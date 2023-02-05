Perfectly Marvelous! A Mrs. Maisel Podcast

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a sharp, colorful, hilariously funny and truly groundbreaking show. Written and directed by the incredible power couple Amy Sherman... More
S5E6 "The Testi-Roastial"
Well, I hope you brought your tissues guys, this one's a doozy... Jade, Erica and Kara discuss the marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season five episode six “The Testi-Roastial”Intro- 00:00Marvelous moment- 00:06:50Episode Discussion- 00:11:50Listener feebback- 02:20:15News- 03:00:00Closing- 03:10:12Share your thoughts about the show: What do you like/dislike? What’s your “most marvelous moment”Perfectly marvelous is now on Instagram! Follow us @perfectlymarvelouscastFollow Jade: Instagram- @Jadethenakedlady Tiktok- @Jade8greenLeave us feedback on our next episode!Tell us you're most marvelous moment, and what you loved most about the next episode- We want to know! Go to Facebook.com/podcastica where we put up posts about each episode and leave a comment there or Email us at [email protected] Send a voice message or just write your thoughts and we will read them on the podcast! And check out the incredible lineup of our other shows on Podcastica.com – guaranteed, if you enjoy watching it on TV, we cover it!nLinks from news:Amazing episode on the podcast “An offer you can't refuse" called the Hollywood mafia the rackets, and Los Angeles’ gangsters:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/an-offer-you-cant-refuse-the-history-of-organized/id1638534257?i=1000577997595The Hollywood connection do your favorite celebrities have ties to the mafia? https://spyscape.com/article/the-hollywood-mob-do-your-favorite-celebrities-have-ties-to-the-mafiaAlex Borstein has been asked to sign plungers https://www.thewrap.com/marvelous-mrs-maisel-alex-borstein-plunger/The marvelous, Mrs. Maisel – season five "is Gordon for the real person?"https://collider.com/marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-5-gordon-ford-real/Is Gordon Ford a real person? All about the marvelous Mrs. Maisel show host and his real-life inspirationhttps://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a43602470/gordon-ford-marvelous-mrs-maisel-real-person/Reid Scott and Jason Ralph Talk About Falling in Love With ‘Mrs. Maisel’https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-star-reid-scott-talks-about-gordon-ford?ref=scrollThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Michael Zegen talks Joel’s sacrifice & evolution https://ew.com/tv/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-michael-zegen-joels-sacrifice-evolution/Alex Borstein on That Shocking ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Episode, Love Stories, and C*ntshttps://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/alex-borstein-interview-shocking-mrs-maisel-episode-about-susie
5/8/2023
3:12:56
S5E5 "The Pirate Queen"
"Where's your ship docked? ARRRGGGH!"We hope the podcast isn't too long for you. Since time is considered treasurer on a podcast, we did technically commit an act of piracy. But we just love this show too much to shut up.Get into it and listen to Jade, Erica and Kara discuss the marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 5 episode 6 “The Pirate Queen". Join the discussion! Share your thoughts about the show: What do you like/dislike? What’s your “most marvelous moment” and which character is your fave!? We want to know! Go to Facebook.com/podcastica where we put up posts about each episode and leave a comment there or Email us at [email protected] Send a voice message or just write your thoughts and we will read them on the podcast! And check out the incredible lineup of our other shows on Podcastica.com. Guaranteed, if you enjoy watching it on TV, we cover it! Links from news:Videos:-Gen X-ers channel, Mrs. Maisel/Joan Rivers YouTube video The real, Mrs. Maisel – https://youtu.be/UHtW82nO05U- Unpacked channel, 10 things you didn't know, inspired the marvelous Mrs. Maisel – https://youtu.be/wy-GkEI8rXcInterview with Rachel Brosnahan – (play short video about filming on boat)https://news.yahoo.com/marvelous-mrs-maisel-star-rachel-210507088.htmlInterview with Alfie Fuller – Written Interview/video