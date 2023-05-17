About Permission to Love with Jerry Henderson

How do we find the permission to love ourselves? How do we give ourselves permission to fully and deeply love others?



Conversations on love, spirituality, and how we can holistically heal our relationship with ourselves and with others. Learning together as a community to move from shame to self-love, transform trauma, and overcome addictions.



You can transform your relationship with yourself. You can live a life where you fully love and accept yourself.



About Jerry,



“When I realized I was the source of my own suffering, I realized I could also be the source of my own healing.”



Jerry is a writer, speaker, and coach who helps people discover how they can transform their relationship with themselves through the power of self-love.



For nearly five decades, he carried the painful scars and effects of unhealed trauma and shame. After almost losing everything, he went on a journey to discover how he could heal his own life.



He now shares the lessons he learned about awakening to love, identifying and removing the barriers to love, and the practices that can transform our core beliefs and rewire our systems. We can give ourselves permission to love ourselves.





New episodes of The Permission to Love Podcast drop every Monday.

To learn more about Jerry, find additional resources, or submit a topic or question, check out: www.jerryhenderson.org





You can also connect with Jerry on Instagram: @jerryahenderson