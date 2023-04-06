Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kinetic Precision - Spencer Webb
TechnologyEducation
Available Episodes

  • PFG Live 2023-0611: Going Mobile! A Special Edition
    I can't be in the office, so this is a mobile edition of PFG Live. Same incisive analysis. Fewer snacks. Bambu update. 5000 Mile Lightning Report. Damping the Grinding. And more... Follow me on Instagram at "spencer_webb_nh". ("PFG Stones" is a trademark of Kinetic Precision)
    6/11/2023
    1:01:45
  • PFG Live 2023-0604: Does the Bambu X1C Solve a Problem?
    Special Guests: Robin Renzetti ( @ROBRENZ , IG: robinrenzetti), and Bill Schongar of MakeIt Labs, Nashua NH. Does the Bambu X1C Solve a Problem - well, it sorta does. But I have questions. Why I'm not selling my PRUSAs... yet. ProtoMax Water Jet... My makerspace got one, and I got my hands on it. But, we run out of time... a future episode will dive (!) into it. Follow me on Instagram at "spencer_webb_nh". ("PFG Stones" is a trademark of Kinetic Precision)
    6/4/2023
    1:00:00
  • PFG Live 2023-0528: 3DP Abhors a Vacuum
    3DP Abhors a Vacuum: A PRUSA goes down for repair, and the territory is primed for change. Damping Followers: The Benelli Pin project raises some interesting questions. Why Verified?: Spencer goes Verified on Instagram - Why he did it, and why you might shouldn't. Follow me on Instagram at "spencer_webb_nh". ("PFG Stones" is a trademark of Kinetic Precision)
    5/28/2023
    58:00
  • PFG Live 2023-0521: Are 3D Printers a Necessity Now?
    Special Guest: John Saunders of Saunders Machine Works and @nyccnc ! Are 3D Printers a Necessity Now?: We make the case. We go deeep on the Bambu printer, and John's recent experience with his. Does he make Spencer get out the checkbook? Failure is Noisy Progress: Changing the plan on the Benelli Pin Project. We need damping. Sowing the Seeds of ... Discord: The KP Discord server is up. Follow me on Instagram at "spencer_webb_nh". ("PFG Stones" is a trademark of Kinetic Precision)
    5/21/2023
    1:01:21
  • PFG Live 2023-0507: Aaron's New Majestic Tool
    Spencer Grinding Benelli pins: How am I going to hold it? Aaron Walla's new Parker Majestic grinder and Adam Demuth's vast experience... together! Generally starting trouble and watching it unfold. Follow me on Instagram at "spencer_webb_nh". ("PFG Stones" is a trademark of Kinetic Precision)
    5/7/2023
    1:21:00

About PFG Live

