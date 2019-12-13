Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Pete and Sebastian Show
Pete Correale and Sebastian Maniscalco
Comedy
  • Pete's Dad Prank
    Correale & Jim Breuer prank Pete's father.
    1/10/2021
    22:48
  • Pete And Sebastian Show 382
    Pete discovers CLEAR, Sebastian goes to Disney and the guys have a huge announcement! Start your free trial at Noom.com/DJLou
    12/20/2019
    1:01:13
  • Pete and Sebastian Show 381
    Pete has hotel problems and Sebastian has trouble with a guy at the gym! go to Stance.com/djlou and get a free pair with any purchase
    12/13/2019
    1:03:11

About Pete and Sebastian Show

Two A-list comedians, Pete Correale and Sebastian Maniscalco, get together once a week to create a tight comedy radio show with stories and comedy bits.
