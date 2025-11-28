Powered by RND
Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast
Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast

Dr. Christine Marie Cocchiola
Education
Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast
  • Coercive Control, Courts & “Perfect Prey” — with Dr. Ramani Durvasula
    In this episode of Perfect Prey I’m joined by my friend and colleague Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist, author, professor, and internationally recognized expert on narcissistic abuse. We dig into why coercive control feels like imprisonment without bars, how systems (including family court) retraumatize survivors, and what survivors can do to protect themselves and their children. What we coverWhy coercive control is often invisible — and why the myth of “free will” makes it so hard for institutions to understand emotional abuse.How victim-blaming and the DARVO pattern (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim & Offender) let abusers manipulate sympathy in court.The difference between milder narcissistic traits and the kind of malignant, coercive abuse that creates real danger and CPTSD-like responses.Practical, trauma-informed strategies for surviving family court: what to document, when to prioritize safety over “justice,” and how to protect your children while minimizing retraumatization.The “industrial divorce complex” — how systems and money can deepen harm, and what survivors can do strategically to preserve their safety and sense of self.Why listen If you’re a survivor, a clinician, a legal professional, or someone trying to understand a loved one’s experience, this conversation names the harms you may not see on the surface and gives clear, compassionate guidance for staying safe and getting validated. You’ll hear clinical insight paired with real-world, tactical advice about custody, court behavior, and how to build a safety-first plan.Guest bio (short) Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, and media expert who writes and speaks widely about narcissism, personality disorders, and relationship dynamics. She maintains a clinical practice and educational network focused on helping people heal from narcissistic relationships. Connect with Dr. Ramani:Official site: https://doctor-ramani.com/drn/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorRamaniTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doctorramaniIG: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani/Podcast: Navigating Narcissism with Dr. RamaniBooks: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/Ramani-Durvasula/author/B00C2C5U0O?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=trueConnect with Dr. Christine:Protective Parenting Program: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-parents/Official site: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrCocchiola-coercivecontrol/videosTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.c_coercivecontrolIG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.cocchiola_coercivecontrol/TEDxTalks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp2qByKOue4&t=24sBooks: https://url-shortener.me/c/FramedBookhttps://url-shortener.me/c/EveryMomentOfEveryDayIf this episode landed for you: share it with someone who needs to hear it, subscribe for more trauma-informed conversations, and leave a rating — it helps more survivors find validation and safety.— Dr. Christine Cocchiola & guest Dr. Ramani Durvasula
    40:20
  • Coercive Control and Narcissistic Abuse: How to Recognize Patterns and Reclaim Your Power with Dr. Jamie Zuckerman
    In this episode of Perfect Prey, I sit down with Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a licensed clinical psychologist and national expert in narcissistic abuse, to uncover the hidden dynamics of coercive control and narcissistic relationships. Dr. Zuckerman shares her deep expertise from years of working with survivors, offering insight into the traits that make individuals vulnerable, the subtle and overt patterns of abuse, and the critical need for better clinician training to identify these behaviors.As the founder of The Z Group, host of the Next Up: Narcissism podcast, and author of two interactive workbooks—Find Your Calm and Find Good Habits—Dr. Zuckerman brings practical tools and real-world strategies for reclaiming your power, setting boundaries, and rebuilding your life. She also shares a sneak peek at her upcoming guided workbook designed to help survivors navigate narcissistic abuse in any type of relationship.Whether you’re a survivor, a clinician, or someone seeking to understand the insidious nature of coercive control, this episode provides clarity, guidance, and the support you need to recognize patterns and take back your power.Connect with Dr. Zuckerman:Workshops: https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/workshopsIG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.z_psychologist/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrJaimeZuckermanTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.z_psychologistNarcissistic Abuse Coaching: https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/Therapy with The Z Group: https://www.zgrouptherapy.com/Podcast: Next Up: Narcissism https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/podcastBooks: https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/books
    45:42
  • Escaping the Narcissist: How to Identify, Survive, and Heal from Manipulative Abuse with Vanessa M. Reiser, LCSW, Therapist, Author, Narcissistic/Cult Abuse Expert
