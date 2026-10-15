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3 episodes
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Welcome to Episode 3 of the Pine Resident Connect (RC) Podcast!
This episode features Supervisor Audrey Mackie, joining podcast host and Communications Coordinator Jadyn Furge to discuss her role on the Board of Supervisors, ways residents can get involved in local government, and the many things she loves about the community.
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twpofpine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/twpofpinepa/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/82096903/
X: https://x.com/TwpofPine
- Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
Welcome to Episode 2 of the Pine Resident (RC) Podcast!
Join host Jadyn Furge, Communications Coordinator, as she sits down with Township Manager Jason Kratsas for a behind-the-scenes look at local government in The Township of Pine.
In this episode, Jason breaks down what a Township Manager does, how the Township operates, and what goes into serving the community every day. Whether you're new to local government or just curious about how your Township works, this episode is a great introduction to the people and processes behind the scenes.
FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twpofpine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/twpofpinepa/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/82096903/
X: https://x.com/TwpofPine
- Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
Welcome to the very first episode of the Pine Resident (RC) Podcast! Join host Brennan Kirkpatrick, the Township's Communications Intern, and special guest Jadyn Furge, the Township of Pine's Communications Coordinator, as they introduce Pine's newest way to connect with residents.
In this inaugural episode, Brennan and Jadyn discuss the Township's communication efforts, share the inspiration and goals behind launching the podcast, and highlight upcoming events and initiatives happening throughout the community. Whether you're a longtime resident or new to the Township of Pine, this episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the Township keeps residents informed and engaged.
FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twpofpine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/twpofpinepa/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/82096903/admin/dashboard/
X: https://x.com/TwpofPine?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
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About Pine Resident Connect (RC) Podcast
Welcome to the Pine Resident Connect (RC) Podcast, where we bring you the latest news, important announcements, and behind-the-scenes conversations about what's happening in the Township of Pine.Each episode features updates on Township initiatives, community projects, upcoming events, and discussions with those who help shape our community. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the area, this podcast is your connection to the people and projects making a difference.Podcast website
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