Permission to Love with Jerry Henderson

Jerry Henderson
How do we find the permission to love ourselves? How do we give ourselves permission to fully and deeply love others? Conversations on love, spirituality, and h... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental HealthReligion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

  • What is Shame? How do we address it?
    "Shame is the lie that someone told you about yourself." - Anaïs NinThere is nothing wrong with you! Shame will make you feel like you are uniquely broken and unlovable and that you can't heal your life. Shame will make you believe you are unworthy of healing and a life full of love and belonging. Why do we have this feeling that something is wrong with us? Where does it come from?In today's episode, we discuss shame and its impact on our lives.What is shame?The difference between guilt and shameHow does shame manifest in our livesWhat are some ways that we can begin to address shameYou are not the shame, and you are worthy of your own love. www.jerryhenderson.orgCoaching with JerryInstagram: @jerryahendersonYou are worthy of your own love,Jerrydisclaimer
    5/22/2023
    23:28
  • Healing The Inner Critic
    The inner critic is that part of us that seems to never give us a break. It's the toxic negative self-talk that we do that has a significant impact on our nervous systems. It is a key manifestation of shame. In this episode, we discuss the inner critic, what it is, how it impacts our life, and how we can start to heal that part of ourselves. We discuss four strategies to bring healing to the inner critic by:De-identifying with itDisempowering itDisrupting itDeprogramming itYou can heal your relationship with yourself, the way you view yourself, and how you speak to yourself.If you enjoyed the episode make sure and  leave a rating and review. I am grateful for you. www.jerryhenderson.orgCoaching with JerryInstagram: @jerryahendersonYou are worthy of your own love,Jerrydisclaimer
    5/19/2023
    33:44
  • Healing Our Relationship With Ourselves
    In this episode, we begin the conversation about how we can transform our relationship with ourselves through the power of self-love. How do we move from shame toward self-love? Why do we feel like we are not worthy of love? Understanding how our relationship with ourselves determines the other relationships in our life. Understanding how shame and trauma are blocking us from loving ourselves and having a healthy view of ourselves. A mindfulness exercise to connect with the part of you that needs love.You can heal your relationship with yourself!I am grateful you are here.www.jerryhenderson.orgCoaching with JerryInstagram: @jerryahendersonYou are worthy of your own love,Jerrydisclaimer
    5/17/2023
    22:18

About Permission to Love with Jerry Henderson

How do we find the permission to love ourselves? How do we give ourselves permission to fully and deeply love others?

Conversations on love, spirituality, and how we can holistically heal our relationship with ourselves and with others. Learning together as a community to move from shame to self-love, transform trauma, and overcome addictions.

You can transform your relationship with yourself. You can live a life where you fully love and accept yourself.

About Jerry,

“When I realized I was the source of my own suffering, I realized I could also be the source of my own healing.”

Jerry is a writer, speaker, and coach who helps people discover how they can transform their relationship with themselves through the power of self-love.

For nearly five decades, he carried the painful scars and effects of unhealed trauma and shame. After almost losing everything, he went on a journey to discover how he could heal his own life.

He now shares the lessons he learned about awakening to love, identifying and removing the barriers to love, and the practices that can transform our core beliefs and rewire our systems. We can give ourselves permission to love ourselves.

New episodes of The Permission to Love Podcast drop every Monday.
To learn more about Jerry, find additional resources, or submit a topic or question, check out: www.jerryhenderson.org


You can also connect with Jerry on Instagram: @jerryahenderson

