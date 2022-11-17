In this episode we talk with two local government leaders and their spouses about their perspective on work life balance in the real world. GUESTSPaulette Hartman, Deputy City Manager, North Richland HillsMichael Hartman (spouse to Paulette)Danny Zincke, Assistant City Manager, BoerneLacey Dingman (spouse to Danny Zincke and Director of Parks and Recreation, Marble Falls)

On this episode of Perspectives we talk with two emerging leaders who bring value to their respective cities by virtue of their unique experiences outside of city management.GUESTS:Sara Robinson, Assistant City Manager, City of Deer ParkMayra Cantu, Strategic Support Manager, City of Georgetown

In this first episode of Season 2, we talk about the challenges and opportunities that come with moving from an urban city or town to a more rural community with two TCMA members who have made the move.GUESTS:Josh Selleck, City Manager, City of KilgoreTerrell Smith, City Manager, City of Marshall

A commitment to ethics is the cornerstone of the Texas City Management Association. In this episode we’ll talk with the chair and vice-chair of the TCMA Ethics Committee about how ethics shapes city management. GUESTS:Matt Mueller, Town Manager, Little Elm | Ethics Committee ChairJennifer May, Deputy City Manager, Sugar Land | Ethics Committee Vice ChairLearn more: https://www.tcma.org/190/Ethics-Committee

In a two-part series, Vince DiPiazza, Uvalde City Manager and the 2023 TCMA Administrator of the Year, shares his experience during the mass shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022, and his management of the crisis.

About Perspectives on City Management

The Texas City Management Association (TCMA) presents Perspectives on City Management, a podcast about the people who work hard every day to keep Texas cities running smoothly. In each episode we sit down with city managers and other municipal public servants to discuss the business of local government, and the professionals who make it work. Show topics include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; City Management; Economic Development; Quality of Life; Next Generation of Leaders; and TCMA initiatives that benefit local leaders. Perspectives on Local Government is brought to you TCMA. The show is hosted, recorded, and produced by TCMA Social Media Coordinator Stacey Ford Osborne.