Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Perspectives on City Management in the App
Listen to Perspectives on City Management in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Perspectives on City Management

Perspectives on City Management

Podcast Perspectives on City Management
Podcast Perspectives on City Management

Perspectives on City Management

Texas City Management Association (TCMA)
add
The Texas City Management Association (TCMA) presents Perspectives on City Management, a podcast about the people who work hard every day to keep Texas cities r...
More
GovernmentSociety & CultureBusinessCareers
The Texas City Management Association (TCMA) presents Perspectives on City Management, a podcast about the people who work hard every day to keep Texas cities r...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Episode 2.03: Perspectives on a Tragedy--Vince DiPiazza, City Manager, Uvalde TX (Part 1)
    In a two-part series, Vince DiPiazza, Uvalde City Manager and the 2023 TCMA Administrator of the Year, shares his experience during the mass shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022, and his management of the crisis.
    7/11/2023
    34:44
  • Episode 02.02: The Ethics of City Management
    A commitment to ethics is the cornerstone of the Texas City Management Association. In this episode we’ll talk with the chair and vice-chair of the TCMA Ethics Committee about how ethics shapes city management. GUESTS:Matt Mueller, Town Manager, Little Elm | Ethics Committee ChairJennifer May, Deputy City Manager, Sugar Land | Ethics Committee Vice ChairLearn more: https://www.tcma.org/190/Ethics-Committee
    3/29/2023
    44:44
  • Episode 02.01 Moving from Urban to Rural
    In this first episode of Season 2, we talk about the challenges and opportunities that come with moving from an urban city or town to a more rural community with two TCMA members who have made the move.GUESTS:Josh Selleck, City Manager, City of KilgoreTerrell Smith, City Manager, City of Marshall
    2/26/2023
    45:22
  • Episode 20: Emerging Leaders and the Value They Bring
    On this episode of Perspectives we talk with two emerging leaders who bring value to their respective cities by virtue of their unique experiences outside of city management.GUESTS:Sara Robinson, Assistant City Manager, City of Deer ParkMayra Cantu, Strategic Support Manager, City of Georgetown 
    12/29/2022
    47:03
  • Episode 19: How Work Life Balance Works in the Real World
    In this episode we talk with two local government leaders and their spouses about their perspective on work life balance in the real world. GUESTSPaulette Hartman, Deputy City Manager, North Richland HillsMichael Hartman (spouse to Paulette)Danny Zincke, Assistant City Manager, BoerneLacey Dingman (spouse to Danny Zincke and Director of Parks and Recreation, Marble Falls)
    11/17/2022
    54:58

More Government podcasts

About Perspectives on City Management

The Texas City Management Association (TCMA) presents Perspectives on City Management, a podcast about the people who work hard every day to keep Texas cities running smoothly. In each episode we sit down with city managers and other municipal public servants to discuss the business of local government, and the professionals who make it work. Show topics include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; City Management; Economic Development; Quality of Life; Next Generation of Leaders; and TCMA initiatives that benefit local leaders. Perspectives on Local Government is brought to you TCMA. The show is hosted, recorded, and produced by TCMA Social Media Coordinator Stacey Ford Osborne.
Podcast website

Listen to Perspectives on City Management, The Vivek Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Perspectives on City Management

Perspectives on City Management

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store