https://collider.com/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-5-alfie-fuller-interview/Interview with Marin, Hinkle and Caroline aaron (Brit +co)https://youtu.be/nuzW4oZhxIs-New Paleyfest interview- https://youtu.be/3XUAc3LE6JM Reid Scott and Jason Ralph Talk About Falling in Love With ‘Mrs. Maisel’https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-star-reid-scott-talks-about-gordon-ford?ref=scrollInterview with Michael Zegen https://www.vulture.com/article/michael-zegen-marvelous-mrs-maisel-joel-prison-storyline.htmlTony Shalhoub Says He's More Adrian Monk Than Abe Weissmanhttps://www.nextavenue.org/tony-shalhoub-more-adrian-monk-than-abe-weissman/?fbclid=IwAR0fBoP9EOAe3RdvMI63jwuZLI1s9rgVrONkUF7UbbPavs4YFqU2EISDt-0The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Flash Forwards Created a New Costume ChallengeCostume designer Donna Zakowska goes for her third Emmy with the fifth and final season, in which Midge dresses for stardom throughout the decades.https://www.indiewire.com/2023/04/marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-5-costumes-prime-video-1234832594/Why It Matters That ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a Less-Than-Marvelous Momhttps://www.themarysue.com/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-is-a-less-than-marvelous-mom/Follow Jade on social media: Instagram- @Jadethenakedlady Tiktok- @Jade8green
5/2/2023
3:03:12
S5E4 "Susan"
Here's your podcast! It's got a little hat, we knew you'd like that.Jade, Kara and Erica talk about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Episode 4 "Susan".Share your thoughts about the show: What do you like/dislike? What’s your “most marvelous moment” and which character is your fave!? We want to know! Go to Facebook.com/podcastica where we put up posts about each episode and leave a comment there or Email us at [email protected] Send a voice message or just write your thoughts and we will read them on the podcast! And check out the incredible lineup of our other shows on Podcastica.com – guaranteed, if you enjoy watching it on TV, we cover it! Links from news:Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein Talks 'Cool Chemistry' With [Spoiler], 'Perfect Progression' of Susie's Coming Out Arc:https://tvline.com/2023/04/21/marvelous-mrs-maisel-recap-season-5-episode-4-susie-hedy-nina-arianda/That industrial musical in ‘Mrs. Maisel’ wasn’t a fever dream — it was history:https://forward.com/culture/544039/industrial-musical-mrs-maisel-history-american-advertising/?amp=1&fbclid=IwAR1dgQ18ajCd3ASLtgnu5J3pmmO2YkLkQIDkylzhhr_90d3NphX45Zx9zVEMarvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Weighs In on [Mei]'s Departure in Season 5 Premiere: 'It Was a Complete Shock' :https://tvline.com/2023/04/14/marvelous-mrs-maisel-stephanie-hsu-leaving-season-5-mei-lin/Title: New York City Mayor Eric Adams Declares ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day’ As Final Season Debuts:https://deadline.com/2023/04/new-york-city-marvelous-mrs-maisel-day-fifth-final-season-mayor-eric-adams-governor-kathy-hochul-1235325708/David Muller interview. Talks about his work as cinematographer on his work as cinematographer on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:https://youtu.be/A7qhfYlG3MsFollow Jade on social media:Instagram- @JadethenakedladyTiktok- @Jade8green
4/26/2023
3:19:56
S5E1-3 "Go Forward", "It's a Man, Man, Man, Man World", & "Typos and Torsos"
Well, it has finally arrived, at long last, the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is here and…Wow! We got THREE episodes! There are flash forwards into the future!? There’s no more celestial whipped cream!? And there’s… um…FROST CROTCH!??? There is just so much to talk about and your hosts Jade, Erica and Kara are here for it! Join them as they review and marvel over the masterpiece that is this show.Share your thoughts about the show:What do you like/dislike? What’s your “most marvelous moment”? Which character is your fave? We want to know!Go to Facebook.com/podcastica where we put up posts about each episode and leave a comment there or email us at [email protected] a voice message or just write your thoughts and we will read them on the podcast.Check out the incredible lineup of our other shows on Podcastica.com – guaranteed, if you enjoy watching it on TV, we cover it!Lenny Bruce vs. Luke Kirby comparison video: https://youtu.be/gZKDaccsK-4
