify for Podcasters. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planners-and-wine/message
    4/27/2023
    1:24:16
  • Beautiful Unexpected Moments ft. Tonia and Tara of Erin Condren
    Get ready for an extra special episode ! We are joined by Tonia, CEO of Erin Condren and Tara, Creative director of Erin Condren to discuss the 23/24 Life Planner Launch !  New Life Planner Launch will be live on April 24 for EC insiders and April 25 for general public! CLICK HERE to check out the new release! *affiliate link Want to join in on our next live show? Head over to our Patreon to view the tiers that is best for you and join today! JOIN HERE! Follow us on IG: @plannersandwine Business inquiries: [email protected]  For more info, head to Plannersandwine.com ! Follow us on IG:@plannersandwine Megan’s IG: @megsgotaplan Myra’s IG: @myraplansit Thank you to our episode sponsor, Erin Condren. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planners-and-wine/message
    4/24/2023
    41:17
  • Low spend No spend
    This week, Meg and Myra discuss Passion Planner new release, Archer and Olive creativity cases, Kell of a Plan teacher release, new Laurel Denise accessories release, extra special Erin Condren episode dropping on 4/24, spoiler free Love is Blind recap, Watertok, Kim K joins American Horror stories season 12, and The Tennessee Three. *Laurel Denise affiliate link *Erin Condren affiliate link Want to join in on our next live show? Head over to our Patreon to view the tiers that is best for you and join today! JOIN HERE! Follow us on IG: @plannersandwine Business inquiries: [email protected]  For more info, head to Plannersandwine.com ! Follow us on IG:@plannersandwine Megan’s IG: @megsgotaplan Myra’s IG: @myraplansit Thank you to the sponsors of this episode Spotify for Podcasters. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planners-and-wine/message
    4/20/2023
    1:13:35
  • Simplify the price
    This week, Meg and Myra discuss ECLP sneaks, Passion Planner release, Day Designer release, New Happy Planner items in Walmart, Twitter/Instagram verification check marks, Angel Reese, and Love is Blind live reunion.  Want to join in on our next live show? Head over to our Patreon to view the tiers that is best for you and join today! JOIN HERE! Follow us on IG: @plannersandwine Business inquiries: [email protected]  For more info, head to Plannersandwine.com ! Follow us on IG:@plannersandwine Megan’s IG: @megsgotaplan Myra’s IG: @myraplansit Thank you to the sponsors of this episode Spotify for Podcasters. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planners-and-wine/message
    4/13/2023
    1:05:49

About Planners and Wine

Join Megan and Myra as they talk mom life, organizing life through planners and celebrity gossip while usually enjoying some wine!
