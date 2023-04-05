Bold moves ft. Laurel Denise
This week, Meg and Myra chats with Laurel Denise of Laurel Denise Planners to dicuss all this starting a business, being on the GoWild stage, adult friendship, and new Teacher planner release! Meg and Myra wrap up the show discussing #watertok, random jobs growing up, Mom-influencing convicted, RIP Harry Belafonte and Jerry Springer.
Trigger warning: 1:06:00 to pretty much until the end of the show discussions false accusations, death, and racism
