A Night That Changed Pflugerville: The 1971 Fire with Ron Moellenberg
On July 20, 1971, a devastating fire swept through downtown Pflugerville, forever changing the trajectory of the Pflugerville Volunteer Fire Department. Retired Chief Ron Moellenberg joins us to recount his firsthand experience of that historic night—how he jumped in to help before ever considering firefighting as a career. With an inadequate water supply and a single tanker, local crews struggled to contain the blaze until reinforcements arrived from surrounding areas. This pivotal event sparked a movement to improve fire protection, eventually leading to the creation of Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2. Join us as we explore the history, resilience, and evolution of fire services in Pflugerville.
The Victory Episode: The Pflugerville Fire Department DEFEATS ESD 2 Prop A
Imagine facing the possibility of losing vital community services, only to witness an extraordinary display of unity that turns the tide. That's exactly what happened in Pflugerville, where the community came together to defeat Proposition A and safeguard the future of their beloved fire department. Join us as we recount the incredible journey. This episode is a testament to the power of collective action and unwavering support, highlighting a campaign that went beyond mere funding—it was about preserving the heart and soul of a community.The dedication shown by volunteers, community members, and supporters filled the polls with an undeniable sense of purpose, even in the face of opposition. Leaders and community members share their stories. You'll hear the pride in the department and how the community's resilience and unity helped our fire department survive this challenging time. We express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved. Tune in to celebrate this remarkable victory and the profound impact of coming together for a common cause.
Championing Public Safety with April Griffin, TCESD2 Board Vice President
Discover the compelling journey of service and governance with April Griffin, Vice President of the ESD2 Board of Commissioners. April, who has a rich background in the Air Force and as an attorney for the State of Texas, shares the motivations that catapulted her into community service in Pflugerville. Uncover the intricate challenges the board faced, particularly with the implementation of Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport services after Travis County EMS withdrew. Explore the strategic creation of ESD 17 as a funding lifeline and gain insights into the concerns surrounding the non-elected status of board commissioners. This episode offers a glimpse into the complexities of governance and the relentless pursuit of serving the community effectively.As we conclude this enlightening journey, we reflect on the growth and shared experiences that have enriched both our podcast and community. We extend heartfelt gratitude to our listeners for their unwavering support and invite them to a watch party at Hanover's on November 5th at 7 pm. This gathering will feature a special bonus episode with Chief Ron Moellenberg recounting the historic 1971 fire in downtown Pflugerville, tying perfectly into our community's rich history. Join us as we continue to foster connections and knowledge sharing, and let's keep the conversation going beyond the podcast. Engage with us, share your thoughts, and be part of this thriving community experience.
Insurance Rates and the Future of Fire Funding with Paul Guerrero
Unlock the secrets behind how fire department ratings influence your property insurance rates with insights from Paul Guerrero, our seasoned insurance expert with deep roots in the Austin area. Join us as Paul demystifies the crucial role of Public Protection Class (PPC) ratings, revealing how these scores directly impact your insurance premiums. Discover the financial implications of an effective fire service and the potential skyrocketing costs if your area shifts to a volunteer fire department. With insurance premiums already climbing sharply from 2020 to 2024, Paul's real-life examples highlight why understanding these dynamics could save you a fortune.We also tackle the pressing issue of Proposition A and its threat to fire department funding in Pflugerville. This proposition could divert a significant portion of the fire department's sales tax revenue, posing a risk to local services and, by extension, insurance rates. As early voting progresses, our call to action is clear: participate and protect your community's future. We invite you to join us at Hanover's for a watch party, where community involvement turns into cause for celebration. Engage with us, whether in person or online, and let's ensure our collective voice is heard and valued.
Evolution of a County, Planning for Future Growth with Jeff Travillion, Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 1
County Commissioner Jeff Travillion of Travis County, Precinct 1, joins us to share his inspiring journey from Mississippi to becoming a dedicated public servant in Texas. With an educational background spanning Jackson State University, Carnegie Mellon, and Harvard, Jeff offers us a glimpse into how his experiences fueled his passion for equity and community development. His story is not just about personal growth; it's a vibrant testament to the power of civic engagement and education as foundational pillars for meaningful change in our communities.As Pflugerville continues to grow rapidly, Jeff emphasizes the critical importance of having skilled and knowledgeable decision-makers to manage infrastructure demands effectively. We explore the pressing challenges faced by Austin-Travis County EMS and the need for resource allocation to keep pace with this growth. By examining the delicate balance between public service motives and profit, Jeff advocates for decisions grounded in facts to ensure the well-being and safety of the community. The conversation is a call to action for transparent city planning and the involvement of individuals with relevant expertise in shaping the future of our cities.With election day on the horizon, our dialogue shifts to the significance of community and the importance of voting against Prop A, which threatens to defund the fire department, by actively participating in early voting and showing up at polling locations. The episode is a rallying cry for civic duty, ending with an invitation to join us at Hanover's Draft House in Pflugerville to unite as a community, regardless of the election outcomes. This gathering is more than just a celebration; it's a testament to the strength and solidarity that comes from supporting each other in our shared civic responsibilities.Don't Defund Pfire Website Link
Our first episode drops August 31! This podcast mini-series will inform you about the initiative to defund the Pflugerville Fire Department. Listen on all major podcasting platforms. Subscribe to get the latest episodes. We have some great guests lined up!