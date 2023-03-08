Dive into the groundbreaking world of Web3 gaming with the Press Play podcast! Explore blockchain gaming and join us as we press play on the future of video g...

Tune into today's episode to discover the challenges and advantages of publishing web3 games from Gala Games!

Tune into this episode to discover the challenges of migrating traditional online games into web3 games from MarbleX, the blockchain arm of iconic South Korean online gaming publisher, NetMarble!

Tune into this episode to discover how Illuvium is building an interoperable game universe using blockchain technology!

Tune into this episode to discover how Paradise Tycoon is focusing on a specific target audience and creating the next Animal Crossing!

Tune into this episode to discover how Blockchain Game Alliance is helping grow the blockchain gaming space through their network and alliance!

About PGG: Press Play

Dive into the groundbreaking world of Web3 gaming with the Press Play podcast! Explore blockchain gaming and join us as we press play on the future of video games! Join your hosts in the Press Play podcast as they navigate the exciting and ever-evolving landscape of Web3 gaming. Every week, we bring you insightful conversations with industry leaders, developers, and gamers in the blockchain gaming space. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast, a blockchain aficionado, or just curious about the potential of Web3 gaming, Press Play is your go to source for all things web3 gaming.