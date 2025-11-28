Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast

Coercive Control and Narcissistic Abuse: How to Recognize Patterns and Reclaim Your Power with Dr. Jamie Zuckerman

In this episode of Perfect Prey, I sit down with Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a licensed clinical psychologist and national expert in narcissistic abuse, to uncover the hidden dynamics of coercive control and narcissistic relationships. Dr. Zuckerman shares her deep expertise from years of working with survivors, offering insight into the traits that make individuals vulnerable, the subtle and overt patterns of abuse, and the critical need for better clinician training to identify these behaviors.As the founder of The Z Group, host of the Next Up: Narcissism podcast, and author of two interactive workbooks—Find Your Calm and Find Good Habits—Dr. Zuckerman brings practical tools and real-world strategies for reclaiming your power, setting boundaries, and rebuilding your life. She also shares a sneak peek at her upcoming guided workbook designed to help survivors navigate narcissistic abuse in any type of relationship.Whether you’re a survivor, a clinician, or someone seeking to understand the insidious nature of coercive control, this episode provides clarity, guidance, and the support you need to recognize patterns and take back your power.Connect with Dr. Zuckerman:Workshops: https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/workshopsIG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.z_psychologist/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrJaimeZuckermanTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.z_psychologistNarcissistic Abuse Coaching: https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/Therapy with The Z Group: https://www.zgrouptherapy.com/Podcast: Next Up: Narcissism https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/podcastBooks: https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/books