    In this episode of Perfect Prey, I sit down with Vanessa Reiser, LCSW, a renowned psychotherapist, speaker, and advocate who has dedicated her career to helping survivors of narcissistic abuse and coercive control reclaim their lives. Vanessa is the founder of Tell a Therapist, a nationwide telehealth platform, and the author of Narcissistic Abuse: A Therapist’s Guide, a groundbreaking resource that not only unpacks the devastating impact of narcissistic and cult abuse but also offers clinicians the training and tools they need to support survivors in the healing process.Together, we explore what coercive control looks like in real life. We talk about why certain people are more vulnerable to narcissistic abuse, the toll it takes on mental health, and how survivors can begin to recognize the patterns and break free.We also shine a light on the unique challenges survivors face in family court when narcissistic abuse is involved, and why therapist training in this area is so urgently needed. Vanessa’s book is an essential guide for professionals and survivors alike, offering not just insight but hope—that recovery is possible, and that healing from narcissistic abuse is about reclaiming your voice, your power, and your life.Connect with Vanessa:Narcissistic Abuse: A Therapist’s Guide: https://www.amazon.com/Narcissistic-Abuse-Therapists-Identifying-Manipulative/dp/0306833174Tell a Therapist: https://tellatherapist.net/Follow Vanessa on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vanessareiserlcsw/Resources Mentioned in this Podcast:🔸Follow Dr. Christine on IG: www.instagram.com/dr.cocchiola_coercivecontrol🔸Services for Professionals: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-professionals/🔸Private Coaching: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/private-coaching/🔸Free Guide: Clinical Implications for Children Who Are Coercively Controlled: https://drchristinemarie.kartra.com/page/childvictimofccgrowthguide
    34:59
  • Exposing the Reality of Family Courts with Dr. Bandy X Lee
    In this episode of Perfect Prey: A Podcast on Coercive Control, I am joined by Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and internationally recognized expert on violence. Together, we examine the alarming injustices occurring within family courts, where coercive control, child abuse, and even child trafficking are too often overlooked or minimized.Dr. Lee brings her extensive experience to highlight how judicial culture and systemic failures repeatedly fail to protect victims, leaving children and protective parents at risk. We also discuss the urgent need for reform and the strategies that could begin to shift these deeply entrenched systems.This is an important conversation for anyone concerned about child safety, coercive control, and the changes necessary to ensure our family courts serve the best interests of children.Tune in for insight, advocacy, and a call to action for systemic change.Connect with Dr. Bandy:Website: https://bandylee.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandyxlee/?hl=enJoin Dr. Bandy on Substack: https://bandyxlee.substack.com/Resources Mentioned in this Podcast:🔸Follow Dr. Christine on IG: www.instagram.com/dr.cocchiola_coercivecontrol🔸Services for Parents: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-parents/🔸Services for Professionals: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-professionals/🔸Services for Victims of Abuse: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-individuals/🔸Private Coaching: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/private-coaching/🔸Free Guide: Clinical Implications for ChildrenWho Are Coercively Controlled: https://drchristinemarie.kartra.com/page/childvictimofccgrowthguide
    36:41
  • The Psychology of Coercive Control: Cognitive Dissonance and Trauma Bonds Explained
    In this episode of Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast, Dr. Christine Cocchiola sits down with Dr. Peter Salerno to take a deeper look at the hidden dynamics of coercive control and the psychological abuse that entraps partners and children in cycles of fear, confusion, and dependency.We explore the defining traits of coercive controllers, how they manipulate both adult and child victims, and why survivors often struggle with cognitive dissonance, a mental conflict that can keep them tethered to abusive relationships long after the harm is clear. Together, we discuss the traumatic impact of cognitive dissonance, how abusers condition children to adopt distorted beliefs, and what protective strategies parents can use to safeguard their children’s well-being.You’ll also hear about the crucial role of trauma-informed therapy, ways to respond intentionally to children’s conditioned behaviors, and how survivors can begin to break free from the psychological grip of coercive control.This conversation sheds light on the complex psychological dynamics of abuse and offers practical steps for supporting both adults and children who have been targeted by coercive controllers.If you’ve ever felt trapped in a relationship that left you doubting your own reality, or if you’re working to protect children from ongoing manipulation, this episode will give you clarity, tools, and hope for the path forward.Connect with Dr. Peter Salerno:Website: https://www.drpetersalerno.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drpetersalerno/Book a Consultation: https://www.drpetersalerno.com/new-page-1Book: https://www.drpetersalerno.com/new-pageResources Mentioned in this Podcast:🔸Follow Dr. Christine on IG: www.instagram.com/dr.cocchiola_coercivecontrol🔸Services for Parents: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-parents/🔸Services for Professionals: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-professionals/🔸Services for Victims of Abuse: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/services/for-individuals/🔸Private Coaching: https://www.coercivecontrolconsulting.com/private-coaching/🔸Free Guide: Clinical Implications for ChildrenWho Are Coercively Controlled: https://drchristinemarie.kartra.com/page/childvictimofccgrowthguide
About Perfect Prey: A Coercive Control Podcast

Dr. Christine Marie Cocchiola, DSW, LCSW is a Coercive Control Educator, Researcher, & Survivor. She has been an advocate since the age of 19, passionate about protecting children from abuse. Yet, even as a therapist, she didn't see the signs in her own relationship. How do we, as protective parents, support our children harmed by the coercive controller (aka Narcissistic Abuser)? Dr. Cocchiola's expertise provides the framework for supporting protective parents as they navigate parenting children harmed by the coercive controller. Protective parents can show their children a path to freedom.
