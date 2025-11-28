Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast

Coercive Control, Courts & “Perfect Prey” — with Dr. Ramani Durvasula
In this episode of Perfect Prey I’m joined by my friend and colleague Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist, author, professor, and internationally recognized expert on narcissistic abuse. We dig into why coercive control feels like imprisonment without bars, how systems (including family court) retraumatize survivors, and what survivors can do to protect themselves and their children. What we coverWhy coercive control is often invisible — and why the myth of “free will” makes it so hard for institutions to understand emotional abuse.How victim-blaming and the DARVO pattern (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim & Offender) let abusers manipulate sympathy in court.The difference between milder narcissistic traits and the kind of malignant, coercive abuse that creates real danger and CPTSD-like responses.Practical, trauma-informed strategies for surviving family court: what to document, when to prioritize safety over “justice,” and how to protect your children while minimizing retraumatization.The “industrial divorce complex” — how systems and money can deepen harm, and what survivors can do strategically to preserve their safety and sense of self.Why listen If you’re a survivor, a clinician, a legal professional, or someone trying to understand a loved one’s experience, this conversation names the harms you may not see on the surface and gives clear, compassionate guidance for staying safe and getting validated. You’ll hear clinical insight paired with real-world, tactical advice about custody, court behavior, and how to build a safety-first plan.Guest bio (short) Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, and media expert who writes and speaks widely about narcissism, personality disorders, and relationship dynamics. She maintains a clinical practice and educational network focused on helping people heal from narcissistic relationships. Connect with Dr. Ramani:Official site: https://doctor-ramani.com/drn/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorRamaniTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doctorramaniIG: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani/Podcast: Navigating Narcissism with Dr. RamaniBooks: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/Ramani-Durvasula/author/B00C2C5U0O?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=trueConnect with Dr. Christine:Protective Parenting Program: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-parents/Official site: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrCocchiola-coercivecontrol/videosTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.c_coercivecontrolIG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.cocchiola_coercivecontrol/TEDxTalks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp2qByKOue4&t=24sBooks: https://url-shortener.me/c/FramedBookhttps://url-shortener.me/c/EveryMomentOfEveryDayIf this episode landed for you: share it with someone who needs to hear it, subscribe for more trauma-informed conversations, and leave a rating — it helps more survivors find validation and safety.— Dr. Christine Cocchiola & guest Dr. Ramani Durvasula