Pete and Sebastian Show
Pete Correale and Sebastian Maniscalco
Two A-list comedians, Pete Correale and Sebastian Maniscalco, get together once a week to create a tight comedy radio show with stories and comedy bits. More
Pete's Dad Prank
Correale & Jim Breuer prank Pete's father.
Pete And Sebastian Show 382
Pete discovers CLEAR, Sebastian goes to Disney and the guys have a huge announcement!
Pete and Sebastian Show 381
Pete has hotel problems and Sebastian has trouble with a guy at the gym!
About Pete and Sebastian Show
Two A-list comedians, Pete Correale and Sebastian Maniscalco, get together once a week to create a tight comedy radio show with stories and comedy bits.Podcast website
