Jade, Kara and Erica Review the hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Bulding: a zany, comedic delight! Steve Martin, Martin Short and Celena Gomez are such lovabl...
S3E3 Listener Feedback/Paul Rudd Apology
Jade and Kara read listener feedback for episode 3 and Jade issues Paul Rudd an little apology.
8/16/2023
33:21
S3E3 "Grab Your Hankies"
It's no biggie, it's a smallie, it's a very small a-podcast.Jade and Kara review and recap OMITB S3E3.
8/15/2023
1:31:58
S2E6-10 Recap/Review Only Murders in the Building
Video of this podcast on PATREON! Video of S2E1-5 FREE HERE!
8/10/2023
1:14:44
S2E1-5 Recap/Review Only Murders in the Building
Video of this podcast FREE HERE! Part 2 (S2 ep.6-10) coming soon!
8/10/2023
1:24:37
S3E2 "And the Beat Goes On"
Watch S3E1 video HERE! Video of S3E2 ON PATREON!
About Perfectly Marvelous! Only Murders in the Building Podcast
Jade, Kara and Erica Review the hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Bulding: a zany, comedic delight! Steve Martin, Martin Short and Celena Gomez are such lovable characters in this mystery/comedy based in New York city.We cover all the behind the scenes magic that goes into making this show the masterpiece that it is!Leave us your feedback on the show (we especially love voice messages) email us at [email protected] or comment on any of our social media posts and we will read and respond to you on the podcast!Follow us on Instagram @perfectlymarvelouscast and Facebook: Only Perfectly Marvelous Murders Podcast GroupFollow Jade on social media:Instagram- @Jadethenakedlady Tiktok- @Jade8greenYoutube:@JadeAndersonactor Website:Jade-anderson.com