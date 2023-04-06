PFG Live 2023-0604: Does the Bambu X1C Solve a Problem?
Special Guests: Robin Renzetti ( @ROBRENZ , IG: robinrenzetti), and Bill Schongar of MakeIt Labs, Nashua NH.
Does the Bambu X1C Solve a Problem - well, it sorta does. But I have questions.
Why I'm not selling my PRUSAs... yet.
ProtoMax Water Jet... My makerspace got one, and I got my hands on it. But, we run out of time... a future episode will dive (!) into it.
Follow me on Instagram at "spencer_webb_nh".
("PFG Stones" is a trademark of Kinetic Precision)