Perfectly Marvelous! A Mrs. Maisel Podcast

S5E5 "The Pirate Queen"

"Where's your ship docked? ARRRGGGH!"We hope the podcast isn't too long for you. Since time is considered treasurer on a podcast, we did technically commit an act of piracy. But we just love this show too much to shut up.Get into it and listen to Jade, Erica and Kara discuss the marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 5 episode 6 "The Pirate Queen". Links from news:Videos:-Gen X-ers channel, Mrs. Maisel/Joan Rivers YouTube video The real, Mrs. Maisel – https://youtu.be/UHtW82nO05U- Unpacked channel, 10 things you didn't know, inspired the marvelous Mrs. Maisel – https://youtu.be/wy-GkEI8rXcInterview with Rachel Brosnahan – (play short video about filming on boat)https://news.yahoo.com/marvelous-mrs-maisel-star-rachel-210507088.htmlInterview with Alfie Fuller – Written Interview/video https://collider.com/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-5-alfie-fuller-interview/Interview with Marin, Hinkle and Caroline aaron (Brit +co)https://youtu.be/nuzW4oZhxIs-New Paleyfest interview- https://youtu.be/3XUAc3LE6JM Reid Scott and Jason Ralph Talk About Falling in Love With 'Mrs. Maisel'https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-star-reid-scott-talks-about-gordon-ford?ref=scrollInterview with Michael Zegen https://www.vulture.com/article/michael-zegen-marvelous-mrs-maisel-joel-prison-storyline.htmlTony Shalhoub Says He's More Adrian Monk Than Abe Weissmanhttps://www.nextavenue.org/tony-shalhoub-more-adrian-monk-than-abe-weissman/?fbclid=IwAR0fBoP9EOAe3RdvMI63jwuZLI1s9rgVrONkUF7UbbPavs4YFqU2EISDt-0The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Flash Forwards Created a New Costume ChallengeCostume designer Donna Zakowska goes for her third Emmy with the fifth and final season, in which Midge dresses for stardom throughout the decades.https://www.indiewire.com/2023/04/marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-5-costumes-prime-video-1234832594/Why It Matters That 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is a Less-Than-Marvelous Momhttps://www.themarysue.com/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-is-a-less-than-marvelous-mom/