030 | 我们对性的解读，有如下几种 Here's What We Have to Say About Sex
【聊了什么The What】 本期关于性，而且只关于性——这个在当代社会和日常生活无法被绕过的话题，一把了解自己的钥匙。 我们趁着录制这次节目的契机，从大脑里提取出了我们关于性的记忆，哪些小时候看到的画面和角色给了我们性启蒙？同时，我们也聊了最近HBO颇有争议的一部剧集「偶像漩涡」（英语：The Idol），以及里面糟糕的对女性和性的刻画。我们也找出了一些近些年银幕上受人欢迎并且对女性的性欲有正面和积极的解读，鼓励我们去直视自己的欲望。 娇娃画外音：本集播客提到的所有性行为和对于性的解读都是出自于我们的个人经历，我们是以异性恋和顺直女身份的视角去观察和谈论性，所以会有异性恋中心主义的局限性。 录制期间我们将西门庆说成了"妹夫"，西门庆不是妹夫也不想做妹夫，望周知。 本期节目是由"成年人世界里的一点甜"的女性情趣品牌——大人糖赞助的定制播客。在本期节目里你能听到疲惫娇娃们对进阶新产品"兔子月"的细致使用体验。 In this episode, we talk about a very under-explored topic in pop culture -- sex (lol) We reminisce about the pop culture characters from childhood that sparked our sexual awakening. We critique the controversial HBO series "The Idol" for its terrible portrayals of desirability and sex. We also discuss recent shows praised for their positive depictions of female sexuality, encouraging women to embrace their own wants and needs. A note from CyberPink - our perspectives come from personal experiences as cis heterosexual women, which come with inherent limitations. This episode is sponsored by the female sexual wellness brand OSUGA. Tune in to hear our thoughts on their sex toy "Rabbit Moon"! 【时间轴 The When】 01:50 几个见过世面的娇娃们对进阶新产品"兔子月"大呼牛逼，并且激情介绍产品详情和真实使用体验（此次聊了整整十分钟） 10: 08 疲惫娇娃们的银幕性启蒙，大陆影视剧中拧巴的女性性主体和港台片中媚骨天成的女性角色们 14:10 迪士尼版本「巴黎圣母院」中的性压抑：性力量能转化成黑暗和毁灭 17:25 「情深深 雨濛濛」中的两代女性悲剧，以及银幕上平凡的性 21:27 「赎罪」中禁忌和跨越阶级的性 25:40 女性仍然卡在"不知道如何表达性需求"这一步 28:20 HBO的「The Idol 偶像漩涡」中对女性身体和性的糟糕刻画 42:20 Netflix的「Never Have I Ever 好想做一次」中积极的性理念 49:17 骄傲月中的灵感 01:50 We rave about the advanced new product "Rabbit Moon" and enthusiastically (maybe too much) introduce product details and real user experiences (we talked for a full 10 minutes!) 10:08 Cyberpink's sexual awakenings from movies and TV shows - twisted female sexual subjects in mainland Chinese media vs alluring female characters in Hong Kong & Taiwanese media 14:10 Sexual repression in the Disney version of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame": sexual power can transform into darkness and destruction 17:25 Two generations of women's tragedies in "Romance in the Rain", and mundane sex on screen 21:27 Forbidden and cross-class sex in "Atonement" 25:40 Women still don't know how to express sexual needs 28:20 HBO's "The Idol" and its terrible portrayals of the female body and sexuality 42:20 The positive sexual ethos in Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" 49:17 Asian sex icons and inspirations during Pride Month 【拓展链接 The Links】 偶像旋涡 (The Idol) 好想做一次 (Never Have I Ever) 赎罪 (Atonement)
7/15/2023
1:05:07
029 | 过往人生：宏大又细微的爱情寓言 The Expansive Story About Loving Our Past Lives
【聊了什么The What】 《过往人生》是新锐导演Celine Song的首部长篇电影，故事讲述女主角Nora（由Greta Lee饰演）和童年时期相恋的青梅竹马Hae Sung（由刘台午饰演）因移民原因分开二十年后，在纽约相遇的情节。此时的Nora已经与Arthur（由John Magaro饰演）组建了家庭。这是我们几个人今年到现在为止看到的最好的原创剧本电影，而且引发了很多对过去人生阶段的反省和思考。女主角Nora本身就像是我们身边亲密的朋友，她的出走、取舍、对梦想的追求和掌握自己人生命运的态度也让我们看到自己的影子。 "Past Life" is the first feature film by director Celine Song. The movie tells the story of Nora (played by Greta Lee) reuniting with her childhood sweetheart Hae Sung (played by Teo Yoo) after 20 years in New York. But by now, Nora has formed a family with Arthur (played by John Magaro) and is chasing her dream to be a successful playwright. It's the best original scripted film we've seen this year, and it provokes some soul-searching and reflections on our own past life stages. The heroine Nora is like a close friend of ours. Her leaving, staying, pursuit of dreams, and determination to control her own fate remind us of our own paths to our current life. 【时间轴 The When】 01:51 对电影的第一印象 9:24 选角的巧妙 -- "双开门"沉默如山的韩国男人 11:34 镜头语言、背景音乐中的紧迫感和松散感 23:20 电影的结尾必须"完美" 29:55 这是一个关于移民的故事 32:22 年轻女性的出走和离开是自我实现中重要的部分 36:00 跨文化婚姻中健康和不健康的权力结构 46:15 为什么说Nora是有自主能动性的女性角色 01:51 Our first impressions of the movie 9:24 Casting choice: a silent but strong masculine type 11:34 How camera movements and background music build and release tension 23:20 The "perfect ending" of this movie 29:55 At its core, this is a story about immigration 32:22 "Leaving" and its importance to women's self-realization 36:00 Healthy and not-so-healthy power dynamics within a white-Asian couple 46:15 Why Nora is a female character with real agency 【拓展链接 The Links】 A Woman Satisfied: Alyssa Songsiridej on the Refreshing Lack of Regret in Past Lives 'Past Lives' Review: Longing for a Future 《前世》：颠覆爱情电影，超越身份政治
