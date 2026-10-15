Pine Resident Connect (RC) Podcast

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Welcome to Episode 2 of the Pine Resident (RC) Podcast!

Join host Jadyn Furge, Communications Coordinator, as she sits down with Township Manager Jason Kratsas for a behind-the-scenes look at local government in The Township of Pine.

In this episode, Jason breaks down what a Township Manager does, how the Township operates, and what goes into serving the community every day. Whether you're new to local government or just curious about how your Township works, this episode is a great introduction to the people and processes behind the scenes.



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