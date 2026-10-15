Hello Podcast listening world! We're Shauhin Davari (Survivor) and Kaveh Hoda (The House of Pod). We're two friends who've been talking for years about reconnecting with our Persian roots. The problem? We realized we didn't actually know that much. So we made a podcast about it. It's called Persian of Interest, and in each episode, one of us goes deep on a defining figure or chapter from Iran's history — someone who changed the world, but whose story got minimized, erased, or just never told the way it should've been. We cover the kings, the scientists, the artists, the athletes — the people who built empires, advanced medicine, shaped philosophy, and somehow got left out of the story. We're not historians. We're learning out loud, and we're having a lot of fun doing it. So whether you're Persian or not, come along for the ride and learn some fun stuff with us! This is Persian of Interest. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hosts Shauhin Davari (Survivor 48) and Kaveh Hoda (The House of Pod) reconnect with their roots in Persian of Interest — a podcast exploring the defining figures and chapters of Iran's long, often-overlooked history. Each episode, the two friends teach each other about someone who has shaped Persian culture, from the legendary Cyrus the Great to the scientists, artists, and athletes who followed. They shine a light on Persian contributions to art, science, philosophy, food, and literature that have been minimized or erased from mainstream storytelling for generations. It's part history lesson, part cultural reclamation, and part excuse for two middle-aged friends to hang out. They welcome corrections and look forward to hearing from you! Have a figure you'd like them to cover? Email shauhin@youlouder.org. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Persian of Interest

About Persian of Interest

About Persian of Interest