Pickathon Podcast: go into the mind of Pickathon with founder Zale Schoenborn as he talks with the contemporary rising stars and deep cuts of almost every music... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
EP 02 - Sustainable Yodeling with Nick Shoulders
Zale discusses how Pickathon became the first American music festival to eliminate all plastic and single-use dishware. Nick Shoulders joins the conversation to talk about growing up in Arkansas, sustainability in music, fireworks naval battles, and how he learned to be the best yodeling country singer alive. The show finishes with Zale and Nick playing a song together.
5/3/2023
50:27
EP 01 - What is the Pickathon Podcast? + Krautrock talk with MØTRIK
Zale discusses the design principles behind how Pickathon reimagines the music festival experience and how it relates to the birth of the Pickathon Podcast. MØTRIK joins the conversation and we dive deep into the world of Krautrock.
Pickathon Podcast: go into the mind of Pickathon with founder Zale Schoenborn as he talks with the contemporary rising stars and deep cuts of almost every music genre you can imagine along with the inside scoop for the past, present, and future of all things Pickathon.