7/10/2023
53:13
028 | 好莱坞编剧大罢工与人工智能的幽灵 WGA Strike and the challenge of Generative Models
【聊了什么The What】 为了抵制创作零工化和资本借用语言大模型去剥削本已经雪上加霜的编剧们，好莱坞的编剧们从从五月初开始了一场由工会WGA带领的旷日持久的罢工。上万名编剧加入罢工运动 ，多档谈话类节目停播，我们喜欢的深夜脱口秀和很多剧集都不同程度地受到了影响。 这集疲惫娇娃从这场罢工谈起，拷问资本，拷问人工智能的幽灵，以及解读被流媒体资本蚕食的处境堪忧的好莱坞创意"劳工"的处境。我们为此采访了电视电影编剧以及导演Maegan Houang黃志信，她也是此次WGA工会的罢工领袖(strike captain)之一。此次采访是英文，所以Maegan的观点由小蓝转述。 Movie and TV writers started a prolonged strike led by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in early May, demanding better revenue share from the studios and protection from the threat of artificial intelligence. The strike has resulted in the suspension of multiple talk shows, some of our favorite late-night shows, and delayed production of many drama series. In this episode of CyberPink, we talk about the reasons behind this strike, and how streaming and the era of prestige TV changed the industry's revenue structure. We interviewed director and writer Maegan Houang, who is a strike captain at WGA, about why she decided to start the strike and what she thinks the studios need to do. The points she made (the interview was in English) were relayed and incorporated throughout the episodes. 【时间轴 The When】 1:10 好莱坞编剧大罢工是什么？发生了什么？ 06:40 剧集创作零工化的真实代价 10:35 神圣的"编剧室"模式已经破产？ 18:10 WGA和生成式大语言模型的对峙：如何区分人工智能创作与人的创作？ 23:30 人类和"人工智能"的第一次接触，与第二次接触; 人类是否注定要向多巴胺妥协 28:00 需要被拷问的不是大语言模型，而是资本之后人的贪婪 34:50 工会存在的意义 1:10 What is the WGA strike about? What changes in the industry led to it? 06:40 The real cost of gigification in writing 10:35 Has the sacred "writers' room" model gone bankrupt? 18:10 Writers vs. generative large language models: the need to distinguish AI creation from human creation? 23:30 The first and second encounters between humans and "Artificial Intelligence" 28:00 Large language model vs. human greed 34:50 The significance of unions
7/1/2023
39:52
027 | 继承之战S4：爬向父亲的王座 The Path to Patriarch
【聊了什么The What】 一部跨时代的美剧就这样结束了。媒体公司Waystar的王座尘埃落定，陪伴我们多年的Logan Roy和四个废物儿女也终于鞠躬谢幕。这部剧推出的时候美国还处在川普任期中，结束的时候美国处在疫情之后的余烬里。有人认为他是一个紧贴着我们生活的世界的多元宇宙，是我们时代精神的缩影；也有人认为他商战剧的外表下真正讲述的故事是关于家庭和创伤。我们所处的这个时代中所有的权力——父权，金钱，政治——都被编剧放在手术台上解剖；我们对于权力结构的看法可能前所未有的被这部剧彻底改变了。 Alas, it is over. The fight for the throne of media conglomerate Waystar Royco has settled. The king, Logan Roy, alongside his four hapless offsprings, have finally taken their bow. The show launched during the peak of the Trump era and ended as the U.S. smolders in the aftermath of a pandemic. Every form of power that is inherent to our era — patriarchy, money, politics — has been laid bare, scrutinized, taken apart on the screenwriter's operation table. Our perceptions of power structures might have been irrevocably reshaped by this show, in ways we cannot quite put into words yet. But still, we try in this episode: 【时间轴 The When】 01:53 对大结局的看法 11:24 继承之战照进现实——CNN的换帅大戏，2020年大选 19:09 错位的道德坐标 33:23 倒数第二集的四段独白 59:29 作为演员的Jeremy Strong和作为角色的Kendall 01:09:12 人是可以成长的吗？ 01:53 Thoughts on the Grand Finale 11:24 The Drama of CNN's Leadership Change, the Legacy of the 2020 Election 19:09 Succession's Displaced Moral Compass 33:23 The Four Monologues in the Penultimate Episode 59:29 Jeremy Strong as an Actor and Kendall as a Character 01:09:12 Can People Really Grow? 【拓展链接 The Links】 INSIDE THE MELTDOWN AT CNN
6/16/2023
1:20:38
026｜重启人生做一只小鸟吧不然呢 Brush up Life and Then What？
【聊了什么The What】 这是一期和友台《珊越拾穗》的串台节目！ 一起聊天的三个女的分别是：林珊，小蓝，明雪 《重启人生》是一部让人会心一笑的日式人间轻喜剧，主角麻美在意外死亡之后发现自己可以重新回到婴儿时期活一遍，在经历了五次重生之后她逐渐意识到了自己活着的意义，最终回到家乡和童年挚友度过了平静又美好的余生。编剧笨蛋节奏用举重若轻的方式讨论生死的宏大命题，看似处处闲