About Placer County Probation Podcast

Join the Placer County Probation Department as we explore community safety, rehabilitation, and justice in our new podcast series. Hosted by local probation professionals, each episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at innovative programs, success stories, and impactful work. From alternative sentencing like the Mobile Work Crew to rehabilitation at the Juvenile Detention Facility, we highlight how evidence-based practices and partnerships support accountability and positive change across Placer County.